TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.08

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2022

_____________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT.A") ("FLT.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Capital Reorganization, Substitutional Listing, Amendment to Warrant Terms

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Share Capital Reorganization:

Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by shareholders at Drone Delivery Canada Corp.'s (the "Company's") Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, 2022, shareholders of the Company approved amendments to the Company's notice of articles and articles in order to create two new classes of shares, the variable voting shares ("Variable Voting Shares") and the common voting shares ("Common Voting Shares"), and to cancel the Common Shares of the Company. The "Variable Voting and Common Voting Shares" will commence trading under a single new CUSIP and existing symbol ("FLT") in substitution for the Common Shares which will be delisted at that time.

Each Common Share has been converted into either one Common Voting Share (for Common Shares owned and controlled by holders who are Canadian within the meaning of the Canada Transportation Act) or one Variable Voting Share (for Common Shares owned or controlled by holders who are not Canadian within the meaning of the Canada Transportation Act).

Story continues

Summary of Voting Rights and Restrictions of the Variable Voting Shares and Common Voting Shares:

Single Non-Canadian Holder

If at any time:

(a) a single non-Canadian holder of Variable Voting Shares (a "Single Non-Canadian Holder"), either individually or in affiliation with any other person, holds a number of Variable Voting Shares outstanding that, as a percentage of the total number of all voting shares outstanding, exceeds 25% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board), or

(b) the total number of votes that would be cast by or on behalf of a Single Non-Canadian Holder, either individually or in affiliation with any other person, at any meeting would exceed 25% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board) of the total number of votes cast at such meeting,

then the vote attached to each Variable Voting Share held by such Single Non-Canadian Holder and any person in affiliation with such Single Non-Canadian Holder, will decrease proportionately and automatically without further act or formality only to such extent that, as a result (i) the Variable Voting Shares held by such Single Non-Canadian Holder and by any person in affiliation with such Single Non-Canadian Holder do not carry in the aggregate more than 25% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board) of the aggregate votes attached to all issued and outstanding voting shares of the Company, and (ii) the total number of votes cast by or on behalf of such Single Non-Canadian Holder and by any person in affiliation with such Single Non-Canadian Holder at the meeting do not exceed in the aggregate 25% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board) of the total number of votes cast at such meeting.

Non-Canadian Holder Authorized to Provide Air Service

If at any time:

(a) one or more non-Canadians authorized to provide an air service in any jurisdiction (each a "Non-Canadian Holder Authorized to Provide Air Service" and collectively "Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service"), collectively hold, either individually or in affiliation with any other person, a number of Variable Voting Shares outstanding that, as a percentage of the total number of all voting shares outstanding, after the application of the automatic proportionate decrease to the votes attached to all of the Variable Voting Shares held by any Single Non-Canadian Holder as set out above under "Single Non-Canadian Holder" (if any, as the case may be) and by any person in affiliation with such Single Non-Canadian Holder, exceeds 25% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board), or

(b) the total number of votes that would be cast by or on behalf of Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service and persons in affiliation with any Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service at any meeting would, after the application of the automatic proportionate decrease to the votes attached to all of the Variable Voting Shares held by any Single Non-Canadian Holder and by any person in affiliation with such Single Non-Canadian Holder as set out above under "Single Non-Canadian Holder" (if any, as the case may be), exceed 25% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board) of the total number of votes cast at such meeting,

then the vote attached to each Variable Voting Share held by all Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service and by persons in affiliation with any Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service will decrease proportionately and automatically without further act or formality only to such extent that, as a result (i) the Variable Voting Shares held by all Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service and by persons in affiliation with any Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service do not carry in the aggregate more than 25% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board) of the aggregate votes attached to all issued and outstanding voting shares of the Company, and (ii) the total number of votes cast by or on behalf of all Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service and by persons in affiliation with any Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service at any meeting do not exceed in the aggregate 25% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board) of the total number of votes cast at such meeting.

General – All Holders of Variable Voting Shares

If at any time:

(a) the number of Variable Voting Shares outstanding as a percentage of the total number of all voting shares outstanding, after the application of the automatic proportionate decrease to the votes attached to all of the Variable Voting Shares held by any Single Non-Canadian Holder and by any person in affiliation with such Single Non-Canadian Holder as set out above under "Single Non-Canadian Holder" and after the application of the automatic proportionate decrease to the votes attached to all of the Variable Voting Shares held by Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service and by persons in affiliation with any Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service as set out above under "Non-Canadian Holder Authorized to Provide Air Service" (in each case, if any, as may be required), exceeds 49% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board), or

