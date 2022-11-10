U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,762.00
    +6.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,572.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,864.00
    +33.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.10
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.84
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.70
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    -0.14 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1407
    +0.0046 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0710
    -0.3390 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,322.79
    -1,930.45 (-10.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.92
    -42.79 (-10.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -286.13 (-1.03%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·19 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 8, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

      Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

SBMI

2

Silver Bullet Mines Corp

Audited annual financial statements for the year

2022/06/30




Management's discussion and analysis
relating to the audited annual financial
statements for the year

2022/06/30




Certification of the foregoing filings as
required by National Instrument 52-109
Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings



Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

GINGER BEEF CORPORATION ("GB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Amalgamation, Delist
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Amalgamation

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on November 7, 2022 and the terms of the amalgamation agreement ("Agreement") dated September 9, 2022, as amended pursuant to an amending agreement dated October 3, 2022 between the Company and a non-arm's length vendor (the "Newco"), the Company will go private by completing an amalgamation ("Amalgamation") whereby the Company will amalgamate with the Newco under the Business Corporation Act (Alberta).

As per the terms of the Agreement, holders of the Company's common shares (excluding the shareholders of Newco who own approximately 71.54% of the Company's common shares) will receive CDN$0.25 for every one (1) share of the Company held in cash. The aggregate offer price for the transaction is approximately $950,338.

In connection with the Amalgamation, 1,136,199 stock options of the Company, which are currently outstanding, will terminate if not exercised within 30 days after notice of the Amalgamation has been given to the optionees.

Delist

Effective at the close of business on Friday, November 11, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company as the result of the Amalgamation.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 12, 2022, November 7, 2022 and November 8, 2022, and Management Information Circular dated October 6, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GOLDEN STAR CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("GCV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 9, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 12, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.  The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public.  The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:                                   

At the market open November 10, 2022, the Common shares will
be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.


The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on November 10, 2022.  A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:                           

British Columbia

 

Capitalization:                                       

unlimited  common shares with no par value of which 
4,000,000  common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
closing of the offering

Escrowed Shares:                                 

2,000,000  common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
the offering

Transfer Agent:                                                   

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:                                                 

GCV.P

CUSIP Number:                                                   

38119D109

Agent:                                                               

Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Warrants:                                   

160,000 non-transferable warrants.  One warrant entitles the holder to
purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a
period of 24 months from listing date.


For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 9, 2022.

Company Contact:                               

George Wang

Company Address:                               

1510-789 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Company Phone Number:                     

236-888-3322

Company Email Address:                     

pacificpioneer@hotmail.com

________________________________________

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. ("GSTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Halt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares, Halt

The common shares of Goldstorm Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Goldstorm") will be listed and will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), on the effective dates stated below.

Listing Date:           

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Thursday, November 10, 2022, the
common shares of the Company will be listed.

 

Commence Date:     

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Exchange on
Friday, November 11, 2022, upon receipt of closing confirmation of the plan of
arrangement (the "Arrangement") described below.


The closing of the Arrangement described below is scheduled to occur on November 10, 2022. Trading will be halted, pending confirmation of closing of the Arrangement. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Goldstorm was incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on August 5, 2020, primarily for the purpose of carrying out a spin-out by way of Arrangement with Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") (TSXV: TUD).

The purpose of the Arrangement is to reorganize Tudor into two separate publicly traded companies:

(1)

Tudor, which will remain listed on the Exchange after closing and will focus on the development of its flagship Treaty Creek property; and

(2)

Goldstorm, which will focus on exploring and developing the Crown property. The Arrangement provides for Tudor transfer to Goldstorm of a 100% interest in the Crown property, located in British Columbia. The Crown property means, collectively, the six contiguous mineral properties known as "Mackie East", "Mackie West", "Fairweather", "High North", "Delta" and "Orion, plus the mineral property known as "Electrum".


