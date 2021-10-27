TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DEAL PRO CAPITAL CORP. ("DPCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated August 27, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective August 30, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $250,700 (2,507,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Thursday October 28, 2021, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Ontario
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
8,207,001 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
5,700,001 common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
DPCC.P
CUSIP Number:
242274207
Agent:
Hampton Securities Limited
Agent's Options:
250,700 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 27, 2021.
Company Contact:
Harold Wolkin
Company Address:
40 King Street West, Suite 2100
Toronto, ON M5H 3C2
Company Phone Number:
416-543-8289
Company Email Address:
harold.wolkin@sympatico.ca
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on October 1, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening October 28, 2021, the shares of Digihost Technology Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
25,029,610 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
5,600,182 shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
DGHI (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
25381D206 (new)
________________________________________
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")("GDNP.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing-Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective October 21, 2021, Good Natured Products Inc.'s (the "Company") Short Form Prospectus dated October 21, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to CDN$15,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures"), excluding the underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering will occur on October 28, 2021, for gross proceeds of CDN$17,250,000 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that is being exercised in full).
Offering:
CDN$17,250,000 aggregate principal amount of 7% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, comprising of 17,250 Debentures (including 2,250 Debentures of underwriter's over-allotment option).
Offering Price:
CDN$1,000 per Debenture. Each Debenture in the principal amount of $1,000, convertible into common shares at CDN$1.06 principal amount per common share until October 31, 2026.
Underwriter(s):
National Bank Financial Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Integral Wealth Securities Limited., Raymond James Ltd., Paradigm Capital Inc., and PI Financial Corp.
Underwriter(s) Commission:
An aggregate of CDN$862,500 in cash.
Listing of Debentures:
The Debentures will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
Listing Date:
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Commence Date:
The Debentures will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening on Thursday, October 28, 2021, subject to the confirmation of closing.
The Company is classified as a 'Plastic Products Manufacturing' company.
Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
CDN$17,250,000 principal amount of Debentures are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
GDNP.DB
CUSIP Number:
38210LAA7
Details of the Debentures: (Note: all capitalized terms used below and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus)
Maturity Date:
October 31, 2026
Redemption:
(i) The Debentures will be redeemable in accordance with the terms of Article 4 of the trust indenture to be executed on October 28, 2021 (the "Trust Indenture"), provided that the Debentures will not be redeemable prior to October 31, 2024. On and after October 31, 2024, but prior to October 31, 2025, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, at a price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date to, but excluding the date fixed for redemption, provided the weighted average trading price of the common shares for 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date on which notice of redemption is given, is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On and after October 31, 2025 and prior to the Maturity Date, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, at a price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date to, but excluding the date fixed for redemption. The Company by not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' prior notice to the holders of redemption of the Debentures.
The Company also may elect to satisfy its obligation to pay the portion of, amounts owing on redemption or maturity through the direct issuance of common shares to the holders of Debentures at a conversion price that is 95% of the then Current Market Price, as more particularly described in the Trust Indenture.
Upon a change of control of the Company, the Company will be required to make an offer within 30 days following the completion of such change of control to repurchase the Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is no earlier than 30 days and no greater than 60 days following the giving of notice of the change of control, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon. If 90% or more of the principal amount of the Debentures outstanding on the date of the notice of the change of control are tendered for redemption, the Company will have the right to redeem all of the remaining Debentures at the same price.
Interest:
7% payable in equal semi-annual payments in arrears on April 30 and October 31 in each year (with the exception of the first interest payment, which will include interest from and including the date of closing of the Offering), the first such payment to fall due on April 30, 2022.
Subject to Exchange approval, the Company shall have the option to satisfy any interest payments by delivering sufficient common shares issued from treasury to the indenture trustee for sale, in which event holders of the Debentures will be entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the interest owed from the proceeds of the sale of the requisite number of common shares.
Subordination:
The payment of principal and interest on the Debentures is subordinated in right of payment to the extent set forth in the Trust Indenture to the prior payment of all senior indebtedness and other liabilities of the Company, as provided in the Trust Indenture.
Conversion:
Each Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company, which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "GDNP", at the option of the holder at any time prior to the earlier of: (i) 5:00pm (ET) on the Maturity Date ; or (ii) 5:00pm (ET) on the Business Day immediately preceding the date specified by the Company for redemption, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, by notice to the holder in accordance with the Trust Indenture, to convert any part, being CDN$1,000 or an integral multiple thereof, of the principal amount of a Debenture into Common Shares at the price of CDN$1.06 per Common Share (subject to adjustment).
Day Count Type:
365
Interest Start Date:
October 28, 2021
First Coupon Date:
April 30, 2022
Coupon Dates:
April 30 and October 31
Clearing and Settlement:
The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS.
Board Lot:
The Debentures are in denominations of $1,000 and will trade in a board lot size of $1,000 face value.
For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated October 21, 2021 and news releases dated October 12, 2021 and October 13, 2021. The Company will issue a press release on closing.
______________________________________
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: Oct 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") on Sept 16, 2021 and approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Sept 22, 2021, the Company and Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. ("Spinco") intend to complete a plan of arrangement under section 288 and 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement is anticipated to be completed on Nov 4, 2021, and will result in the Company transferring to Spinco, its online gaming software assets ("Assets").
