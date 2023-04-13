TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, April 19, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire April 21, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business April 21, 2023.

TRADE DATES

April 19, 2023 - TO SETTLE – April 20, 2023

April 20, 2023 - TO SETTLE – April 21, 2023

April 21, 2023 - TO SETTLE – April 21, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

5D ACQUISITION CORP. ("FIVD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated January 20, 2023, amending the Prospectus dated October 21, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 24, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $312,900 (3,129,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Story continues

Commence Date: At the market open April 14, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on April 14, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted. Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 5,629,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: FIVD.P CUSIP Number: 33830F103 Agent: Research Capital Corporation Agent's Warrants: 312,900 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated January 20, 2023.

Company Contact: Mohammad Fazil Company Address: 220-333 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 4C4 Company Phone Number: 403-613-7310 Company Email Address: mfazil@lionparkcapital.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CLEAR GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("CFA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 5, 2014, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated November 4, 2015 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, April 14, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_____________________________________

EVOKAI CREATIVE LABS INC. ("OKAI")

[formerly Sebastiani Ventures Corp. ("SBS.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Resume Trading; Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

NEX Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Sebastiani Ventures Corp.'s ("Sebastiani" or the "Company") Reverse Take-Over ("RTO") by EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. ("EvokAI") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated March 27, 2023. The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol

Pursuant to an arm's length business combination agreement dated September 22, 2022, as amended on March 23, 2023, the Company has issued 58,166,667 common shares in the capital of the Company (including in exchange for those shares issued in the concurrent financing). In connection with the RTO, EvokAI completed a concurrent financing of 6,666,667 subscription receipts at $0.75 per subscription receipt for aggregate proceeds of $5,000,000. Each subscription receipt is ultimately exchangeable into one share of the Company and one half of one warrant of the Company.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated March 27, 2023, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR including news releases dated August 17, 2022, September 23, 2022, December 21, 2022, December 22, 2022 and March 27, 2023.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated October 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.6628503 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Friday, April 14, 2023, the common shares of EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Sebastiani Ventures Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences' company.

Post-Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

66,580,935 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 39,704,938 shares and 500,716 warrants are subject to Surplus Escrow and 9,153,176 shares are subject to Value Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: OKAI (new) CUSIP Number: 30053J 10 1 (new)

Resume Trading

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since August 16, 2022, pending completion of the RTO.

Effective at market open on Friday, April 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, April 14, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Company Contact: Scott Ackerman, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Company Address: 1600 – 609 Granville Street, P.O. Box 10068 Pacific Centre, Vancouver, B.C. V7Y 1C3 Company Phone Number: (778) 331-8505 Company Email Address: sackerman@emprisecapital.com

_________________________________________________

23/04/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3 899 424 common shares at a deemed price of $0.5107 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $1,991,436:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Creditor # of Creditor (s) # of shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Involvement: 1 3,899,424

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 31, 2023.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 12 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 4 166 096 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,512 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 2 133 041,33 $ :

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Créancier # de créancier (s) # d'actions Participation totale des personnes ayant

un lien de dépendance 1 3 899 424

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 31 mars 2023.

________________________________________

ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 220 mineral claims comprising each of the Cedar River Property, the Robbins Lake Property, and the Moosetrack Lake Property, all located in the Kenora and Red Lake Mining Districts of Northwestern Ontario.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $136,000 1,000,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 30, 2023

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:32 a.m. PST, April 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, April 12, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EGR EXPLORATION LTD. ("EGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,777,778 (Post-consolidation) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 15, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 15, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.69 (Unchanged post-consolidation)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,333,334 shares with 5,333,334 share purchase warrants attached with an exercise price of $0.23, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 15, 2021. The Company completed a 3:1 consolidation on October 17, 2022.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,230,951 shares Purchase Price: $0.36 per share Warrants: 8,230,951 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,230,951 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a five year period Number of Placees: 63 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 522,416 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $130,966.41 N/A 237,162 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.36 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 16, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $100,000 Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of one (1) common share at $0.065 of principal outstanding. Maturity date: 1 year from the date of issuance Interest rate: the Convertible Debenture has an 'original issue discount' of 15%. ie. the company received $100,000, but owes a principal amount of $117,647.06.

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,545,455 shares Purchase Price: $0.11 per share Warrants: 4,545,455 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,545,455 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 27,273 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $35,820 N/A 325,636 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.13 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company issued a news release on April 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $200,000 (the "Principal of Convertible Note") Conversion Price: The Principal of Convertible Note is convertible into shares at $5.48 per share until maturity. Assuming full conversion, the Principal of Convertible Note is convertible into up to 36,496 shares.



Maturity date: April 6, 2024 Warrants: N/A



Interest rate: The Convertible Note bears the following applicable interest rates that increase over time, compounded monthly: starting at 1.25% per month for the first three months from the date of issuance, increasing to 1.75% per month for the following three months, and then further increasing to 2% per month until the maturity date. Any issuance of securities to settle accrued interest will require the prior approval of the Exchange.

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture

Amount





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company has issued news releases dated April 6, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

VANTEX RESOURCES LTD. ("VAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 22, 2023, trading will remain halted pending review of Exchange Requirements.

____________________________________

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:46 a.m. PST, April 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

KMT-HANSA CORP. ("KMC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.025 per share Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,319 NA NA

The Company issued a news release on April 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2023

NEX Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 6, 2023 and February 16, 2023, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to the number of shares and warrants issuable and finder's fee with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 9, 2023, February 1 and February 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,956,669 shares Warrants: 4,956,669 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,956,669 shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,418 NA NA









For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 1, 3 and 15, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/12/c5530.html