Goldstorm is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

The following events will occur upon the effective date (the "Effective Date") of the Arrangement (among other events fully described in the Sixth Amended and Restated Arrangement Agreement dated September 23, 2022):

a)     

Tudor will transfer the Crown Property to Goldstorm in consideration for the issuance by Goldstorm such number of common shares equal to the number of Tudor common shares outstanding as of the Distribution Record Date, multiplied by 0.251 (the "Distributed Goldstorm Shares"). The Distribution Record Date will be the Effective Date of the Arrangement.

b)   

In the course of a reorganization of the capital of Tudor: (i) renaming and redesignating the Tudor common shares as "Class A" common shares (the "Old Tudor Shares"); and (ii) creating a new class of shares consisting of an unlimited number of common shares without par value (the "New Tudor Shares");

c)     

Each issued Old Tudor Share held by a shareholder (other than dissenting shareholders) will be exchanged for: (i) in the case of a participating shareholder, one New Tudor Share and such participating shareholder's pro rata portion (excluding dissenting shareholders) of all of the Goldstorm common shares then held by Tudor, including the Distributed Goldstorm Shares; and (ii) in the case of any other shareholder, one New Tudor Share.


Upon return of a properly completed letter of transmittal, together with certificates formerly representing Tudor common shares (the Old Tudor Shares) and such other documents as the depositary may require, certificates for the appropriate number of New Tudor Shares and Goldstorm common shares, as applicable, will be distributed. The letter of transmittal is also available under Tudor's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Arrangement was approved by Tudor shareholders on September 7, 2022. Tudor obtained the Final Order with respect to the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on September 29, 2022.

Corporate Jurisdiction:             

British Columbia

 

Capitalization:                           

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 64,170,680 common
shares will be issued and outstanding upon closing of the Arrangement,
including the securities described at the section below "Private Placement-Non-
Brokered"

 

Escrowed Shares:                     

Nil

 

Transfer Agent:                         

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:                       

GSTM

CUSIP Number:                         

38154G108


For further information, please refer to the Listing Application (Form 2B) dated November 8, 2022 of the Company, which is available on SEDAR. Please also refer to the Management Information Circular of Tudor dated August 3, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

Company Contact:                   

Mr. Ken Konkin, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Company Address:                   

789, 999 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Company Phone Number:         

(604) 360-9322

Company Fax Number:             

N/A

Company Email Address:         

k.konkin@tudorgoldcorp.com

Company Web Site Address:     

N/A

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

In connection with the New Listing noted above, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:               

10,800,812 non-flow-through units (the "Non-FT Units"). Each Non-FT Unit is
comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share
purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will allow the holder to
acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 for a period of
two years from the date of issuance.

 


327,500 flow-through units (the "FT Units"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one
flow-through common share of the Company (the "FT Share") and one Warrant.

 


3,194,400 flow-through subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts"). Upon
the Company receiving confirmation from the Exchange that the listing of the
Company's common shares on the Exchange is complete, each Subscription
Receipt will be deemed to be converted into one FT Unit for no additional consideration.

 

Purchase Price:                         

$0.26 per Non-FT Unit


$0.31 per FT Unit


$0.31 per Subscription Receipt

 

Number of Placees:                   

27 placees (18, 6 and 3 placees for the Non-FT Units, FT Units, and Subscription
Receipts, respectively.)

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

615,370

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$97,031.12

N/A

260,052 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.26 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Tudor issued a news release on October 28, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________________

MUSTGROW BIOLOGICS CORP. ("MGRO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, November 11, 2022, the  shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company is classified as a 'Soil Preparation, Planting, and Cultivating' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction:                             

Saskatchewan 

 

Capitalization:

Unlimited  common shares with no par value of which
49,659,237  common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:    

Nil  common shares

 

Transfer Agent:                                       

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:                                     

MGRO

CUSIP Number:                                       

62822A 10 3 


For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 9, 2022.

