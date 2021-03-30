U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·22 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC.P")
[formerly CONNAUGHT VENTURES INC. ("CNV.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 1, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the common shares of Principal Technologies Inc. will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and remain halted, and the common shares of Connaught Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company'.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


16,524,000

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

14,500,000

shares are subject to escrow




Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

PTEC.P

(new)

CUSIP Number:

74260Q 10 2

(new)

________________________________________

ALPHA COGNITION INC. ("ACOG")
[formerly CRYSTAL BRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC. ("CRYS.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since July 13, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the common shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ACOG".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated March 16, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. for consideration of 39,843,746 common shares at a deemed price of $1.60 per share, along with 7,000,000 restricted voting shares, 7,916,380 preferred shares and 9,991,057 performance shares convertible into common shares of the Company on a 1:1 basis. The common shares will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

15,122,221 common shares, 4,452,192 restricted voting shares, 6,149,980 preferred shares, 9,491,057 performance shares and 4,228,039 warrants issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 15,409,612 common shares, 1,766,400 preferred shares and 500,000 performance shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 621,850 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Kenneth Cawkell

Y

5,445,180

Frederick Sancilio

Y

38,285

Jeremy Wright

Y

62,500

Dr. Denis Kay

Y

1,175,344

Len Mertz

Y

4,750,065

John Havens

Y

3,670,983

Philip Mertz

Y

179,523

Rajeev 'Rob' Bakshi

Y

303,056

Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on February 25, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 7.14 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Alpha Cognition Inc.".

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the common shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement by the Company and target company announced October 28, 2020, December 4, 2020 and December 29, 2020:

Number of Shares:

3,360,124 common shares



Purchase Price:

$1.60 per share



Warrants:

1,680,056 share purchase warrants to purchase common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$2.10 for a one year period




$2.10 in the second year



Number of Placees:

86 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Kenneth Hallat

Y

15,625

Jeremy Wright

Y

62,500

John Havens

Y

250,000

Pardeep Sangha

Y

9,375

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 183,625 common shares (5 placees)

Agent's Fee:

$146,422 and 91,513 warrants issuable to Raymond James Ltd., $31,376 and 19,610 warrants issuable to Echelon Wealth Partner Inc., and $31,376 and 19,610 warrants issuable to Haywood Securities Inc. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 share at $1.60 until March 18, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 16, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


44,843,927

common shares are issued and outstanding




Escrow:

31,153,683

common shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

ACOG (new)



CUSIP #:

02074J 20 4

Company Contact:

Kenneth Cawkell, Director, CEO and Corporate Secretary

Company Address:

439 Helmcken Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 2E6

Company Phone Number:

604-837-7990

Company Email Address:

kcawkell@alphacognition.com

________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.025
Payable Date: April 30, 2021; May 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021
Record Date: April 15, 2021; May 14, 2021 and June 15, 2021
Ex-distribution Date: April 14, 2021; May 13, 2021 and June 14, 2021 respectively.

________________________________________

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday March 30, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on Canadian Securities Exchange.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday March 31, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced May 27, 2020, March 9, 2021 and March 29, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution approved by the shareholders of the Company on March 23, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "All other non-metallic mineral product manufacturing" and "All other non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying" (NAICS Numbers: 327990 and 212398).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which 37,055,895 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil

Transfer Agent:

AST Trust Company (Canada) – Montreal and Toronto & American
Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC - Brooklyn

Trading Symbol:

NOU

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

66979W842

(NEW)

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Regroupement
DATE DU BULLETIN: 29 mars 2021
Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX

En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires de la société le 23 mars 2021, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de dix (10) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires mercredi le 31 mars 2021. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « Fabrication de tous les autres produits minéraux non métalliques » « Extraction de tous les autres minerais non métalliques » (numéros de SCIAN : 327990 et 212398).

Capitalisation après regroupement:

Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont
37 055 895 sont émises et en circulation



Actions entiercées:

Aucune



Agent des transferts:

Société de fiducie AST (Canada) – Montréal et Toronto et American
Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC - Brooklyn

Symbole au téléscripteur

NOU

(INCHANGÉ)

Numéro de CUSIP:

66979W842

(NOUVEAU)

_________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Units, Trading Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated March 19, 2021 (the "Prospectus") of Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.2) Core Plus Fund (the "Fund") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, filed in Ontario and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, and filed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and deemed to have been receipted by the securities regulator in each of these jurisdictions, pursuant to the provisions of the securities legislations in each of these jurisdictions.

The Class A Units and Class U Units (the "Listed Units") of the Fund will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

Gross proceeds to be received by the Fund in respect of the IPO will be for a minimum of US$85,400,000 and a maximum of US$170,800,000 of limited partnership units, subject to an over-allotment option of 15% of the aggregate number of initial units distributed pursuant to the IPO granted by the Fund to the agents, expiring April 30, 2021, consisting of Class A Units, Class C Units, Class D Units and Class F Units to be issued at C$10 per limited partnership unit and Class E Units, Class G Units and Class U Units to be issued at US$10 per limited partnership unit, of which only Class A Units and Class U Units are to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Class C, D and F Units are convertible into Class A Units, and the Class A Units are convertible into Class D Units. The Class E and G Units are convertible into Class U Units and Class U Units are convertible into Class E and G Units. For further information regarding the conversion features and the formula, please refer to the Fund's Prospectus dated March 19, 2021.

