TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 8, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SBMI 2 Silver Bullet Mines Corp Audited annual financial statements for the year 2022/06/30





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year 2022/06/30





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings





Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

GINGER BEEF CORPORATION ("GB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Amalgamation

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on November 7, 2022 and the terms of the amalgamation agreement ("Agreement") dated September 9, 2022, as amended pursuant to an amending agreement dated October 3, 2022 between the Company and a non-arm's length vendor (the "Newco"), the Company will go private by completing an amalgamation ("Amalgamation") whereby the Company will amalgamate with the Newco under the Business Corporation Act (Alberta).

As per the terms of the Agreement, holders of the Company's common shares (excluding the shareholders of Newco who own approximately 71.54% of the Company's common shares) will receive CDN$0.25 for every one (1) share of the Company held in cash. The aggregate offer price for the transaction is approximately $950,338.

Story continues

In connection with the Amalgamation, 1,136,199 stock options of the Company, which are currently outstanding, will terminate if not exercised within 30 days after notice of the Amalgamation has been given to the optionees.

Delist

Effective at the close of business on Friday, November 11, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company as the result of the Amalgamation.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 12, 2022, November 7, 2022 and November 8, 2022, and Management Information Circular dated October 6, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GOLDEN STAR CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("GCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 9, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 12, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open November 10, 2022, the Common shares will

be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on November 10, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GCV.P CUSIP Number: 38119D109 Agent: Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Warrants: 160,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to

purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a

period of 24 months from listing date.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 9, 2022.

Company Contact: George Wang Company Address: 1510-789 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2 Company Phone Number: 236-888-3322 Company Email Address: pacificpioneer@hotmail.com

________________________________________

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. ("GSTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Halt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares, Halt

The common shares of Goldstorm Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Goldstorm") will be listed and will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), on the effective dates stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Thursday, November 10, 2022, the

common shares of the Company will be listed.

Commence Date: The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Exchange on

Friday, November 11, 2022, upon receipt of closing confirmation of the plan of

arrangement (the "Arrangement") described below.



The closing of the Arrangement described below is scheduled to occur on November 10, 2022. Trading will be halted, pending confirmation of closing of the Arrangement. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Goldstorm was incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on August 5, 2020, primarily for the purpose of carrying out a spin-out by way of Arrangement with Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") (TSXV: TUD).

The purpose of the Arrangement is to reorganize Tudor into two separate publicly traded companies:

(1) Tudor, which will remain listed on the Exchange after closing and will focus on the development of its flagship Treaty Creek property; and (2) Goldstorm, which will focus on exploring and developing the Crown property. The Arrangement provides for Tudor transfer to Goldstorm of a 100% interest in the Crown property, located in British Columbia. The Crown property means, collectively, the six contiguous mineral properties known as "Mackie East", "Mackie West", "Fairweather", "High North", "Delta" and "Orion, plus the mineral property known as "Electrum".



Goldstorm is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

The following events will occur upon the effective date (the "Effective Date") of the Arrangement (among other events fully described in the Sixth Amended and Restated Arrangement Agreement dated September 23, 2022):

a) Tudor will transfer the Crown Property to Goldstorm in consideration for the issuance by Goldstorm such number of common shares equal to the number of Tudor common shares outstanding as of the Distribution Record Date, multiplied by 0.251 (the "Distributed Goldstorm Shares"). The Distribution Record Date will be the Effective Date of the Arrangement. b) In the course of a reorganization of the capital of Tudor: (i) renaming and redesignating the Tudor common shares as "Class A" common shares (the "Old Tudor Shares"); and (ii) creating a new class of shares consisting of an unlimited number of common shares without par value (the "New Tudor Shares"); c) Each issued Old Tudor Share held by a shareholder (other than dissenting shareholders) will be exchanged for: (i) in the case of a participating shareholder, one New Tudor Share and such participating shareholder's pro rata portion (excluding dissenting shareholders) of all of the Goldstorm common shares then held by Tudor, including the Distributed Goldstorm Shares; and (ii) in the case of any other shareholder, one New Tudor Share.



