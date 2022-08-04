TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

U3O8 CORP. ("UWE")

[Formerly, U3O8 Corp. ("UWE.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Shares for Debt; Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture-Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022

NEX Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to the reactivation of U3O8 Corp. (the "Company") to be listed on the Exchange as a Tier 2 Company, which includes the following matters:

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 11, 2022 and July 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 22,726,907 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.11 per Unit. Warrants: 22,726,907 Warrants, to purchase 22,726,907 Shares. Warrant Price: $0.15 exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. Forced Exercised Provision: If the closing price of the Shares on the Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.40 for 30 consecutive trading days, then the Company shall have the option to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 60 calendar days from the final such trading day. Number of Placees: 63 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units Mega Uranium Ltd.





Y 5,140,909 Aggregate Pro Group



(13 Pro Group members) P 2,330,454

Finders' Fees: $ 23,731.00 cash and 215,727 Broker Warrants paid to Haywood Securities Inc.

$ 2,800.00 cash and 25,454 Broker Warrants paid to Clarus Securities Inc.

$ 2,940.00 cash and 26,727 Broker Warrants paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$ 1,540.00 cash and 14,000 Broker Warrants paid to M Partners Inc.

$ 3,150.00 cash and 28,636 Broker Warrants paid to PI Financial Corp.

$ 90,709.99 cash and 818,999 Broker Warrants paid to Stephen Avenue Securities Inc.

$ 2,147.20 cash and 23,520 Broker Warrants paid to German Mining Networks GMBH.

Broker Warrants may be exercised to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Broker Warrant for a period of three years from day date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on August 3, 2022.

Shares for Debt

The Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,416,319 Shares to settle outstanding management and consultant fees for $362,448 at a deemed price per Share of $0.15 per Share.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Pro Group=P Owing per Share # of Shares Richard Spencer Y $165,000 $0.15 1,100,000 John Ross Y $ 69,659 $0.15 464,393

The Company has issued a news release on August 3, 2022 to disclose that the Shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

In conjunction with the above, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective Friday, August 5, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

60,652,733 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares subject to escrow Trading Symbol: UWE (same with the .H removed) Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

22/08/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a private placement of Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan"), a subsidiary of the Company, completed on November 8, 2021.

The private placement consisted of 2,205,944 common shares of Black Swan at a price of $1.36 per Black Swan share, for gross proceeds of $3,000,084 to Black Swan. Certain insiders of the Company participated in the private placement for a total of 220,586 Black Swan shares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 23, 2022.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,333,334 shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share Warrants: 8,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,334 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 29, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's participation in eight private placements conducted by Hemlo Explorers Inc. from November 2011 until November 2021, whereby the Company acquired a total of 5,730,496 common shares and 1,873,581 common share purchase warrants for an aggregate amount of $3,541,534.28. For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 5, 2022 and July 15, 2022.

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 27, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,617,518 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 8, 2022, to August 7, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing five share exchange agreements dated June 15, 2022, between Roadman Investments Corp. (the "Company") and five individual vendors (the "Vendors") detailed as below, whereby the Company will purchase from the Vendors a total of 271,739 common shares in the capital of Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation. In consideration, the Company will issue an aggregate of 9,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

Vendors No. of Company's Shares to be issued to the Vendor on Closing No. of Bettermoo(d)'s Shares to be received from the Vendor Green Times Consulting Ltd. 2,250,000 67,935 Longa Seed Finance Corp. 1,912,500 57,745 VF Holdings Inc. 675,000 20,380 Justus Consulting Inc. 1,912,500 57,745 Pillar Growth Inc. 2,250,000 67,935

Finder's fees: Winchester Advisory Ltd. – 180,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share.

For further details, please see the company's news releases July 7, 2022 and July 18, 2022.

SHELLRON CAPITAL LTD. ("SHLL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:03 a.m. PST, Aug.03, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