(b) the total number of votes that would be cast by or on behalf of holders of Variable Voting Shares at any meeting would, after the application of the automatic proportionate decrease to the votes attached to all of the Variable Voting Shares held by any Single Non-Canadian Holder and by any person in affiliation with such Single Non-Canadian Holder as set out above under "Single Non-Canadian Holder" and after the application of the automatic proportionate decrease to the votes attached to all of the Variable Voting Shares held by Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service and by persons in affiliation with any Non-Canadian Holders Authorized to Provide Air Service as set out above under "Non-Canadian Holder Authorized to Provide Air Service" (in each case, if any, as may be required), exceed 49% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board) of the total number of votes cast at such meeting,

then the vote attached to each Variable Voting Share will decrease proportionately and automatically without further act or formality only to such extent that, as a result (i) the Variable Voting Shares do not carry more than 49% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board) of the aggregate votes attached to all issued and outstanding voting shares of the Company, and (ii) the total number of votes cast by or on behalf of holders of Variable Voting Shares at any meeting do not exceed 49% (or any different percentage that may be prescribed by law or regulation of Canada and approved or adopted by the Board) of the total number of votes cast at such meeting.

Each issued and outstanding Variable Voting Share shall be automatically converted into one Common Voting Share, without any further intervention on the part of the shareholder if (i) the Variable Voting Share is or becomes owned and controlled by a Canadian; or if (ii) the provisions contained in the Canada Transportation Act relating to foreign ownership restrictions are repealed and not replaced with other similar provisions in applicable legislation.

Each issued and outstanding Common Voting Share will be converted into one Variable Voting Share, automatically and without any further act of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. or the holder, if such Common Voting Share is or becomes owned or controlled by a person who is not Canadian.

A letter of transmittal ("Letter of Transmittal") for the surrender of certificates representing common shares for use in exchanging those certificates for Common Voting and Variable Voting Shares certificates was mailed shareholders on April 11, 2022. The Letter of Transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders are to exchange their Common Share certificates. The Letter of Transmittal, when properly completed and returned together with a certificate or certificates representing Common shares and all other required documents, will enable each registered shareholder to obtain certificates representing the same number of Common Voting and Variable Voting Shares. Shareholders whose Common Shares are registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee should contact that nominee for assistance.

Amendment to Warrant Terms:

In relation to the above, The Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the Company's Listed Warrants ("FLT.WT.A"), ("FLT.WT.B"). The Company has amended certain terms of their Listed Warrants to state that when the Warrant is exercised the holder will receive either a Common Voting Share or a Variable Voting Share instead of the current Common Share. There will be no change to the CUSIP number of the Listed Warrants ("FLT.WT.A"), ("FLT.WT.B").

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above, Effective at the opening of business on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the "Variable Voting and Common Voting Shares" will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the current Common Shares will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'technology" company.

Post - Reorganization Capitalization: Unlimited Variable Voting Shares and Common Voting Shares with no par value of which

224,199,012 Variable Voting Shares and Common Voting Shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares Nil Variable Voting Shares and Common Voting Shares Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol:

FLT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number:

26210W605 (NEW)

For further information on the Reorganization please refer to the management information circular dated April 11, 2022 and the Company's news release dated June 15, 2022.

________________________________________

ICWHY CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ICWY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 15, 2022, effective at market open on June 21, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 17, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 16, 2022.

________________________________________

PONTUS PROTEIN LTD. ("HULK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 6, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated April 5, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR") ("SRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.015

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN L.P. Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US L.P. Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2022

______________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 16, 2022, the following company name & symbol should have read as follows:

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN Trust Unit: CDN $0.03268

Distribution per US Trust Unit: US $ $0.03268

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2022

______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

LOON ENERGY CORPORATION ("LNE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, June 24, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

22/06/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated January 17, 2022, and February 17, 2022:

Number of Securities: 10,292,500 charity flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $4.82 per charity flow-through common share Number of Placees: 141 Placees Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. received a cash commission totaling $2,238,591.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 17, 2022 and June 16, 2022.

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. (« AMX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 juin 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 17 janvier 2022 et du 17 février 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 10 292 500 actions accréditives ordinaires de charité Prix : 4,82 $ par action accréditive ordinaire de charité Nombre de souscripteurs: 141 souscripteurs Honoraire d'intermédiation: PI Financial Corp. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 2 238 591 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 17 février 2022 et du 16 juin 2022.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated June 7, 2022 between Francois Curtin, Alois Lang, Ferdinando Nicoletti, Giuseppe Scalabrino (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired intellectual property relating to epidermal growth factor and related assets. The aggregate consideration is up to 12,500,000 common shares (each Vendor up to 3,125,000 common shares) issuable as follows:

1. 6,500,000 common shares upon closing;

2. 3,000,000 common shares upon the initiation of a pivotal clinical trial in the U.S. for the first pharmaceutical product ("Product");

3. 3,000,000 common shares upon U.S. FDA approval of any application for the first Product.

