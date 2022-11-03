U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·9 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB.H")
[Formerly Cub Energy Inc. ("KUB")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, November 4, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of November 4, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from KUB to KUB.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

___________________________________________

22/11/02  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective June 25, 2018 and further amended February 5, 2021 and November 23, 2021 (the "Original Convertible Debenture"), the Exchange has consented to a replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"):

Original Convertible Debenture:

$2,000,000




Replacement



Convertible Debenture:

$1,850,000



Original Convertible Debenture


Conversion Price: 

Convertible into units consisting of 8,000,000 common shares and 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.25 of the principal outstanding



Replacement Convertible



Debenture Conversion Price:

Convertible into units consisting of 7,400,000 common shares and 3,700,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.25 of the principal outstanding



Original Convertible Debenture



Maturity Date:

May 23, 2021




Replacement Convertible



Debenture Maturity Date:

November 23, 2023




Original Convertible Debenture


Warrant Terms:

Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 each until May 23, 2021



Replacement Convertible



Debenture Warrant Terms:

Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 each until November 23, 2023



Original Convertible Debenture



Interest Rate:

6% per annum





Replacement Convertible


Debenture Interest Rate:

8% per annum (changed effective February 5, 2021 bulletin)



The maturity date of the Original Convertible Debenture was extended from May 23, 2021 to November 23, 2021, as accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 5, 2021, and further extended to November 23, 2022, as accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 23, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 13, 2022.

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:44 p.m. PST, Nov.1, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FTI FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL INC. ("FTI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                     1,000,000       
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                         November 30, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:                              November 30, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:                                  $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,000,000 shares with 1,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 1, 2021.

________________________________________

METEORITE CAPITAL INC. ("MTR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  1:29 p.m. PST, Nov. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture:

$2,000,000 principal amount outstanding

Original Conversion Price:

Convertible into common shares at $0.30 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity. 

Original Maturity Date:

November 6, 2022

Amended Maturity Date:

May 31, 2023

Interest Rate:

10% per annum

This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 17, 2021, as amended effective July 18, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2022, and TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated August 17, 2021 and July 18, 2022.

_______________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company                                                                                           

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:  

9,007,200

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

Nov.20, 2022

New Exercise Date of Warrants:

Nov. 20, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$ 0.65



These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 10,000,000 Shares which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 01, 2020. The 992,800 warrants not being extended were previously exercised by the holder thereof.

______________________________________

TORONTO CLEANTECH CAPITAL INC. ("YAY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE:  November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Toronto.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP.  ("VXTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 22, 2022:

Number of Shares:  

$4,000,000 of Series 2 Preference Shares, consisting of 4,081,632 Series 2 Preference Shares (the "Preferred Shares")

Purchase Price:  

$0.98 per Preferred Share

Conversion Terms:  

4,081,632 Preferred Shares for a five (5) year period are convertible into 4,081,632 common shares

Maturity date:

Convertible into common shares for five (5) years from date of issuance. The Preferred Shares shall automatically convert as of the Maturity date and all voting rights (as defined below) related to any outstanding Preferred Shares will also cease after the Maturity date.

Interest rate:

12% per annum of fixed and cumulative dividend, payable quarterly. All accrued and unpaid dividends shall accumulate and compound  quarterly until paid, whether or not declared.

Other Terms:

Until Maturity, each Preferred Share entitles the holder to one (1) vote at any meeting of shareholders and such shares shall be voted  with the common shares together as a single class. The voting rights attached to the Preferred Shares are subject to alteration in accordance with reduction of the stated capital of the Preferred Shares.

Number of Placees:

1 placee

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

The Company issued a news release on October 12, 2022 confirming closings of the private placement.

________________________________________

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2022      
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 27, 2022:

Convertible Debenture  

$746,000 principal amount

Conversion Price:  

Convertible into 2,857,143 common shares at a price of $0.35 per common share

Maturity date:

24 months from the issuance. If the Company does not repay the Subscription Price on or before the date that is 24 months from the Closing Date (the " Term "), the Term will be extended by an additional 12 months and the Company will be obligated to pay a penalty in cash only, equal to 10% of any amounts of the Subscription Price that were outstanding and not repaid at the end of the Term.

Warrants:

2,857,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,143 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.45 per share for a period of 24 months

Interest rate:

8% per annum, payable quarterly

Number of Placees:

13 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$52,220

N/A

149,200

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share, in consideration of advertising and marketing services provided to the Company by an arm's length consultant pursuant to the Advertising Agreement dated October 15, 2021, and amended May 5, 2022:

Number of Service Providers:    1

The Company issued a news release on November 1, 2022, to announce the issuance of Shares and the extinguishing of the debt.

________________________________________

