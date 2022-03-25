U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOW LAKE CAPITAL CORP. ("BLCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated March 22, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 28, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0283
Payable Date: April 29, 2022; May 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022
Record Date: April 14, 2022; May 13, 2022 and June 15, 2022
Ex-distribution Date: April 13, 2022; May 12, 2022 and June 14, 2022 respectively.

_____________________________________

COBRA VENTURE CORPORATION ("CBV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: May 4, 2022
Record Date: April 6, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: April 5, 2022

________________________________________

22/03/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 58,424,110 shares at a deemed price of $0.015 to settle outstanding debt for $876,361.65.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y / Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share


# of Shares

Allan Green and Candel
& Partners SAS (Allan Green)

Y

$442,419.18

$0.015

29,494,612

Grizal Enterprises Ltd.
(Gennadiy Bogolyubov)

Y

$433,942.47

$0.015

28,929,498

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 1, 2021 and October 25, 2021. The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2021 announcing the issuance of shares to Allan Green and Candel & Partners SAS and shall issue another news release when the shares to Grizal Enterprises Ltd. are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 498,680 common shares at a deemed price of $0.2111 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $105,280:

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor as trustee on behalf of holders of 10% Senior Secured Debentures issued pursuant to a Secured Trust Indenture dated as of March 28, 2019

Non Arm's Length Party /
ProGroup Participation:

None

For more information, please refer to the Company press release dated March 23, 2022.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, March 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, March 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BOW LAKE CAPITAL CORP ("BLCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 24,2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:22 a.m. PST, March 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:32 a.m. PST, March 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51a.m. PST, March 24, 2022 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated January 25, 2022 (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which Pluribus Technologies Corp. (the "Company") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kesson Group Inc. and Kesson Group Holdings Limited (the "Shares'') from arm's length vendors (the "Vendors''). Under the Agreement, in order to acquire the Shares, the Company has agreed to pay the Vendors an aggregate of $10,000,000 in cash and issue 320,439 common shares and 5,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $6.75 per share until January, 2024.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2022, January 28, 2022 and February 1, 2022.

________________________________________

RAINY MOUNTAIN ROYALTY CORP. ("RMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,272,727 warrants exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.22 for one year to the following lender in consideration of a loan to the Company in the amount of $500,000 with an interest rate of 10% per annum and a term of 12 months.


Shares

Warrants

David Schmidt

Nil

2,272,727

For more information, see the Company's news releases dated January 6, 2022, January 10, 2022 and March 2, 2022, available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, March 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, March 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD") ("WFLD.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:17a.m. PST, March 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD") ("WFLD.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, March 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c4754.html