Upon return of a properly completed letter of transmittal, together with certificates formerly representing Tudor common shares (the Old Tudor Shares) and such other documents as the depositary may require, certificates for the appropriate number of New Tudor Shares and Goldstorm common shares, as applicable, will be distributed. The letter of transmittal is also available under Tudor's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Arrangement was approved by Tudor shareholders on September 7, 2022. Tudor obtained the Final Order with respect to the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on September 29, 2022.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 64,170,680 common

shares will be issued and outstanding upon closing of the Arrangement,

including the securities described at the section below "Private Placement-Non-

Brokered"

Escrowed Shares: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GSTM CUSIP Number: 38154G108



For further information, please refer to the Listing Application (Form 2B) dated November 8, 2022 of the Company, which is available on SEDAR. Please also refer to the Management Information Circular of Tudor dated August 3, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Mr. Ken Konkin, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Address: 789, 999 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2 Company Phone Number: (604) 360-9322 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: k.konkin@tudorgoldcorp.com Company Web Site Address: N/A

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

In connection with the New Listing noted above, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 10,800,812 non-flow-through units (the "Non-FT Units"). Each Non-FT Unit is

comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share

purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will allow the holder to

acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 for a period of

two years from the date of issuance.

327,500 flow-through units (the "FT Units"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one

flow-through common share of the Company (the "FT Share") and one Warrant.

3,194,400 flow-through subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts"). Upon

the Company receiving confirmation from the Exchange that the listing of the

Company's common shares on the Exchange is complete, each Subscription

Receipt will be deemed to be converted into one FT Unit for no additional consideration.

Purchase Price: $0.26 per Non-FT Unit

$0.31 per FT Unit

$0.31 per Subscription Receipt

Number of Placees: 27 placees (18, 6 and 3 placees for the Non-FT Units, FT Units, and Subscription

Receipts, respectively.)

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 615,370 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $97,031.12 N/A 260,052 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.26 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Tudor issued a news release on October 28, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________________

MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP. ("MGRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, November 11, 2022, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Soil Preparation, Planting, and Cultivating' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Saskatchewan

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

49,659,237 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MGRO CUSIP Number: 62822A 10 3



For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 9, 2022.

Company Contact: Corey Giasson, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 1005 – 201 1st Ave. S., Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1J5

Company Phone Number: (306) 668-2652

Company Email Address: info@mustgrow.ca

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the notice for filing for a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") of Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor" or the "Company") in connection with the spin-out of Tudor's wholly-owned subsidiary, Goldstorm Metals Corp. ("Goldstorm"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Tudor shareholders will be entitled to receive, in exchange for each Tudor Share held, one new common share of Tudor (the "New Tudor Shares") and 0.251 of one common share of Goldstorm (a "Goldstorm Share").

The purpose of the Arrangement is to reorganize Tudor into two separate publicly-traded companies:

(3) Tudor, which will remain listed on the Exchange after closing of the Arrangement, will focus on the development of its flagship Treaty Creek property; and



(4) Goldstorm, which will focus on exploring and developing the Crown property. The Arrangement provides for Tudor's transfer of a 100% interest in the Crown property to Goldstorm, located in British Columbia.

The following events will occur on the Effective Date of the Arrangement (among other events fully described in the Sixth Amended and Restated Arrangement Agreement dated September 23, 2022):

d) Tudor will transfer the Crown Property to Goldstorm in consideration for the issuance by Goldstorm of such number of Goldstorm Shares equal to the number of Tudor common shares outstanding as of the Distribution Record Date, which is the effective date, multiplied by 0.251 (the "Distributed Goldstorm Shares");



e) In the course of a reorganization of the capital of Tudor: (i) renaming and redesignating the Tudor common shares as "Class A" common shares (the "Old Tudor Shares"); and (ii) creating a new class of shares consisting of an unlimited number of common shares without par value (the New Tudor Shares);



f) Each issued Old Tudor Share held by a shareholder (other than dissenting shareholders) will be exchanged for: (i) one New Tudor Share and such shareholder's pro rata portion (excluding dissenting shareholders) of all of the Goldstorm Shares then held by Tudor, including the Distributed Goldstorm Shares; and (ii) in the case of any other shareholder, one New Tudor Share.



