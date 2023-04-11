TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR.H")

[formerly GreenSpace Brands Inc. ("JTR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change;

Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 06, 2023 and GreenSpace Brands Inc. (the "Company") press release dated April 06, 2023, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of April 12, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from JTR to JTR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 06, 2023, effective at the opening, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC. ("SR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Consolidation; Shares for Debt; Resume Trading; Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Strategic Resources Inc.'s ("Strategic" or the "Company") Reverse Take-Over ("RTO") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated March 27, 2022. The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Reverse Takeover-Completed

Pursuant to an arm's length share exchange agreement dated December 13, 2022, the Company has acquired all of the outstanding shares of BlackRock Metals Inc. for 46,666,666 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company and 2,256,608 restricted share units ("RSUs"). Each RSU entitles the holder, subject to vesting, to receive one common share, at the deemed price of the 5-day VWAP on the date of settlement.

No finder's fees were paid for the RTO.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated March 27, 2023, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR including news releases dated March 31, 2023, March 29, 2023, March 27, 2023, February 28, 2023, January 23, 2023, and December 13, 2022.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2022. The private placement has raised $13,500,000 by issuing 27,000,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt, on a pre-six-to-one consolidation basis (4,500,000 Subscription Receipts at $3.00 on a post-consolidation basis). Each post-consolidation Subscription Receipt has been automatically converted into one common share upon closing of the RTO. The following common shares have been issued on a post-consolidated basis under the private placement:

Number of Shares: 4,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $3.00 per share Number of Placees: 24 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares

(Post-consolidated)





Aggregate Insider Involvement: 5 3,929,833 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 16,667



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $17,200 N/A N/A









The Company issued news releases on February 28, 2023, and March 29, 2023, confirming the closing of the first tranche and the second and last tranche of the private placement.

Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on February 1, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening April 12, 2023, the shares of Strategic Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. As per the North American Industry Classification System, the Company is classified as a 'Other Metal Ore Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

58,805,506 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 49,533,334 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 86277X409 (NEW)





Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,104 post-consolidated shares to settle outstanding accrued interest on convertible notes for $9,315.07.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 1 $1,863.01 $3.00 (post-

consolidated) 621 (post-

consolidated)



For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 23, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Resume Trading

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since December 14, 2022, pending completion of the RTO.

Effective at market open on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

Regional Office Change

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Montreal.

Company Contact: Sean Cleary, CEO Company Address: Suite 1539, 1155 Metcalfe Street, Montréal, Québec H3B 2V6 Company Phone Number: (416) 840-6972 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: info@strategic-res.com





XTIERRA INC. ("XAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist-Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the common shares of XAG will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange for failing to maintain Exchange Requirements. The Issuer has breached the Listing Agreement or has otherwise failed to comply or is unwilling to comply with Exchange Requirements.

23/04/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

CANEX METALS INC. ("CANX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2023 and further amended on March 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 3,430,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 1,634,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 3, 2023 and a correcting news release on April 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2023 and February 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 28,312,400 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per common share



Warrants: 14,156,200 warrants to purchase 14,156,200 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 until February 28, 2026



Number of Placees: 53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 455,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 11 3,337,500



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $387,027.94 N/A 1,750,168

Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at $0.11 until February 28, 2026.

The Company issued news releases on February 28, 2023, and March 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEXE INNOVATIONS INC. ("NEXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension & Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Short Form Prospectus:





# of Warrants: 8,625,000 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: April 9, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 9, 2024 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.78

or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days,

then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise

their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the

31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $2.50 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.65

These warrants were issued pursuant to a short form prospectus offering of 17,250,000 units which included 8,625,000 common share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 22, 2021.

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 350,000 bonus warrants to an arm's length creditor in connection with an extension of its previously issued CAD $7 million promissory note from March 22, 2023 to November 24, 2023. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.75 per share for a period of one year. The Company also paid a restatement fee of CAD $225,000 in connection with the extension.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2023.

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 24, 2023, and March 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,240,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 49 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $91,140 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 736,151 shares at a deemed price of $0.15, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to agreements dated January 3, 2023, and publicly announced March 27, 2023.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 6 $110,422.65 $0.15 736,151

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

RUSORO MINING LTD. ("RML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,027,500 bonus warrants in consideration of US$2,055,000 unsecured, non-interest bearing, promissory notes. The notes do not have a fixed maturity date. The principal amount payable is US$8,220,000 and will only be payable upon successful enforcement of an arbitration award against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The warrants have a term of five years and each warrant is exercisable into one common share at US$0.10 until April 4, 2028.

An Arm's-length finder will receive US$96,000 cash and 388,800 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at US$0.10 until April 4, 2028.

For more details, please see the Company's news releases dated March 24, 2023, and April 4, 2023.

