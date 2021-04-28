TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 19, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday, April 29, 2021, the common shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp will be quoted on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Power and Communication Line and Related Structures Construction' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrow:
Nil shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
EHT
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
29272D200
(NEW)
________________________________________
21/04/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANTALIS VENTURES CORP. ("ANTV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AWALE RESOURCES LTD. ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2021:
Number of Shares:
17,207,202 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
8,603,601 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,603,601 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Glen Parsons
Y
2,662,202
Genco Professional Services Ltd.
(Sharon Cooper)
Y
201,666
Ron Ho
Y
1,043,333
Eric Roth
Y
500,000
Derek Hartman
Y
666,667
Andrew Chubb
Y
1,250,000
Marketworks Inc. (Kathryn Witter)
Y
100,000
Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
Y
3,333,334
Capital DI Limited
Y
3,333,334
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated February 16, 2021 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") between the Company and certain shareholders of Kronk Resources Inc. ("Kronk") and an amalgamation agreement dated February 16, 2021 between the Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Kronk (the "Amalgamation Agreement", and together with the Share Purchase Agreement, the "Agreements"), whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in Kronk Resources Inc. ("Kronk") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Kazan Resources K.K., which holds the rights to a portfolio of gold exploration projects in Japan.
Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company issued 32,629,956 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to the shareholders of Kronk in consideration for the acquisition of a 100% interest in Kronk. The exchange ratio was 0.2585 Shares for each Kronk share acquired under the Share Purchase Agreement and 0.5169 Shares for each Kronk share acquired under the Amalgamation Agreement.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Clive Johnson
Y
646,250
Roger Richer
Y
465,300
Tom Garagan
Y
775,500
B2Gold Corp.
Y
16,230,660
For further details, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated February 24, 2021 and news releases dated February 17, 2021, April 14, 2021 and April 26, 2021.
Private Placement Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2021:
Number of Shares:
17,045,455 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.44 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
B2Gold Corp.
Y
17,045,455
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Calgary Alberta.
________________________________________
COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 29, 2021:
Number of Shares:
23,482,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
23,482,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,482,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
99 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Ian McGavney
Y
50,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,000 cash and 30,000 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.15 per warrant for a two-year period.
Kenneth Macleod - $83,737.50 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 20, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to the finder's compensation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021 and April 9, 2021 as follows:
Finder's Fee:
$7,000 Cash and 70,000 Finder Warrants payable to AlphaNorth Asset Management
$21,000 Cash and 210,000 Finder Warrants payable to Leedes Jones Gable Inc
Finder's Exercise Price:
$0.10
Finder's Warrants Term to Expiry:
5 years after Closing
All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.
________________________________________
ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2021 and April 9, 2021:
Number of Shares:
12,000,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per flow-through share
Warrants:
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Anton Novak
Y
7,500,000
Rolf Van Driesum
Y
500,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on April 22, 2021:
Number of Shares:
4,110,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.30 per share
Number of Placees:
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 22, 2021:
Number of Shares:
9,896,720 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per share
Warrants:
9,896,720 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,896,720 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
29 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Kraven Geological Inc. (Dean Pekeski)
Y
141,120
Lions Bay Capital Inc. (John Byrne)
Y
1,056,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[2 placees]
P
1,810,000
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities - $7,700 cash and 61,600 finder warrants exercisable at $0.15 per warrant for a two year period.
Research Capital Corporation - $7,875 cash and 63,000 finder warrants exercisable at $0.15 per warrant for a two-year period.
Luis Zapata - $4,638 cash
Bernd Hogel - $10,500 cash and 84,000 finder warrants exercisable at $0.15 per warrant for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Apr. 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
4,839,275 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 11, 2021 and April 26, 2021.
GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 avril 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions:
4 839 275 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs:
4 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucun
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 mars 2021 et 26 avril 2021.
________________________________________
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,090,909 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.55 per flow-through share
Warrants:
545,455 share purchase warrants to purchase 545,455 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.75 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Finder's Fee:
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $40,000 cash and 72,727 finder warrants exercisable at $0.55 per warrant for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 16, 2021:
Convertible Debenture
US$2,500,000
Conversion Price:
Gold loan - in the event of default, the debenture is convertible into common
Maturity date:
135 day period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Debenture
OCIM Precious Metals SA (Laurent Mathiot)
Y
US$2,500,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:21 a.m. PST, Apr. 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 23, 2021:
Number of Shares:
13,333,334 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Number of Placees:
1
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus shares to the following insider(s): in consideration of past and unpaid services.
Shares
Steve Bromley
1,500,000
Rients van der Wal
500,000
________________________________________
PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 9, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,439,630 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
1,439,630 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,439,630 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a one year period. The Company will have the right to accelerate the
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Nexvu Capital Corp.
Y
1,264,630
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives 14,000 shares and 14,000 non-transferable warrants each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 per share for a one year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 23, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Diitalk Communications Inc. Convertible Debenture (the "Agreement") dated April 12, 2021, between the Company and Diitalk Communications Inc. (the "Debtor"), whereby the Company advanced $150,000 principal amount (the "Advance"). Maturing two years from issuance, the Advance will carry interest at 10.0% per annum, payable semi-annually.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company may convert, in whole or in part, the outstanding principal amount into common shares of the Debtor at $0.02 per share.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 12, 2021.
________________________________________
ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 420,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.09, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated February 19, 2021 between the Company and A3Com Solutions Corp.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 467,681 common shares at $0.385 per share and 276,569 common shares at $0.44 per share to settle outstanding debt of $301,747.66.
Number of Creditors:
4
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Michael Galego
Y
$37,443.33
$0.44
85,098
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 22, 2021 and April 9, 2021.
________________________________________
UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated April 23, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
______________________________________
VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VITALITY PRODUCTS INC. ("VPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2021 and March 25, 2021:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.17 per share
Warrants:
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a one year period. The expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated
Number of Placees:
54 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Bruce McDonald
Y
30,000
Colby Fackler
Y
30,000
Cheryl A. Grant
Y
59,000
Brian Gessner
Y
97,588
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
120,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 16, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
AUSTPRO ENERGY CORPORATION ("AUS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted.
BULLETIN DATE: April 27, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2020, June 26 2020, August 5, 2020 and March 2, 2021:
Number of Shares:
6,580,000 Preferred non-voting shares
Purchase Price:
$0.025 per share
Warrants:
3,290,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,290,000 Preferred non-voting shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Paul Craig
Y
1,500,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