Upon return of a properly completed letter of transmittal, together with certificates formerly representing Tudor common shares and such other documents as the depository may require, certificates for the appropriate number of New Tudor Shares and Goldstorm Shares, as applicable, will be distributed. The letter of transmittal is also available under Tudor's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Arrangement was approved by Tudor shareholders on September 7, 2022. Tudor obtained the Final Order with respect to the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on September 29, 2022. It is expected that the closing of the Arrangement will occur on November 9, 2022.

Substitutional Listing:

It is expected that Goldstorm Shares will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening of business on Friday, November 11, 2022, subject to confirmation of closing of the Arrangement. For more information in connection with the listing of Goldstorm Shares, please refer to the Goldstorm Listing Application dated November 8, 2022, that is available on SEDAR and to the Exchange's bulletin for the new listing of Goldstorm Shares dated November 9, 2022, on the Exchange's website at www.tmx.com.

As a result, it is expected that the New Tudor Shares will be listed and admitted to trading on the Exchange on the effective dates stated below in substitution for the currently listed common shares of Tudor. At the same time, the Old Tudor Shares will be delisted. The New Tudor Shares will continue trading under the name Tudor Gold Corp. and the symbol "TUD".

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Thursday, November 10, 2022.



It is expected that trading will commence at the opening on Friday, November 11, 2022, after closing of the Arrangement. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of confirmation of closing of the Arrangement.

Commence Date: The New Tudor Shares will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening of business on Friday, November 11, 2022, subject to confirmation of closing of the Arrangement.

Post-Arrangement:

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 198,597,478 common shares issued and outstanding.

Escrowed Securities: None

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada. Trading Symbol: TUD (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 89901T109 (new)



For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated August 3, 2022, available on SEDAR and news releases dated October 28, 2022 and November 7, 2022.

Company Contact: Scott Davis Company Address: Suite 789, 999 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2 Company Phone Number: (604) 558-4300 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Website: www.tudor-gold.com Company Email Address: sdavis@crossdavis.com

_____________________________________

22/11/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 3,622,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 500,000



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued news releases on October 24, 2022 and November 2, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:11 a.m. PST, Nov 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:43 a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:48 a.m. PST, Nov.9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STROUD RESOURCES LTD. ("SDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,518,750 shares to settle outstanding debt for USD$180,000 (CDN$243,000).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate #

of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to Prospectus Supplements dated August 18, 2021 and September 1, 2022 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended October 31, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of C$796,813 and US$2,123,866, as set out below:

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC Offering: 960,571 common shares in aggregate during the quarter ended October 31, 2022 Share Price: Varying prices during the period from August 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022, with an average sale price of C$3.72 and US$2.84, respectively, for distribution in Canada and the United States. Agents' Warrants: None. Over-allotment Option: None. Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being C$19,920 and US$53,097 in aggregate during the period from August 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021, the Prospectus Supplements dated August 18, 2021 and September 1, 2022, and the news release dated November 7, 2022 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 3, 2021 ("Bulletin"), the details of the Bulletin should have read as follows:

In consideration, the Company will pay a total of $150,000 cash and issue a total of 3,500,000 shares.

CASH SHARES CUMULATIVE

EXPLORATION

Upon approval $0 600,000 nil

Within 90 days of closing $50,000 1,000,000 nil

Within 6 months of closing $0 nil $120,000

Within 1 year from closing $50,000 1,000,000 $500,000

Upon 2 years from closing $50,000 900,000 $1,250,000

The remainder of the Bulletin remains unchanged.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PINEDALE ENERGY LIMITED ("MCF.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, November 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c7160.html