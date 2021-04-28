TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 19, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, April 29, 2021, the common shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp will be quoted on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Power and Communication Line and Related Structures Construction' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,198,710 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: EHT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29272D200 (NEW)





________________________________________

21/04/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTALIS VENTURES CORP. ("ANTV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LTD. ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,207,202 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 8,603,601 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,603,601 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Glen Parsons Y 2,662,202 Genco Professional Services Ltd. (Sharon Cooper) Y 201,666 Ron Ho Y 1,043,333 Eric Roth Y 500,000 Derek Hartman Y 666,667 Andrew Chubb Y 1,250,000 Marketworks Inc. (Kathryn Witter) Y 100,000 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Y 3,333,334 Capital DI Limited Y 3,333,334

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated February 16, 2021 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") between the Company and certain shareholders of Kronk Resources Inc. ("Kronk") and an amalgamation agreement dated February 16, 2021 between the Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Kronk (the "Amalgamation Agreement", and together with the Share Purchase Agreement, the "Agreements"), whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in Kronk Resources Inc. ("Kronk") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Kazan Resources K.K., which holds the rights to a portfolio of gold exploration projects in Japan.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company issued 32,629,956 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to the shareholders of Kronk in consideration for the acquisition of a 100% interest in Kronk. The exchange ratio was 0.2585 Shares for each Kronk share acquired under the Share Purchase Agreement and 0.5169 Shares for each Kronk share acquired under the Amalgamation Agreement.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Clive Johnson Y 646,250 Roger Richer Y 465,300 Tom Garagan Y 775,500 B2Gold Corp. Y 16,230,660

For further details, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated February 24, 2021 and news releases dated February 17, 2021, April 14, 2021 and April 26, 2021.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,045,455 shares



Purchase Price: $0.44 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





B2Gold Corp. Y 17,045,455

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Calgary Alberta.

________________________________________

COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 23,482,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 23,482,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,482,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 99 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Ian McGavney Y 50,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,000 cash and 30,000 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.15 per warrant for a two-year period.

Kenneth Macleod - $83,737.50 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 20, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to the finder's compensation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021 and April 9, 2021 as follows:

Finder's Fee:

$7,000 Cash and 70,000 Finder Warrants payable to AlphaNorth Asset Management

$21,000 Cash and 210,000 Finder Warrants payable to Leedes Jones Gable Inc

Finder's Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder's Warrants Term to Expiry: 5 years after Closing

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

________________________________________

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2021 and April 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Anton Novak Y 7,500,000 Rolf Van Driesum Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on April 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,110,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.30 per share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,896,720 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 9,896,720 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,896,720 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Kraven Geological Inc. (Dean Pekeski) Y 141,120 Lions Bay Capital Inc. (John Byrne) Y 1,056,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] P 1,810,000

Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Securities - $7,700 cash and 61,600 finder warrants exercisable at $0.15 per warrant for a two year period.

Research Capital Corporation - $7,875 cash and 63,000 finder warrants exercisable at $0.15 per warrant for a two-year period.

Luis Zapata - $4,638 cash

Bernd Hogel - $10,500 cash and 84,000 finder warrants exercisable at $0.15 per warrant for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Apr. 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 4,839,275 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 11, 2021 and April 26, 2021.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 4 839 275 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 mars 2021 et 26 avril 2021.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,090,909 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per flow-through share



Warrants: 545,455 share purchase warrants to purchase 545,455 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees





Finder's Fee:

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $40,000 cash and 72,727 finder warrants exercisable at $0.55 per warrant for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 16, 2021:

Convertible Debenture US$2,500,000



Conversion Price: Gold loan - in the event of default, the debenture is convertible into common

shares at a price of CAD$0.43 per share of principal amount outstanding until maturity.



Maturity date: 135 day period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Debenture





OCIM Precious Metals SA (Laurent Mathiot) Y US$2,500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:21 a.m. PST, Apr. 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,333,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 1

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus shares to the following insider(s): in consideration of past and unpaid services.



Shares



Steve Bromley 1,500,000



Rients van der Wal 500,000

________________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,439,630 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,439,630 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,439,630 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period. The Company will have the right to accelerate the

expiry date of the warrants if the Company's shares trade at or above $0.25 for

10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Nexvu Capital Corp.

(Brian Leeson, Greg Pearson, Gordon Fretwell) Y 1,264,630







Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives 14,000 shares and 14,000 non-transferable warrants each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 per share for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 23, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Diitalk Communications Inc. Convertible Debenture (the "Agreement") dated April 12, 2021, between the Company and Diitalk Communications Inc. (the "Debtor"), whereby the Company advanced $150,000 principal amount (the "Advance"). Maturing two years from issuance, the Advance will carry interest at 10.0% per annum, payable semi-annually.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company may convert, in whole or in part, the outstanding principal amount into common shares of the Debtor at $0.02 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 12, 2021.

________________________________________

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 420,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.09, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated February 19, 2021 between the Company and A3Com Solutions Corp.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 467,681 common shares at $0.385 per share and 276,569 common shares at $0.44 per share to settle outstanding debt of $301,747.66.

Number of Creditors: 4



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Michael Galego Y $37,443.33 $0.44 85,098

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 22, 2021 and April 9, 2021.

________________________________________

UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated April 23, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

______________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VITALITY PRODUCTS INC. ("VPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2021 and March 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period. The expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated

if, after the expiry of the hold period, the closing price of the common share is

equal to or greater than $0.40 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 54 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Bruce McDonald Y 30,000 Colby Fackler Y 30,000 Cheryl A. Grant Y 59,000 Brian Gessner Y 97,588 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees] P 120,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 16, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

AUSTPRO ENERGY CORPORATION ("AUS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted.

BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020, June 26 2020, August 5, 2020 and March 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,580,000 Preferred non-voting shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 3,290,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,290,000 Preferred non-voting shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Paul Craig Y 1,500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