Pursuant to the Arrangement, Company shareholders will receive for every five (5) Company common shares held, one (1) Spinco common share, based on the total number of issued and outstanding Company shares as of the close of business on Nov 1, 2021. The number of Company shares held by each shareholder will not change as a result of the Arrangement.
For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated Aug 13, 2021 and news releases dated June 16, July 16, July 27, August 12, September 8, September 16, 2021, October 6, 2021, Oct 8, Oct 21 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Record Date & Ex-Distribution Date are as set forth below.
Distribution per Share:
One (1) of a Spinco share for every five (5) Company share
Record Date:
Nov 1, 2021
Ex-Distribution Date:
Oct 29, 2021
No fractional shares of Spinco will be distributed to shareholders and, as a result, all fractional amounts arising under the Arrangement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number without any compensation therefor.
________________________________________
QUINTO RESOURCES INC. ("QIT.H")
[formerly Quinto Resources Inc. ("QIT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, October 28, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.
As of October 28, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from QIT to QIT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued June 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
21/10/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:19 p.m. PST, October 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, October 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 27, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,935,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$1.47 per share
Number of Placees:
56 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Wexford Spectrum Trading Limited
(Charles Davidson and Joseph Jacobs)
Y
1,048,235
Wexford Catalyst Trading Limited
(Charles Davidson and Joseph Jacobs)
Y
941,065
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,737,727
[13 placees]
Agent's Fee:
$467,694.99 payable to Cormark Securities Inc. / Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc.
$76,769.49 payable to Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 21, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 05, 2021:
Number of Shares:
8,400,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per flow-through share
Warrants:
4,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.65 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
23 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
0974052 B.C. Ltd. (Charles Fipke)
Y
800,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
280,000
[2 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Primary Capital Inc. - $201,000 cash payable.
Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,400 cash payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:40 a.m. PST, October 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, October 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
First Tranche
# of Warrants:
800,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
November 22, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
November 22, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.20
Second Tranche
# of Warrants:
2,731,500
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 5, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 5, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.20
These warrants were issued in two tranches pursuant to a private placement of 7,125,000 shares with 3,562,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 15, 2019.
________________________________________
ENWAVE CORPORATION ("ENW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 7, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,778,194 public float shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 29, 2021 to October 28, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cormark Securities Inc. (Mathieu Capozzo) on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")
[formerly Hope Well Capital Corp. ("HOPE.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's letter of intent dated June 21, 2021 and a share purchase agreement dated September 23, 2021, between Intema Solutions Inc. and Team Bloodhounds Inc. ("Team Bloodhounds") and the shareholders of Team Bloodhounds, in connection with the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Team Bloodhounds, for a consideration of $121,000 in cash and 943,396 common shares.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 22, September 24 and October 19, 2021.
Remain Halted
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated May 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions, Arrêt maintenu
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 octobre 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une lettre d'intention datée du 21 juin 2021 et une convention d'achat d'actions datée du 23 septembre 2021 entre Intema Solutions Inc. et Team Bloodhounds Inc. (« Team Bloodhounds »), auprès de personnes sans lien de dépendance, concernant l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Team Bloodhounds, en considération de 121 000 $ en espèces et 943 396 actions ordinaires.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 22 juin, 24 septembre et 19 octobre 2021.
Arrêt maintenu
Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX date du 3 mai 2021, la négociation sur les titres de la société demeurera arrêtée.
_____________________________________________
NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7,2021 and October 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
8,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.00 per share
Warrants:
8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.20 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
66 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
D. Jeffrey Harder
Y
7,500
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
545,000
[12 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,000 cash
Beacon Securities Limited - 60,000 finder's units
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - 35,100 finder's units
Eventus Capital Corp. – 46,500 finder's units
Each finder's unit comprises of one common share at a price of $1.00 per share with one non-transferable warrant attached to purchase one common share at a price of $1.20 per share if exercise for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,287,500 shares to settle outstanding debt for $164,375.
Number of Creditors:
7 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Andrew Lee Smith
Y
$7,917
$0.05
158,340
Jingbin Wang
Y
$21,875
$0.05
437,500
Nick Watters
Y
$17,500
$0.05
350,000
Sicai Zhu
Y
$5,000
$0.05
100,000
Sinotech (Hong Kong)
Corporation Limited
(Lingling Yang and Tiaoli Li)
Y
$90,000
$0.05
1,800,000
Yingting (Tony) Guo
Y
$9,583
$0.05
191,660
Zhijun He
Y
$12,500
$0.05
250,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 4, 2021 and October 19, 2021:
Number of Units:
105,650,000 units
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.06 per unit
Warrants:
105,650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 105,650,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.08 for a five-year period
Term to Expiry:
60 months
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Units
Brunswick Gold Ltd.
Y
105,650,000
(Vladimir Lelekov, Nicolas Pascault,
Victor Koshkin)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 19, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 22, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period October 27, 2021 to October 26, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 20, 2021, between Pegasus Resources Inc. (the "Company") and two (2) arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% undivided interest certain mineral claims (the Wollaston Northeast, Bentley Lake and Mozzie Lake uranium properties – collectively, the "Properties"), located northwest of the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Properties, subject to a 2% NSR, by making a $35,000 cash payment and issuing an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares to the Vendors on closing.
At any time, the Company can repurchase 1% of the 2% NSR on the Property for $1,000,000.
Additionally, the Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of 150,000 common shares to SCD Investment Corp. (Simon Dahrouge) in connection with the transaction.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 20, 2021.
_______________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, October 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/26/c1618.html