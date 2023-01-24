U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·16 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, January 24, 2023, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the transaction, as described in the news release dated January 18, 2023 (the "Transaction"), and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")
[Formerly BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD USA CORP. ("BMG")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change; Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

NAME CHANGE

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company dated September 26, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the common shares of Millennial Potash Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:                                      Unlimited shares with no par value of which
                                                             38,325,000 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:                                                3,712,496 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:                                    Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:                                   MLP                     (new)
CUSIP Number:                                   60041F101          (new)

RESUME TRADING

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading under Millennial Potash Corp.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 23, 2023.

________________________________________

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC.  ("CMI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend: 
 
Dividend per Share:  $0.0125
Payable Date:  February 17, 2023
Record Date:  February 3, 2023
Ex-dividend Date:  February 2, 2023

________________________________________

HANSCO CAPITAL CORP. ("HCO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday January 25, 2023, trading in the shares of Hansco Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume.

Further to the Company's January 23, 2023 news release, the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed qualifying transaction with Aurex Energy Corp. and Desert Strike Resources U.S. Inc.

________________________________________

ORAGIN FOODS INC. ("OG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued on November 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

23/01/23  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AADIRECTION CAPITAL CORP. ("AAD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 1:52 p.m. PST, Jan. 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:43 a.m. PST, Jan.23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BUFFALO COAL CORP.  ("BUF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 15, 2022 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on December 22, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 315,246,490 common shares were issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 04, 2022 and December 29, 2022.

________________________________________

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,333,333 shares to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

 

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

1

$200,000

$0.06

3,333,333

 

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CHAMPION GAMING GROUP INC. ("WAGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's offering of a secured promissory note (the "Promissory Note") in the principal amount of $300,000. Maturing twelve (12) months from issuance, the Promissory Note will carry an interest rate of 20% per annum. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 600,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share as a loan bonus in connection with the Promissory Note.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated January 19, 2023.

__________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2022:

Number of Shares:                   

9,585,000 Units, 6,966,617 National Flow Through Units and 6,266,217 Quebec Flow Through Unis. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.18. Each  National Flow Through Unit consists of one common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.25. Each Quebec Flow Through Unit consists of one common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.25.

Purchase Price:                         

$0.10 per Unit, $0.13 per National Flow Through Unit, and $0.14 per Quebec Flow Through Unit.

Warrants:                                 

9,585,000 warrants to purchase 9,585,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.18 per common share for a period 24 months following the closing; and


6,616,417 warrants to purchase 6,616,417 common shares at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share for a period 24 months following the closing.

Number of Placees:                   

82 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

327,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

5

1,136,428

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$129,588.93

0

1,110,557

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the closing.

The Company issued news releases on December 15, 2022 and December 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 5, 2022, and amended December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares:                    5,634,516 Flow-Through (FT) shares
                                                  14,884,700 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.90 per FT share
                                                  $1.05 per CFT share

Number of Placees:                   60 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

9

634,879

 

Agent's Fee:                             Research Capital Corporation - $446,849.99 cash
                                                 Eventus Capital Corporation - $446,849.99 cash
                                                 Haywood Securities Inc. - $297,899.99 cash
                                                 REDPLUG Inc. - $50,400 cash

Ancillary Rights Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Hecla Canada Ltd.
exercising its pro rata rights under the ancillary rights agreement dated September 4, 2012.

Number of Shares:                    2,334,114 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.83 per NFT share

Number of Placees:                   1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

2,334,114

 

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 31, 2022, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated October 31, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on December 22, 2022, for gross proceeds of $ $5,750,000 (including gross proceeds from the full exercise of the Agent's Over-Allotment Option), pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated December 16, 2022 to the Prospectus (the "Prospectus Supplement").

Agents:                                     Research Capital Corporation, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Gravitas Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Offering:                                   11,650,280 conventional units, including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (defined below). Each conventional unit (the "Conventional Unit") will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant").

9,458,100 flow-through units, including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (defined below). Each flow-through unit (the "Flow-Through Unit") will consist of one Share and one-half of one Warrant.

Unit Price:                                 $0.25 per Conventional Unit

                                               $0.30 per Flow-Through Unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term:     $0.40 per Share to December 22, 2024.

Agents' Fees:                             $282,500 in cash

Over-Allotment Option:              The Company granted the Agents an option to purchase an additional 15% of the securities issued. The Over-Allotment Option was exercised in full for $750,000 in aggregate.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated December 16, 2022, the Prospectus dated October 31, 2022 and the Company's news release dated December 14 and 22, 2022, all of which are filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of 1171882 B.C. Ltd., operating as Jimmy's Cannabis Shop BC ("Jimmy's"), from certain arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"). This transaction will result in the acquisition of two retail cannabis stores operated by Jimmy's located in British Columbia. Pursuant to the terms of the share purchase agreement ("SPA") dated September 28, 2022, the Company will provide the Vendors with $5,285,854 as total consideration for this transaction satisfied by issuing an aggregate of 2,595,533 common shares of the Company, subject to certain hold periods, at a deemed price of C$2.0365 per common share.

In connection with the SPA, the Company has also been provided with a debt assignment in the amount of $300,000 from previous existing shareholder loans to be paid by Jimmy's. The Company will also provide an arm's length finders' fee consisting of 136,266 common shares at a deemed price of C$2.0365 for their services in this transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 29, 2022, December 29, 2022 and January 9, 2023.

________________________________________

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 16, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 110,738 Class A restricted voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 23, 2023 to January 22, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Leede Jones Gable Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 23, 2023.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.WT.A") ("SOIL.WT.B") ("SOIL.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:23 p.m. PST, Jan.20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.WT.A") ("SOIL.WT.B") ("SOIL.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at  9:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR"
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2022:

Number of Shares:                    1,673,000 shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.20 per share

Warrants:                                  836,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 836,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:              $0.30 for a two-year period                                         

Number of Placees:                   11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

70,000

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$17,640

N/A

N/A

 

The Company issued news releases on December 8, 2022 and January 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2023:

Number of Shares:                    434,277 shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.53 per share

Warrants:                                  434,277 share purchase warrants to purchase 434,277 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:              $1.25 for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees:                    3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$13,810.01

N/A

8,685

 

Finder's Warrants Terms:

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable, and each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.53 for a period of five years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company issued news release on January 10, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_____________________________________

SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, Jan. 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Jan., 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 11:19 a.m. PST, Jan. 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, Jan. 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Review of Fundamental Acquisition; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