Company Contact:  Corey Giasson, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: 1005 – 201 1st Ave. S., Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1J5
Company Phone Number: (306) 668-2652
Company Email Address: info@mustgrow.ca      

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the notice for filing for a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") of Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor" or the "Company") in connection with the spin-out of Tudor's wholly-owned subsidiary, Goldstorm Metals Corp. ("Goldstorm"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Tudor shareholders will be entitled to receive, in exchange for each Tudor Share held, one new common share of Tudor (the "New Tudor Shares") and 0.251 of one common share of Goldstorm (a "Goldstorm Share").

The purpose of the Arrangement is to reorganize Tudor into two separate publicly-traded companies:

(3)

Tudor, which will remain listed on the Exchange after closing of the Arrangement, will focus on the development of its flagship Treaty Creek property; and



(4)

Goldstorm, which will focus on exploring and developing the Crown property. The Arrangement provides for Tudor's transfer of a 100% interest in the Crown property to Goldstorm, located in British Columbia.

The following events will occur on the Effective Date of the Arrangement (among other events fully described in the Sixth Amended and Restated Arrangement Agreement dated September 23, 2022):

d)   

Tudor will transfer the Crown Property to Goldstorm in consideration for the issuance by Goldstorm of such number of Goldstorm Shares equal to the number of Tudor common shares outstanding as of the Distribution Record Date, which is the effective date, multiplied by 0.251 (the "Distributed Goldstorm Shares");



e)     

In the course of a reorganization of the capital of Tudor: (i) renaming and redesignating the Tudor common shares as "Class A" common shares (the "Old Tudor Shares"); and (ii) creating a new class of shares consisting of an unlimited number of common shares without par value (the New Tudor Shares);



f)     

Each issued Old Tudor Share held by a shareholder (other than dissenting shareholders) will be exchanged for: (i) one New Tudor Share and such shareholder's pro rata portion (excluding dissenting shareholders) of all of the Goldstorm Shares then held by Tudor, including the Distributed Goldstorm Shares; and (ii) in the case of any other shareholder, one New Tudor Share.


Upon return of a properly completed letter of transmittal, together with certificates formerly representing Tudor common shares and such other documents as the depository may require, certificates for the appropriate number of New Tudor Shares and Goldstorm Shares, as applicable, will be distributed. The letter of transmittal is also available under Tudor's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Arrangement was approved by Tudor shareholders on September 7, 2022. Tudor obtained the Final Order with respect to the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on September 29, 2022. It is expected that the closing of the Arrangement will occur on November 9, 2022.

Substitutional Listing:

It is expected that Goldstorm Shares will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening of business on Friday, November 11, 2022, subject to confirmation of closing of the Arrangement. For more information in connection with the listing of Goldstorm Shares, please refer to the Goldstorm Listing Application dated November 8, 2022, that is available on SEDAR and to the Exchange's bulletin for the new listing of Goldstorm Shares dated November 9, 2022, on the Exchange's website at www.tmx.com.

As a result, it is expected that the New Tudor Shares will be listed and admitted to trading on the Exchange on the effective dates stated below in substitution for the currently listed common shares of Tudor. At the same time, the Old Tudor Shares will be delisted. The New Tudor Shares will continue trading under the name Tudor Gold Corp. and the symbol "TUD".

Listing Date:                     

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Thursday, November 10, 2022.


It is expected that trading will commence at the opening on Friday, November 11, 2022, after closing of the Arrangement. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of confirmation of closing of the Arrangement.

Commence Date:                       

The New Tudor Shares will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening of business on Friday, November 11, 2022, subject to confirmation of closing of the Arrangement.

Post-Arrangement:

Corporate Jurisdiction:         

British Columbia

 

Capitalization:                     

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 198,597,478 common shares issued and outstanding.

 

Escrowed Securities:           

None

 

Transfer Agent:                   

Computershare Trust Company of Canada.

Trading Symbol:                 

TUD                       (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:                   

89901T109              (new)


For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated August 3, 2022, available on SEDAR and news releases dated October 28, 2022 and November 7, 2022.