The Fund is classified as a "Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings (except social housing projects)" issuer (NAICS Number: 531111).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 EDT) on March 30, 2021.
Trading Halt: Trading will be halted at the opening on Wednesday March 31, 2021.
Commencement Date: The Listed Units will be halted at the opening on Wednesday March 31, 2021, and trading resumption will be pending on confirmation of the IPO closing and the closing of the acquisition of the Fund's Initial Portfolio, as described in the Prospectus. It is expected that the acquisition of the Initial Portfolio will be completed on March 31, 2021. A further bulletin will be issued disclosing the details and trading resumption.

Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited number of authorized limited partnership units, including Class A Units at C$10 each and Class U Units at US$10 each. Based on the orders on hand before the closing of the IPO, it is expected that approximately 3,112,085 Class A Units and 275,220 Class U Units will be issued and outstanding at the time of the closing of the IPO. The exact number of Class A Units and Class U Units and each of the other classes of LP Units issued and outstanding will be confirmed upon closing of the IPO.

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Class A Units
Class A Unit Price: C$10 per unit
Trading Symbol: SCPT.A
CUSIP Number: 85554C104

Class U Units
Class U Unit Price: US$10 per unit
Trading Symbol: SCPT.U (the Class U Units will trade is US$)
CUSIP Number: 85554C807

Agents: CIBC World Markets Inc. (the "Lead Agent"), Scotia Capital Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.

Agent's Fees:
5.25% of the aggregate purchase price of Class A, D, G and U Units and
2.25% of the aggregate purchase price of Class E and F Units.

For further information, please refer to the Fund's Prospectus dated March 19, 2021.

Company Contact: Evan Kirsh, President
Company Address: 3280 Bloor Street West, Centre Tower, Toronto, Ontario, M8X 2X3
Company Phone Number: (416) 234-8444
Company Fax Number: (416) 234-8445
Company Website: www.starlightinvest.com
Company Email Address: ekirsh@starlightus.com

___________________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, under the symbol "SYZ".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "SYZ" on TSX Venture Exchange after March 30, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

21/03/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 12, 2019, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of additional 6,221 common shares to a certain shareholder to amend the share issuance deficiency, which resulted from a rounding error made in connection with the 2018 merger between Blockchain Mining Ltd. (a predecessor to the Company) and Backbone Hosting Solutions Inc. (the Company's operating subsidiary).

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 12, 2021.

________________________________________

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,155,558 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.19 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$409,556.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Creditor is a former Director and Insider of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2021 and March 25, 2021.

________________________________________

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,575,000 shares and 787,500 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for USD250,000/CDN315,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor



Warrants:

787,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 787,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a two- year period

Please refer to the March 1, 2021 news release for further details. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 29, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,093,873 Class A common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period April 1, 2021 to April 1, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd Error! Bookmark not defined.on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

1,666,670

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 26, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 26, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,333,340 shares (adjusted pursuant to the share consolidation effective May 4, 2018) with 1,666,670 share purchase warrants (adjusted pursuant to the share consolidation effective May 4, 2018) attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 26, 2018.

________________________________________

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD. ("RYE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 21, 2021, between Rhyolite Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of 2765798 Ontario Ltd. ("ONCorp") – a privately held company that holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Suku Passi and Bob's Pit concessions (collectively, the "Project") – located in Suriname, South America.

In consideration for the purchased shares of ONCorp, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares to the Vendors.

To earn a 51% in the Suku Passi concession, aggregate cash payments of US$1,700,000, the issuance of US$300,000 in common shares and aggregate work expenditures of US$5,000,000 over a four-year period are required.

To earn a 51% in the Bob's Pit concession, aggregate cash payments of US$950,000, the issuance of US$250,000 in common shares and aggregate work expenditures of US$1,000,000 over a five-year period are required.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 22, 2021.

________________________________________

STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 8, 2021 between Roy Rupert, Daniel Shelly (the "Vendors") and Stone Gold Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Batchewana Bay, Ontario making up the Tribag project (the "Property").

In order to acquire the Property, the Company is required to: (i) issue 500,000 common shares to the Vendors by the 30th day following the closing and an additional 1,000,000 common shares over a three-year period; (ii) pay $15,000 to the Vendors upon closing and an additional $60,000 payable over a three-year period; and (iii) incur $400,000 in expenditures in respect of the Property over a four-year period. Furthermore, the Agreement is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty granted to the Vendors.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2021 and March 10, 2021.

________________________________________

STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 8, 2021 between George Luciuk, Kenneth Fenwick, and Daniel Shelly (the "Vendors") and Stone Gold Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Batchewana Bay, Ontario making up the East Breccia property (the "Property").

In order to acquire the Property, the Company is required to: (i) issue 200,000 common shares to the Vendors by the 30th day following the closing and an additional 600,000 common shares over a four-year period; (ii) pay $15,000 to the Vendors upon closing and an additional $150,000 payable over a four-year period; and (iii) incur $300,000 in expenditures in respect of the Property over a four-year period. Furthermore, the Agreement is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty granted to the Vendors.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2021 and March 10, 2021.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 866,664 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.30 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$260,000.

Number of Creditors:

9 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares






Joseph Heng

Y

$20,000

$0.30

66,666

Spencer Sungbum Huh

Y

$20,000

$0.30

66,666

Tim Peterson

Y

$20,000

$0.30

66,666

Marrelli Support Services





Inc. (Victor Hugo)

Y

$10,000

$0.30

33,333

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 15, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

KR INVESTMENT LTD. ("KR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced February 26, 2021:

Number of Shares:

585,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants:

585,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 585,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a one-year period



Number of Placees:

9 Placee

Insider/Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Sang Jin KIM

Y

190,000




Peter KOHL

Y

20,000




David MELILLO

Y

50,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

