TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: March 31, 2022

Record Date: March 17, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: March 16, 2022

________________________________________

AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ACU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced March 3, 2022, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

RECHARGE RESOURCES LTD. ("RR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a Director's Resolution dated February 14, 2022, the common shares of Recharge Resources Ltd. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company effective March 7, 2022 at close of market. Trading commenced on the Canadian Securities Exchange at open of market March 4, 2022.

________________________________________

Story continues

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK") ("ROK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering, New Listing - Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus Offering

Effective March 4, 2022, the Company's (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus Offering") dated February 25, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission.

The Prospectus Offering qualifies the public distribution of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") which entitle the holder thereof to receive one unit in the capital of the Company ("Unit") upon closing of the Company's acquisition of certain petroleum properties and related assets (the "Acquisition"). The material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan. A receipt for the Prospectus Offering is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurs on March 4, 2022 ("Closing Date"), for an aggregate gross proceeds of $17,250,138.

Underwriters: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as the lead underwriter; Research Capital Corporation.



Offering: 83,334,000 Subscription Receipts which entitle the holder thereof to receive one Unit upon closing of the Acquisition (excluding any Units to be issued on the exercise of Over-Allotment Option, further described below). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for 3 years from the date of issuance of the Subscription Receipts.



Unit Price: $0.18 per Unit.



Underwriters' Fee: $1,102,509.66 in aggregate cash commission.

6,125,054 in aggregate Underwriters' Warrants issued, entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at $0.18 for 3 years from the Closing Date. The Underwriters' Fee is payable 50% on the Closing Date and 50% on the release of the escrowed funds to the Corporation.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an Over-Allotment Option in connection with this Prospectus Offering to purchase up to 12,500,100 additional Units, representing up to 15% of the Prospectus Offering, for $2,250,018 in additional gross proceeds which is exercisable in whole or in part for up to 30 days following the Closing Date to cover their over-allocation position and for market stabilization purposes.

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening on Tuesday March 8, 2022, the underlying Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: 102,542,487 underlying Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated March 4, 2022 of which 102,542,487 warrants are issued and outstanding.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.25 per Warrant until March 4, 2025.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ROK.WT CUSIP Number: 77544C 12 0

For further information, please reference the company's Prospectus Offering dated February 25, 2022 and news releases dated February 2, 2022; February 4, 2022; and March 4, 2022.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

NET ZERO RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. ("NZRE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain - Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 25, 2022, effective at the close of business on Tuesday, March 08, 2022, the common shares of Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

________________________________

22/03/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 4, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, March 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:56 a.m. PST, March 4, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,333,967 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2023, subject to acceleration in the event that the trading price of the common shares of the Company equals or exceeds $0.50 for 10 consecutive days. Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,333,967 shares with 4,333,967 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 24, 2021.

________________________________________

ESG GLOBAL IMPACT CAPITAL INC. ("ESGW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,307,692 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07875 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $181,731 from a litigation settlement in connection to a consulting agreement to provide strategic advisory services.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,481,912 common shares at $0.0774 per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500.

Number of Creditors: 2

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 3, 2022.

_______________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Agreement Governing Reciprocal Assignment of Mineral Leases dated October 15, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Petroteq Oil Recovery, LLC ("Petroteq Oil") and TMC Capital, LLC ("TMC"), two of the Company's subsidiaries, and Valkor Energy, LLC ("Valkor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Petroteq Oil and TMC agreed to assign to Valkor all of their interests in Temple Mountain oil sands leases and in three Utah state oil sands leases located nearby in the Asphalt Ridge area, and Valkor agreed to assign to TMC all of its interests in three Utah state oil sands leases located in Asphalt Ridge Northwest area of Uintah County. In addition, pursuant to the Agreement, Valkor provided TMC with the right to participate in any future operations conducted by Valkor on the Temple Mountain oil sands leoyases, and TMC assigned to Valkor all of the operating rights under the Asphalt Ridge Northwest leases, subject to certain conditions as further described in the Company's news release dated November 29, 2021.

For more information, refer to the Company's press release dated November 29, 2021.

___________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,407,450 premium flow-through shares

1,875,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $2.70 per premium flow through share

$2.40 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 527,749

Agents: Clarus Securities Inc. receives $1,029,004.83 and 389,863 non-transferable warrants, where each warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $2.70 for 24 months.

Cormark Securities Inc. receives $441,002.07 and 167,084 non-transferable warrants, where each warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $2.70 for 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 17, 2022.

________________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amending Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 3, 2022, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Vendor and Abitibi Royalties Inc. have amended the terms of their agreement to extend the time in which to make the first anniversary payment under a property option agreement announced March 3, 2021, wherein the Company is earning the right to earn a 100% interest in the Upper Red Lake Project, located in the Red Lake Mining division, Ontario.

In consideration for the extension, the Company will issue 227,272 common shares to the Vendor at a deemed price of $0.055 per common share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 11, 2022.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/04/c0835.html