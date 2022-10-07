TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

None Today

22/10/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:33 a.m. PST, October 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,274 shares at a deemed price of $0.58 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 13, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $145.159.92 $0.58 250,274











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, October 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, October 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Story continues

________________________________________

FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 4, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,598,100 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period October 13, 2022 to October 12, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 6, 2022.

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES INC. ("HVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated April 20, 2022 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and (the "Optionor") in respect of the agreement dated January 24, 2022 (the "Agreement") regarding Kerrs Gold Deposit (the "Property"). The Option Agreement was accepted by the Exchange on April 1, 2022. The Amending Agreement provides for changes whereby the Company will expand the scope of the Kerrs gold deposit by an additional 137 hectares.

Consideration for expanding the scope of the Kerrs gold deposit by an additional 137 hectares, is $400 cash and 200,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.1425 per share paid to the optionors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2022 and September 28, 2022.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.40 per Share.



Number of Placees: 18 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.



Finder's Fee: None.

The Company issued a news release on October 6, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/06/c3014.html