TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·22 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HOPEFIELD VENTURES INC. ("HVI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated July 26, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commission effective July 27, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Acts, and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company from the initial public offering are $2,500,000 (25,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 4, 2021.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, August 5, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 5, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


8,700,000

common shares are issued and outstanding (subject to closing)

Escrowed Shares:

8,700,000

common shares, and 3,527,500 stock options (subject to closing)



Transfer Agent:


Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:


HVI.P

CUSIP Number:


43954L 10 9

Sponsoring Member:


PI Financial Corp.

Agent's Options:

2,000,000 non-transferable options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 26, 2021.

Company Contact:

Mark Binns

Company Address:

Suite 303 - 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2T7

Company Phone Number:

604 681-0084

Company Email Address:

mark.binns1@gmail.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ARCLAND RESOURCES INC. ("ADR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders May 14, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 5, 2021, the common shares of Arcland Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is currently unclassified.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


3,232,333

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil

shares are subject to escrow




Transfer Agent:



Trading Symbol:

ADR.H

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

039590203

(new)

________________________________________

21/08/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTURAS MINERALS CORP. ("ALT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement dated August 28, 2020 (Original Agreement dated June 28, 2016) (the "Amendment"), between Alturas Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and an arms-length party – Auryn Resources Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Purchaser acquired the remaining 20% interest in the Company's Sombrero property (the "Property"), a copper-gold mining property located in Southern Peru.

As consideration for the sale of the Property, the Company received an aggregate USD$4 Million as follows: (i) 1,100,000 common shares of the Purchaser; (ii) a cash payment of CDN$625,000; and (iii) forgiveness of approximately CDN$189,120 owed by Alturas to the Purchaser.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 03, 2020.

________________________________________

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:48 a.m. PST, August 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, August 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,121,270 shares at a deemed price of $0.0725 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding with respect to shares for services dated April 8, 2021.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,721,450 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per flow-through share



Warrants:

2,721,450 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,721,450 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

10 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Gary Musil

Y

100,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

250,000

[1 placee]






Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. - $11,200.12 and 160,002 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement dated August 11, 2020 and amended on April 16, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Osisko Metals Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the option to acquire a 51% interest in a property, located in the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $100,000 and incur an aggregate of $10,000,000 in exploration expenditures in two stages over a five-year period, in order to acquire a 51% interest in the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 21, 2020 and June 8, 2021.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option datée du 11 août 2020 et amendée le 16 avril 2021 (la « convention »), entre la société et Métaux Osisko inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'option d'acquérir un intérêt de 51% dans une propriété située dans le camp minier de Bathurst, au Nouveau-Brunswick.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra payer 100 000 $ en espèces et engager un total de 10 000 000 $ en dépenses d'exploration en deux étapes sur une période de cinq ans, afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 51% dans la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 21 avril 2020 et 8 juin 2021.

_____________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, August 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

385,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 31, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 31, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.50

These warrants were previously extended from March 12, 2021 to July 31, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 12, 2021.

# of Warrants:

790,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 31, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 31, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.50

These warrants were previously extended from April 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 12, 2021.

The aggregate of these warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,110,000 shares with 2,555,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 1, 2020.

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

2,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 31, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

January, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.50

These warrants were previously extended from September 5, 2020 to January 31, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 4, 2020, and then again from January 31, 2021 to July 31, 2021, which was accepted filing by the Exchange effective February 12, 2021.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,720,000 shares with 3,360,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 5, 2019.

________________________________________

COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("COV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length Share Purchase Agreement dated July 29, 2021 between the Company and TIDI Products, LLC (the "Purchaser"), by which the Purchaser will acquire, and the Company will sell, all of the issued and outstanding shares of Covalon Technologies Holdings (USA), Ltd., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary which carries on the moisture barrier technology business in consideration for US$30M in cash subject to adjustment for estimated cash, inventory and working capital amounts at closing.

