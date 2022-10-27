TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")

[Formerly Academy Metals Inc. ("AM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated October 20, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 28, 2022, the common shares of Bedford Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Academy Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,850,073 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: BFM (new)

CUSIP Number: 076230101 (new)

________________________________________

DEPARTURE BAY CAPITAL CORP. ("DBC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 24, 2022, effective at market open on October 28, 2022, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on October 26, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Share: 0.17241 shares of Latamark Resources Corp.

Payable Date: November 2, 2022

Record Date: October 28, 2022

Ex-Distribution Date: November 3, 2022

Due Bill Redemption Date: November 4, 2022

DUE BILL TRADING:

The Company has declared a distribution of 1 shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Latamark Resources Corp. per share held payable on or November 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on October 28, 2022. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bill" basis effective from the opening of October 27, 2022 until November 2, 2022, inclusively. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective at the opening on November 3, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's press releases dated September 27, 2022 and October 20, 2022.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to an approval by written consent of the Company's shareholders, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (70) seventy old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 28, 2022, the common shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

778,806 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow 129,812 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Common Shares

Trading Symbol: KWE (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 501506604 (NEW)

Common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") set to expire on April 29, 2023

Trading Symbol: KWE.WT (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 501506117 (UNCHANGED)

Effective at the opening on October 28, 2022, the Warrants will be adjusted such that 70 Warrants will be exercisable for C$122.50 to receive a whole common share of the Company on a post-consolidated basis.

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, October 28, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

22/10/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,600,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 1,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,300,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 24, 2022, confirming the closing of the first tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $3,500,000 (the "Principal")

Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $1.27 per share of the Principal outstanding less a closing fee of $105,000

Maturity date: 24 months from the date of closing

Warrants: 2,673,228 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,673,228 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.27 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

Interest rate: 10% per annum. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares with separate Exchange approval.

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 25, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DEPARTURE BAY CAPITAL CORP. ("DBC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 74,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 15,700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 2,400,000

The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2022 and July 07, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $1,100,000 principal amount of convertible debentures

Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.07 of principal outstanding until June 30, 2023 and thereafter at $0.10 principal amount outstanding until maturity.

Maturity date: December 31, 2026

Interest rate: 8% per annum

Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $8,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 14, 2022, September 09, 2022 and October 24, 2022 confirming closings of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 17, 2022, between Playmaker Capital Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired 100% of the shares of Wedge Traffic Limited ("Wedge"), a company based in Scotland.

As consideration on closing, the Company paid the Vendors a cash payment of U.S. $8,500,000, and issued 3,694,933 common shares of the Company priced at CAD$0.75 per share. As future contingent consideration the Company shall pay the Vendors approximately U.S.$20.7 million. The contingent consideration consists of two separate earn-out payments in an aggregate amount of approximately U.S.$16,700,000 (the "Earn-out Consideration"), payable to the Vendors upon achieving certain revenue and EBITDA targets in each of the 12-month periods ending December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024. The Earn-out Consideration is payable through a combination of cash and common shares of the Company (the "Earn-out Shares"), and provided that the maximum number of Earn-out Shares issuable to satisfy the Earn-out Consideration is equal to an aggregate of 16,812,307 Earn-out Shares. Additionally, as part of the contingent consideration, the Vendors are eligible to receive two separate deferred cash payments of U.S.$1,500,000 and U.S.$1,000,000 if certain EBITDA thresholds are achieved in each of 2023 and 2024, respectively, and two separate milestone payments of U.S.$750,000 each if certain revenue thresholds are achieved at any time following closing.

Finder's Fees: An arm's length financial advisor of the Vendors ("Wedge's Financial Advisor") shall be entitled to 1.75% of the aggregate consideration payable to the Vendors pursuant to the terms of a commission agreement between Wedge and Wedge's Financial Advisor. All payments to Wedge's Financial Advisor shall come out of the consideration otherwise payable to the Vendors, and include the same proportions of cash and common shares of the Company. In surplus of the consideration paid, an arm's length financial advisor to the Company ("Playmaker's Financial Advisor") shall be entitled to a cash fee equal to 2.5% of the aggregate consideration payable to the Vendors pursuant to the terms of a letter agreement between the Company and Playmaker's Financial Advisor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 18, 2022.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,218,470 shares

Purchase Price: $0.18 per share

Warrants: 2,109,234 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,109,234 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 4,218,470 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 6, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,510,000

Expiry Date of Warrants: November 4, 2022

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

New Exercise Price of Warrants: November 4, 2023

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,220,000 shares with 7,510,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 18, 2021.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange Bulletin dated October 13, 2022, the Company has advised that the Underwriters have exercised the remaining Over-allotment Options resulting in additional gross proceeds of $793,199 and the issuance of 3,050,768 Units at $0.26 per Unit.

The remaining Underwriters' fees were an aggregate of $47,591.98 cash commission and 183,046 Compensation Units (non-transferable).

Please refer to the news release dated October 19, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct. 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

