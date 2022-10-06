TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on October 4, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EGA 2 Eagle Graphite Incorporated Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2022/05/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. 2022/05/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: October 31, 2022

Record Date: October 17, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: October 14, 2022

________________________________________

STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("STER")

[Formerly FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 12, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the common shares of Steer Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Facedrive Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Transportation Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

132,866,865 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: STER (new)

CUSIP Number: 858335 10 2 (new)

________________________________________

NEX Company:

CLEARFORD WATER SYSTEMS INC. ("CLI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

NEX Company

Further to Clearford Water Systems Inc. (the "Company") news release dated October 04, 2022, effective at the close of business on Friday, October 07, 2022, the common shares of the Company will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the securities of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

___________________________________

22/10/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCE LITHIUM CORP. ("AALI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 10, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,750,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.02 per share

Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 250,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,360.00 N/A 268,000

Broker Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 per share for a period of 2- years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 4, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 3, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,333,300 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share

Warrants: 6,666,650 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,650 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $48,000 N/A 799,998

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 3, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADIAN PREMIUM SAND INC. ("CPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 27, 2022 and further amended on August 10, 2022:

Number of Units: 32,100,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.30 per Unit

Warrants: 32,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 32.100.000 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the 30-day volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares trading on the Exchange exceeds $0.90. In the event of acceleration, the Company may, at its discretion, provide notice to the holders to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date that is 30 days from the date such notice is provided.

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period.

Number of Placees: 80 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 9 13,110,785

Agent's Fee: $224,002.935 cash commission payable to Peters & Co. Limited

$224,002.935 cash commission payable to Fort Capital Securities Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:33 p.m. PST, October 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,135,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 22, 2022 (as to 4,547,500 warrants)

November 25, 2022 (as to 3,587,500 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 22, 2024 (as to 4,547,500 warrants)

November 25, 2024 (as to 3,587,500 warrants)

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,135,000 shares with 13,135,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2019.

________________________________________

FIRST TIDAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("AAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 5, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

FORT ST. JAMES NICKEL CORP. ("FTJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 16 and 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.04 per share

Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 750,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 4, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP. ("IZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,143,750

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 22, 2021 and December 13, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 22, 2024 and December 13, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.24

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,287,500 shares with 1,143,750 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 15, 2021.

________________________________________

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 19,312,996

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 27, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,312,996 shares with 19,312,996 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 3, 2020.

________________________________________

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 16, 2022 and October 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,875,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on August 16, 2022 and October 4, 2022 confirming the closings of the private placement.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 4, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,921,389 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 7, 2022 to October 6, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by CIBC World Markets Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2022

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus dated September 22, 2022, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, on September 22 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on September 29, 2022, for gross proceeds of $5,518,159.70 (including the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, being 1,726,599 shares @ $0.30).

Underwriters: Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Offering: 7,693,000 non flow through shares and 11,726,599 flow through shares, including 1,726,599 flow through shares issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

Share Price: $0.26 per non flow through Share

$0.30 per flow through Share

Underwriter's Fee: An aggregate of $331,089.58, plus 1,165,175 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") has been paid to the Underwriters. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Broker Warrant Share at a price of $0.26 per Broker Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to purchase up to an additional 2,653,950 shares at $0.30 per share. The Underwriters have partially exercised the Over-Allotment Option.

________________________________________

RILEY GOLD CORP. ("RLYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,500,562

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 15, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 15, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40, subject to an acceleration clause.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,001,125 shares with 7,500,562 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 16, 2020.

________________________________________

SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. ("SLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, Oct. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. ("SLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 5, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX Company:

BESSOR MINERALS INC. ("BST.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 20, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