For more information, refer to the Company news release dated July 29, 2021.

________________________________________

GOOD2GORTO CORP. ("GRTO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:33 a.m. PST, August 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC. ("HI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:37 a.m. PST, August 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC. ("HI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August. 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 21, 2021, the Base Shelf Prospectus of the above issuer dated May 21, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the provinces and territories of Canada. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the issuer's Prospectus Supplement dated July 7, 2021.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 8, 2021, for gross proceeds of $12,345,750.

Offering:

Offering of 27,435,000 units (the "Units") at the price of $0.45 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at the exercise price of $0.75 per share until November 26, 2025



Offering Price:

$0.45 per Unit.



Agents:

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners and ATB Capital Markets Inc.



Agents' Fee:

$864,202.50 in cash

For further details, please refer to the issuer's Prospectus Supplement dated July 7, 2021, and news releases dated July 5, 2021, July 6, 2021, and July 8, 2021.

______________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 18, 2021 to the Company's Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 19, 2021, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering:

The Offering consisted of 7,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of US$7.50 per Common Share.



Offering Price:

US$7.50 per Common Share



Underwriters:

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Evercore Group LLC, B. Riley Securities Inc. and Roth Capital Partners LLC.



Underwriters' Commission:

The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)).



Over-Allotment Option:

The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 18, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 7,915,000 Common Shares, including 915,000 Common Shares pursuant to the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of US$7.50 per Common Share under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of US$59,362,500.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément au supplément de prospectus daté du 18 juin 2021, du prospectus de la société daté du 19 mai 2021, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre :

Le placement consiste en 7 000 000 actions ordinaires (les « actions ordinaires ») au prix de 7,50 $US par action ordinaire.



Prix de l'offre :

7,50 $US par action ordinaire.



Preneurs fermes:

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Evercore Group LLC, B. Riley Securities Inc. et Roth Capital Partners LLC.



Commission des agents :

Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 7 % du produit brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut tiré de l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)).



Option d'attribution excédentaire :

Les agents ont reçu une option de surallocation (l'« option de surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel d'unités égal à 15 % du nombre d'unités souscrites dans le cadre de l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le supplément de prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 18 juin 2021.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 7 915 000 actions ordinaires, incluant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation portant sur 915 000 actions ordinaires, a été émis au prix de 7,50 $US par action ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 59 362 500 $US.

_________________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated June 15, 2021:

Number of Securities:

1,978,750 common shares



Purchase Price:

$9.25 per common share



Number of Placees:

1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

None



Finder's Fee:

None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 23, 2021.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 juin 2021:

Nombre d'actions:

1 978 750 actions ordinaires



Prix :

9,25 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs:

1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juillet 2021.

________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a non-arm's length option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 22, 2020 and an amended and restated option agreement (the "Amended Agreement") dated April 16, 2021, between Osisko Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick"), by which Brunswick can acquired up to a 51% interest in the Brunswick Belt exploration property (the "Property"), located in the eastern portion of the Bathurst Mining Camp in the Bathurst area in New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Amended Agreement, Brunswick shall make a cash payment of $100,000 and incur $10,000,000 of exploration expenditures over a 60 months period, in order to acquire a 51% interest in the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 17, 2020 and April 21, 2021.

MÉTAUX OSISKO INC. (« OM »)
TYPE DU BULLETIN: Convention d'aliénation de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN: 3 août 2021
Société du groupe 1 de la Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relié à une convention d'option concernant une personne ayant un lien de dépendance (la « convention ») datée du 22 août 2020 et une convention d'amendement (la « convention amendée ») datée du 16 avril 2021, entre Métaux Osisko Inc. (la « société ») et Brunswick Exploration Inc. (« Brunswick »), par laquelle Brunswick peut acquérir jusqu'à 51% des intérêts dans la propriété d'exploration de la Ceinture de Brunswick (la « propriété »), localisée dans la portion orientale du camp minier de Bathurst au Nouveau-Brunswick.