Company Contact:               

Scott Davis

Company Address:             

Suite 789, 999 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Company Phone Number:   

(604) 558-4300

Company Fax Number:       

N/A

Company Website:             

www.tudor-gold.com

Company Email Address:     

sdavis@crossdavis.com               

_____________________________________

22/11/09  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 7, 2022:

Number of Shares:                   

16,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:                         

$0.20 per share

Number of Placees:                   

21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

6

3,622,500

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

500,000


Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued news releases on October 24, 2022 and November 2, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:11 a.m. PST, Nov 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 6:43  a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, 
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  6:48 a.m. PST, Nov.9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STROUD RESOURCES LTD.  ("SDR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,518,750 shares to settle outstanding debt for USD$180,000 (CDN$243,000).

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate #
of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to Prospectus Supplements dated August 18, 2021 and September 1, 2022 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended October 31, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of C$796,813 and US$2,123,866, as set out below:

Agents:                                     

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC

Offering:                                   

960,571 common shares in aggregate during the quarter ended October 31, 2022

Share Price:                             

Varying prices during the period from August 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022, with an average sale price of C$3.72 and US$2.84, respectively, for distribution in Canada and the United States.

Agents' Warrants:                     

None.

Over-allotment Option:               

None.

Agents' Commission:               

2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being C$19,920 and US$53,097 in aggregate during the period from August 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022.


For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021, the Prospectus Supplements dated August 18, 2021 and September 1, 2022, and the news release dated November 7, 2022 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Correction, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 3, 2021 ("Bulletin"), the details of the Bulletin should have read as follows:

In consideration, the Company will pay a total of $150,000 cash and issue a total of 3,500,000 shares.

                                                            CASH            SHARES                 CUMULATIVE

                                                                                                            EXPLORATION

Upon approval                                            $0             600,000                                    nil

Within 90 days of closing                    $50,000          1,000,000                                    nil

Within 6 months of closing                          $0                     nil                          $120,000

Within 1 year from closing                   $50,000          1,000,000                          $500,000

Upon 2 years from closing                  $50,000             900,000                       $1,250,000

The remainder of the Bulletin remains unchanged.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PINEDALE ENERGY LIMITED ("MCF.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 9, 2022
NEX Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, November 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c7160.html

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged after October homicide in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood

    A man is facing charges for a shooting that killed one person in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood in October.

  • Knusford Berhad (KLSE:KNUSFOR) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world...

  • Save yourself a trip to the salon with these at home manicure tips

    These press ons are quick and come with classic designs

  • Man shot, killed following dispute at Scott Township Taco Bell; suspect in custody

    A man is in custody after a fatal shooting inside a financial planning firm following a dispute in Scott Township.

  • Korea Unveils $7 Billion in Financing for Property Market

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea rolled out fresh measures to help its struggling real estate market, after a decline in home prices worsened recently.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsFTX Had a Death SpiralThe government will have state-owned enterprises guarantee ad

  • Rivian growth attributed to ‘managing environment they’re in than hoping for alleviation’: Analyst

    Truist Securities Equity Research Analyst Jordan Levy joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Rivian's earnings results and what's behind the company's growth.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Canopy Growth Moved Higher Today, but Other Marijuana Stocks Fell

    Marijuana investors are having a mixed morning Wednesday, as shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) move 2.8% higher after reporting what management called a "key inflection point" fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report -- but Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) tumbled. After initially shooting higher on potentially positive news from the 2022 midterm elections and reports of "momentum" at Canopy, both Aurora and Tilray are back in the red as we approach the noon mark -- down about 2.6% and 3.2%, respectively, as of 11:40 a.m. ET. Canopy blamed the divestiture of a German subsidiary (and the consequent loss of its revenues), plus "increased competition in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market" for its sales decline in Q2 (but said the divestiture had the greatest impact).

  • Why Amyris Stock Was Driven Into the Ground on Wednesday

    Synthetic-biology company Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) had an absolutely awful day on the stock exchange Wednesday, due to an earnings report that fell well short of expectations. After market hours on Tuesday, Amyris divulged its third-quarter results. Alas, the total fell far short of the average analyst estimate of just under $112 million.

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.