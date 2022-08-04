TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
U3O8 CORP. ("UWE")
[Formerly, U3O8 Corp. ("UWE.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Shares for Debt; Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture-Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022
NEX Company
The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to the reactivation of U3O8 Corp. (the "Company") to be listed on the Exchange as a Tier 2 Company, which includes the following matters:
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 11, 2022 and July 13, 2022:
Number of Shares:
22,726,907 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per Unit.
Warrants:
22,726,907 Warrants, to purchase 22,726,907 Shares.
Warrant Price:
$0.15 exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
Forced Exercised Provision:
If the closing price of the Shares on the Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.40 for 30 consecutive trading days, then the Company shall have the option to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 60 calendar days from the final such trading day.
Number of Placees:
63 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name
ProGroup= P
Number of Units
Mega Uranium Ltd.
Y
5,140,909
Aggregate Pro Group
(13 Pro Group members)
P
2,330,454
Finders' Fees:
$ 23,731.00 cash and 215,727 Broker Warrants paid to Haywood Securities Inc.
$ 2,800.00 cash and 25,454 Broker Warrants paid to Clarus Securities Inc.
$ 2,940.00 cash and 26,727 Broker Warrants paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$ 1,540.00 cash and 14,000 Broker Warrants paid to M Partners Inc.
$ 3,150.00 cash and 28,636 Broker Warrants paid to PI Financial Corp.
$ 90,709.99 cash and 818,999 Broker Warrants paid to Stephen Avenue Securities Inc.
$ 2,147.20 cash and 23,520 Broker Warrants paid to German Mining Networks GMBH.
Broker Warrants may be exercised to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Broker Warrant for a period of three years from day date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on August 3, 2022.
Shares for Debt
The Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,416,319 Shares to settle outstanding management and consultant fees for $362,448 at a deemed price per Share of $0.15 per Share.
Number of Creditors:
4 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Pro Group=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Richard Spencer
Y
$165,000
$0.15
1,100,000
John Ross
Y
$ 69,659
$0.15
464,393
The Company has issued a news release on August 3, 2022 to disclose that the Shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture
In conjunction with the above, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective Friday, August 5, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited shares with no par value of which
60,652,733 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil shares subject to escrow
Trading Symbol:
UWE (same with the .H removed)
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
22/08/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a private placement of Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan"), a subsidiary of the Company, completed on November 8, 2021.
The private placement consisted of 2,205,944 common shares of Black Swan at a price of $1.36 per Black Swan share, for gross proceeds of $3,000,084 to Black Swan. Certain insiders of the Company participated in the private placement for a total of 220,586 Black Swan shares.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 23, 2022.
MASON GRAPHITE INC. (« LLG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 août 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à un placement privé de Black Swan Graphene Inc. (« Black Swan »), une filiale de la société, complété le 8 novembre 2021.
Le placement privé consistait en 2 205 944 actions ordinaires de Black Swan au prix de 1,36 $ par action de Black Swan, pour un produit brut de 3 000 084 $ pour Black Swan. Certains initiés de la Société ont participé au placement privé pour un total de 220 586 actions de Black Swan.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 23 juin 2022.
Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. ("MTB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2022:
Number of Shares:
8,333,334 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
8,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,334 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 29, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's participation in eight private placements conducted by Hemlo Explorers Inc. from November 2011 until November 2021, whereby the Company acquired a total of 5,730,496 common shares and 1,873,581 common share purchase warrants for an aggregate amount of $3,541,534.28. For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 5, 2022 and July 15, 2022.
PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 27, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,617,518 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 8, 2022, to August 7, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing five share exchange agreements dated June 15, 2022, between Roadman Investments Corp. (the "Company") and five individual vendors (the "Vendors") detailed as below, whereby the Company will purchase from the Vendors a total of 271,739 common shares in the capital of Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation. In consideration, the Company will issue an aggregate of 9,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.
Vendors
No. of Company's Shares to be issued to the Vendor on Closing
No. of Bettermoo(d)'s Shares to be received from the Vendor
Green Times Consulting Ltd.
2,250,000
67,935
Longa Seed Finance Corp.
1,912,500
57,745
VF Holdings Inc.
675,000
20,380
Justus Consulting Inc.
1,912,500
57,745
Pillar Growth Inc.
2,250,000
67,935
Finder's fees: Winchester Advisory Ltd. – 180,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share.
For further details, please see the company's news releases July 7, 2022 and July 18, 2022.
SHELLRON CAPITAL LTD. ("SHLL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:03 a.m. PST, Aug.03, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