Conformément à la convention amendée, Brunswick devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 100 000 $ et dépenser 10 000 000 $ en travaux d'exploration sur une période de 60 mois, afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 51% dans la propriété.

Pour davantage d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 17 août 2020 et 21 avril 2021.

_________________________________________

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue of the following securities to settle outstanding debt for $1,000,000.

Convertible Debentures:

$1,000,000



Conversion Price:

Principal is convertible into 6,666,666 common shares at a conversion price of $0.15 per share.



Maturity Date:

24 months following the closing



Warrants:

4,500,000 warrants to purchase 4,500,000 common shares.



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 per share for 24 months



Interest Rate:

8% plus 12 month US LIBOR, as well as a cash coupon payment of $176,500.



Number of Placees:

3 Placees

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2018.

TECHNOLOGIES RELEVIUM INC. (" RLV ")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de services, débenture convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN : 3 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée des titres suivants en règlement d'une dette de 1 000 000 $.

Débentures convertibles :

1 000 000 $



Prix de conversion :

Le capital est convertible en 6 666 666 actions ordinaires au prix de conversion de 0,15 $ par action.



Date d'échéance :

24 mois après la clôture



Bons de souscription :

4 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 500 000 ordinaires.



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,15 $ l'action pour 24 mois



Taux d'intérêt :

8% plus 12 mois taux LIBOR en dollars américains, ainsi qu'un coupon en espèces de 176 500$.



Nombre de souscripteurs :

3 souscripteurs

La société a annoncé ce règlement de dette en vertu d'un communiqué de presse daté du 13 décembre 2018.

_______________________________________

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debentures:

$1,000,000



Conversion Price:

Principal is convertible into 6,666,666 common shares at a conversion price of $0.15 per share.



Maturity Date:

24 months following the closing



Warrants:

5,000,000 warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common shares.



Warrant Exercise Price:

0.15 per share for 24 months



Interest Rate:

8% plus 12 month US LIBOR, as well as a cash coupon payment of $176,500.



Number of Placees:

3 Placees

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2018.

TECHNOLOGIES RELEVIUM INC. (« RLV »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, débenture convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN : 3 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Débentures convertibles :

1 000 000 $



Prix de conversion :

Le capital est convertible en 6 666 666 actions ordinaires au prix de conversion de 0,15 $ par action.



Date d'échéance :

24 mois après la clôture



Bons de souscription :

5 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 000 000 actions ordinaires.



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,15 $ l'action pour 24 mois



Taux d'intérêt :

8% plus 12 mois taux LIBOR en dollars américains, , ainsi qu'un coupon en espèces de 176 500$.



Nombre de souscripteurs :

3 souscripteurs

La société a annoncé ce règlement de dette en vertu d'un communiqué de presse daté du 13 décembre 2018.

_________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares:

10,120,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per share



Warrants:

5,060,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,060,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.45 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

5 placees



Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,470 and 4,900 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.45 for a two year period.




PI Financial Corp. receives $21,000 and 70,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 30, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated July 12, 2021 between Xali Gold Corp. (the "Company") and the optionors, Dean Fraser and Terry Christopher, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 79 claims covering 1975 hectares located in the Central Region of Newfoundland, known as the Victoria Property (formerly the Valentine Lake Property). In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $100,000, undertake $650,000 of work expenditures and issue a total of 3,500,000 of shares all in stages over a three year period as follows:


CASH

SHARES

WORK EXPENDITURES

On Exchange approval

$25,000

500,000

nil

Year 1

$25,000

750,000

$50,000

Year 2

$25,000

1,000,000

$100,000

Year 3

$25,000

1,250,000

$500,000

The optionors are entitled to a 2% net smelter returns royalty which can be reduced to 1% with the payment of $1,000,000 at any time.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/03/c1221.html