A cash payment of US$1,000,000 will be paid upon the Company attaining each of the second and third FDA approved indications in neurology for a Product (for a total of US$2,000,000)

The Vendors and the Company will enter into a royalty agreement pursuant to which the Vendors will be entitled to receive a royalty equal to 1% of net sales received by the Company in respect to any Product during a specified royalty period.

The issued shares are subject to the following:

1. Restricted from transfer without the prior consent of the Company for two years except in connection with an acquisition of the Company by a third party;

2. After two years, the Vendors will be subject to volume restrictions on the sale of the common shares; and

3. The Company will have the right to repurchase the common shares in certain circumstances.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a license purchase agreement dated April 8, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Gratomic Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% of the rights and interests in and to the properties known as the "Jacobina Prospect" and the "Igrapiuna Prospect" located in the State of Bahia, BA, Brazil (the "Property").

Under the Agreement, to acquire the Property, the Company has agreed to issue 1,262,865 common shares at a deemed price of $1.40 per share (the "Shares") and pay $100,000 to the Vendors on closing. Some of the Shares will be subject to resale restrictions, as further described in the Company's news release dated June 13, 2022.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 12, 2022 and June 13, 2022.

_______________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated June 10, 2022 between Tyko Resources Inc. (a 100% owned subsidiary of Palladium One Mining Inc., the Company) and Victoria Gold (Yukon) Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Canalask Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, located in Yukon. Consideration is $25,000 cash, 1,212,121 shares upon closing and up to $7,000,000 cash contingent upon meeting certain milestones. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase one half (1%) for $1,000,000 cash.

For more details, please see the Company's news release dated June 13, 2022.

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective June 7, 2021, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 17, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions June 18, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. The preliminary prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the preliminary prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Company filed a Prospectus Supplement dated April 22, 2022 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 17, 2021 to qualify the distribution of up to 12,200,000 units at a price of $0.82 per unit.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 15, 2022, for gross proceeds of $8,066,898.

Agents: Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. And Canaccord Genuity Corp. Offering: 9,837,680 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one warrant. Unit Price: $0.82 per unit Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $1.10 to June 15, 2024. Agents' Commission: $556,957 cash and 776,250 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.82 per share to June 15, 2024.

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,057,363 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.11 per Unit Warrants: 8,057,363 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,057,363 shares Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / ProGroup= P Number of Units Great Lakes Nickel Limited

(Robin Lowe) Y 5,916,000

Finder's Fees: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 20, 2022 and June 15, 2022.

__________________________________

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property purchase agreement dated May 29, 2022, between Sanatana Resources Inc. (the "Company"), Robert Joseph Laviolette ("Laviolette") and John Der Weduwen ("Der Weduwen" and together with Laviolette, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Vendors' interest in 41 minerals claims located in Ontario referred as the "Enid Property". In consideration, the Company will pay $10,000 cash to the Vendors three business days following the receipt of approval from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Closing Date") and issue 30,000 common shares to the Vendors on the Closing date. Upon the commencement of commercial production, the Company will pay the Vendors a royalty equal to 2% of net smelter returns (the "NSR Royalty"). The Company will have the right at any time to buy back 1% of the NSR Royalty for $350,000, leaving the Vendors with 1% NSR. If this right is exercised, then the Company will have the ability to buy back a further 0.5% of the NSR Royalty for $500,000 at any time, leaving the Vendors with 0.5% NSR. All cash payments and share issuances will be split between the Vendors on a pro rata basis of 66% to Laviolette and 34% to Der Weduwen.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 3, 2022.

________________________________________

SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, June 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_________________________________

THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED ("BOAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 28, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $340,000 principal amount of convertible debentures Conversion Price: Until the maturity date, each debenture is convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.24 per common share Maturity date: 36 months from the date of issuance Interest rate: 10% per annum, payable annually Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name RKH Limited (Telfer Hanson) Telfer Hanson (2017) Family Trust Insider=Y/ProGroup=P Y Y # of Shares (on conversion) 908,333 508,333

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate cash commission of $27,200. Additionally, they received 113,333 Compensation Warrants (the "Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant entitles its holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.24 per common share for an 18-month period following the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated May 12, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2022 and May 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,651,338 shares Purchase Price: $0.30 per share Warrants: 4,825,669 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,825,669 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two year period Number of Placees: 68 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [3 placees] P 974,000

Finder's Fee:

$37,926.00 and 126,420 non-transferable finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$19,200.00 and 64,000 non-transferable finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$25,148.02 and 83,827 non-transferable finder's warrants payable to Research Capital Corporation

$1,800.00 and 6,000 non-transferable finder's warrants payable to Richardson Wealth Limited.

$1,800.00 and 6,000 non-transferable finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Each non-transferable finder's warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on May 18, 2022 and June 15, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/17/c8173.html