U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,753.00
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,967.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,532.75
    -9.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.42
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.20
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    +0.11 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9807
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +1.97 (+6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1173
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9500
    -0.1180 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,001.97
    -393.60 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.17
    -7.95 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,132.49
    -178.81 (-0.65%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

None Today

22/10/06  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:33 a.m. PST, October 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE:  October 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,274 shares at a deemed price of $0.58 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 13, 2022.

Number of Service Providers:    1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

1

$145.159.92

$0.58

250,274

 






The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA, INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, October 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA, INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, October 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  October 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 4, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,598,100 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period October 13, 2022 to October 12, 2023.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 6, 2022.

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES INC. ("HVI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated April 20, 2022 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and (the "Optionor") in respect of the agreement dated January 24, 2022 (the "Agreement") regarding Kerrs Gold Deposit (the "Property"). The Option Agreement was accepted by the Exchange on April 1, 2022. The Amending Agreement provides for changes whereby the Company will expand the scope of the Kerrs gold deposit by an additional 137 hectares.

Consideration for expanding the scope of the Kerrs gold deposit by an additional 137 hectares, is $400 cash and 200,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.1425 per share paid to the optionors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2022 and September 28, 2022.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

2,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price:

$0.40 per Share.



Number of Placees:

18 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None.



Finder's Fee:

None.

 

The Company issued a news release on October 6, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/06/c3014.html

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks drop, dollar holds rally as US jobs report looms

    Asian markets fell and the dollar held an advance as the optimism that coursed through trading floors earlier this week gave way to nervousness ahead of a massive US jobs report later Friday that could determine Federal Reserve rate hike plans.

  • September Was Another Strong Month for Costco. Shoppers Are Still Looking for Bargains.

    Although same-store sales growth dipped from the previous month, Costco's top line surged by 10%, hinting at the resiliency of the American consumer.

  • Taiwan Insurers Seek Exemption From Stockholding Disclosure

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two Taiwan life insurers and the island’s Labor Pension Fund plan to push for less strict disclosure requirements from regulators on publicly traded companies to avoid possible market volatility once new rules are introduced, people familiar with the matter said. At least two major Taiwan insurers will ask the Life Insurance Association to seek the exclusion on behalf of its members, or to be allowed a longer reporting period once the law is passed, the people said, decli

  • Costco Not Ready to Cut Prices as Shipping, Commodities Costs Fall

    Rising labor costs and prices that were locked in with suppliers months ago are keeping inflationary pressures on the retailer.

  • The one where CeeDee Lamb ran wild for the Sooners and a college student got lost

    Back in 2019, the Sooners sacked Sam Ehlinger 9 times and CeeDee Lamb dominated. Afterwards, a young college student had an interesting time navigating his way out of the Dallas Fairgrounds

  • Alycia Parks reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal in Ostrava

    21-year-old Alycia Parks earned her first win against a top-10 ranked opponent by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open.

  • Djokovic beats Van de Zandschulp to reach Astana quarters

    Novak Djokovic eased past Van de Zandschulp in his first career meeting with the 27-year-old Dutchman to reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open.

  • Commodities Roared Into the New Quarter. Now Comes the Hard Bit

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have opened the fourth quarter with a roar, with prices on course for the best weekly showing since March after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply. The coming week brings a host of pointers on the outlook over the rest of the year and into 2023 before earnings season hits full flood. In energy, highlights include outlooks from the International Energy Agency and Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries as investors gauge prospects for demand, Europe’s energy crisis,

  • Why Charlotte's Terry Rozier tops list of fantasy draft sleepers

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dan Titus offers three basketball draft sleepers to target ahead of the 2022-23 season.&nbsp;

  • 49ers Week 5 practice report remains unchanged

    The #49ers Thursday practice report for Week 5 didn't come with any good news.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • Tech Stocks Set for More Pain as AMD Revives Earnings Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks are facing more pain after chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. revived fears about the upcoming earnings season after warning that third-quarter sales were softer than expected.AMD blamed disappointing preliminary results on weakness in the personal computer market, sending its shares and those of other companies involved in the sector lower in postmarket trading. AMD, Nvidia Corp., Intel Corp. and Microchip Technology Inc. were among chipmakers down more than

  • Why Carnival Stock Sank Today While Royal Caribbean Sailed Happily Along

    Two of the major cruise line operators on the scene, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), had very different voyages on the stock market Thursday. Carnival didn't quite barrel into an iceberg, but investors nevertheless bailed, sinking its main class of shares by over 6%. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean enjoyed a pleasant sailing, gaining more than 1% on the day.

  • VIX Surge to 150 Is Day’s Biggest Options Bet for ‘Fear Gauge’

    (Bloomberg) -- Uncertainty about the upcoming jobs report pushed the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, to close above 30 on Thursday. And someone is wagering that it won’t stop there.Shortly before the market closed, a trader bet that the VIX could increase to 150 by late March. Through a series of block trades, the trader -- most likely one person, according to market participants -- bought 50,000 call options, paying $950,000. It was the most-active VIX options contract Thursday. “It may be seen

  • AMD’s Revenue Misses by a Mile. The Stock Is Falling.

    The chip maker warned that revenue for the third quarter would be lower than expected. CEO Lisa Su said that the PC market has "weakened significantly."

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Jobs Report Looms; AMD Warns, Elon Musk Wins Twitter Trial Delay

    The major indexes reversed from short-term levels Thursday with the September jobs report on tap. Twitter fell as Elon Musk made new demands. AMD warned late.

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.