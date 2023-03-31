TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DAVIDsTEA Inc. ("DTEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The common shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (the "Company") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Friday, March 31, 2023.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The common shares of the Company are presently trading on Nasdaq. Please refer to the Company's press release dated March 27, 2023 for further information.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares without nominal value of which 26,624,108 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow shares: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Montreal and Toronto or at the office of American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Brooklyn, NY



Trading Symbol: DTEA CUSIP Number: 238661102

The Company is classified as an "All other specialty food retailers" issuer (NAICS Number: 445298). For further information, please refer to the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Mr. Frank Zitella, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 5430 Ferrier Street, Town of Mount Royal, Québec, H4P 1M2 Company Phone Number: (514) 739-0006 Company Fax Number: (514) 739-0200 Company Email Address: f.zitella@davidstea.com Company Web site: www.davidstea.com

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (« DTEA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription - actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 mars 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Les actions ordinaires de DAVIDsTEA Inc. (la « société ») seront inscrites et admises à la négociation aux dates énumérées ci-après.

Date d'inscription à la cote : À la fermeture des affaires (17 h 01 HAE) le vendredi 31 mars 2023.



Date d'entrée en vigueur : Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des marchés le lundi 3 avril 2023.

Les actions ordinaires de la société sont présentement transigées sur Nasdaq. Référence est fait au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 27 mars 2023 pour plus de renseignements.

Juridiction de la société : Canada



Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale dont 26 624 108 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation.



Actions entiercées : Aucune



Agent des transferts : Compagnie Trust TSX – Montréal et Toronto ou au bureau d'American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Brooklyn, NY



Symbole au téléscripteur : DTEA Numéro de CUSIP : 238661102

La société est catégorisée comme une société de « tous les autres détaillants d'alimentation spécialisés » (numéro SCIAN : 445298). Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux documents d'information continue qui sont disponibles sur SEDAR.

Contact de la société : M. Frank Zitella, Président, chef des opérations et chef de la direction financière Adresse de la société : 5430 rue Ferrier, Ville de Mont-Royal, Québec, H4P 1M2 Téléphone de la société : (514) 739-0006 Télécopieur de la société : (514) 739-0200 Courriel de la société : f.zitella@davidstea.com Site Internet de la société : www.davidstea.com

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG.H")

[formerly Lexagene Holdings Inc. ("LXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, April 3, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of April 3, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from LXG to LXG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated February 24, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR.H")

[formerly Terrace Energy Corp. ("TZR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, April 3, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of April 3, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TZR to TZR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 6, 2022 and the Company's news release dated March 20, 2023, effective at the opening on Monday, April 3, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

23/03/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BITCOIN WELL INC.("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2023:

Convertible Debentures $393,636.00 in principal amount of secured convertible debentures



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company, at the option of the holder, at a conversion price of $0.15 of principal amount outstanding per common share, subject to certain forced conversion terms



Maturity date: Three (3) years from the date of issuance



Interest rate: Bank of Canada Overnight rate plus 8%, payable in arrears in cash payments



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A





Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, March 29, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MINCO CAPITAL CORP. ("MMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 28, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,410,424 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. (Christiaan ter Keurs) Error! Bookmark not defined.on behalf of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated March 29, 2023 for further details.

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.05 per unit



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,000 N/A 70,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Second Amended and Restated Contingent Value Rights Agreement dated March 3, 2023, with respect to a non-arm's length amending agreement whereby the Company will issue 3,320,534 shares to the vendor, pay US$4,800,000 cash prior to December 31, 2026, and issue a US$4,000,000 convertible promissory note in order to complete the acquisition of the Gabbs property located in Nye county, Nevada.

Convertible Debenture US$4,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at CAD$0.30 for four years. Maturity date: Four years from closing. Interest rate: 10% per annum only upon event of default. Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Debenture Amount





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $4,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases dated March 21, 2023 and March 29, 2023, confirming closing of the amended agreement and private placement.

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, March 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 282 bonus shares per $1,000 non-convertible debenture issued, for a total of 671,825 bonus shares issued for $2,385,000 debentures. The debentures are not convertible into common shares and have a term of 18 months. Interest is payable at 10% per annum payable quarterly in cash.

An arm's length finder's fee of $42,500 cash is payable.

The company announced the closing of the debenture March 29, 2023.

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, March 29, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants to an arm's length creditor in connection with an additional advance of $500,000 under the terms of the Company's existing secured credit facility dated February 11, 2022. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share until March 20, 2024.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 10, 2023 and March 20, 2023.

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 3, 2023, and March 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,230,769 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one transferrable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.325 per Unit.



Warrants: 9,230,769 Warrants to purchase 9,230,769 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.50 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 77 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[3 Pro Group Members] P 182,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: [10 Aggregate Finders] $167,130.56 N/A 510,302









Finders' Warrants are non-transferable and may be exercised at the election of

the holder thereof at a price of $0.50 per Share for a period of three years

from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit.





Warrants: 5,000,000 whole Warrants to purchase 5,000,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.25, exercisable for a period of 18 months.



Number of Placees: 8 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider /



Pro Group Involvement



[1 Existing Insider] Y 2,716,470 Units [1 Pro Group Member] P 400,000 Units



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $28,000 N/A 186,666









Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.15 per Finder's Warrant for a period of 12 months.

The Company issued a news release on March 29, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

