TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Oct. 24, 2022

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEPARTURE BAY CAPITAL CORP. ("DBC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 2, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 3, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open October 26, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on October 26, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: DBC.P CUSIP Number: 24951D100 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 22, 2022.

Company Contact: Trevor Treweeke Company Address: 228-1122 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC V6B 5L1 Company Phone Number: 778-870-5028 Company Email Address: trevortreweeke@gmail.com

________________________________________

PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued on May 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NEX Company:

SAVANNAH MINERALS CORP. ("SV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, October 31, 2022, the common shares of Savannah Minerals Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The voluntary delisting has been accepted by the Company's Board of Directors with a resolution dated August 3, 2022. Furthermore, the delisting of the Company's common shares was approved by the majority of the minority shareholders.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 2, 2022 and October 24, 2022.

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted until delisting.

________________________________________

22/10/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 20, 2022, the following information is corrected:

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on September 29, 2022, and October 14, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. ("ERA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,040,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 14,040,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,040,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 per share for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 3,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct. 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an NSR Transfer Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated August 30, 2022, between Nubian Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Zinc One Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") that the Vendor holds over certain mining claims located in Arequipa, Peru.

In consideration of the NSR, the Company will make a $75,000 cash payment and issue 500,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 12, 2022.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:53 a.m. PST Oct. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

