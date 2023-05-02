TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

ARYA RESOURCES LTD. ("RBZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Dunlop Property (3 claims, located near La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The vendor retains a 3% NSR, with the Company having the right to purchase 2.5% for $2,000,000 at any time.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $250,000 1,600,000 $250,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 2, 2023.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Capital I Industries Inc. and Irving Machine Inc. (collectively, the "Corporations"). In accordance with the terms of a share purchase agreement ("SPA") dated April 5, 2023, the Company will acquire the Corporations in return for an aggregate purchase price ("Purchase Price") of $8,479,000, subject to customary adjustments including a cash holdback escrow amount, and out of which $847,900 will be satisfied through the issuance of 123,962 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price equal to $6.84 per common share to the vendors.

Within three (3) years of closing of the transaction, the vendors will also be entitled to certain profit-sharing payments for up to $4,500,000 based on the Corporations' EBITDA (as defined under the SPA) and payable largely in cash with a minor portion payable in common shares ("Profit Sharing Shares") of the Company. The common shares proposed to be issued in connection to the Profit Sharing Shares will be further subject to Exchange approval prior to any issuance when they become due and payable to the vendors.

In connection with the transaction and in accordance with the terms of the SPA, the Share Consideration will be subject to a time-based escrow with one-third (1/3) of the common shares released to the vendors on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the closing date of the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 5, 2023.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALCORP LIMITED ("MTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,809,610 common shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share to a non-arm's length creditor to return common shares borrowed by the Company from this creditor.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $125,000.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 6 $220,240.25 $0.025 8,809,610

For more information on this, please consult the Company's news release dated March 21, 2023, and refer to the Company's management information circular dated February 6, 2023 (filed on SEDAR on February 17, 2023) and a supplement to the Company's management information circular dated March 22, 2023 (filed on SEDAR on April 6, 2023).

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Units: 18,195,367 Units



Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit



Warrant: 18,195,367 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,195,367 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.20 for 3 years from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 61 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group

Involvement: 1 2 1,00,000 150,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 76,772.85 N/A 358,449

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 19, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023 and April 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 22,222,222 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 22,222,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,222,222 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two (2) year period, which is subject to certain acceleration terms



Number of Placees: 92 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 188,888 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 66,666



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $235,192.59 N/A 1,323,157

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.18 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration terms.

The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2023:

Number of Units: 8,807,334 Units



Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit



Warrant: 4,403,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,403,667shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.12 for 2 years from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry.



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 2 2 2,916,667 2,700,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 3,780 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 19, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 01, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 28,347,000 Shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placee: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 11, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PLAYFAIR MINING LTD. ("PLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 Shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Share



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,000,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 21, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, May 01, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RUMBU HOLDINGS LTD. ("RMB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:10 a.m. PST, April 28, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2023 and April 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 32,999,984 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 32,999,984 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,999,984 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 74 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 4,250,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $123,792

N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on March 13, 2023, March 24, 2023, and April 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 8, 2023; March 30, 2023; March 31, 2023; and April 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,306,667 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.18 per Unit.



Warrants: 5,653,335 whole Warrants to purchase 5,653,335 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y / Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[2 Insiders] Y 1,225,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,569.50 N/A 36,497 Warrants









Finder Warrants are non-transferable and may be exercised by the holder thereof at a price of $0.30 per Finder Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023 that confirmed the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

