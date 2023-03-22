TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ -



TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.1972 Payable Date: April 28, 2023 Record Date: March 31, 2023 Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2023

________________________________________

CAPITAN SILVER CORP. ("CAPT")

[formerly CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 27, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 23, 2023, the common shares of Capitan Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Capitan Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

70,590,771 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CAPT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 14055C108 (new)

________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: April 17, 2023

Record Date: March 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, March 23, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company terminated its transaction, previously announced via a news release dated October 24, 2022.

________________________________________

23/03/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2023 and March 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per share



Warrants: 7,000,000 whole share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 14,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on March 21, 2023, the confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 10, 2023 relating to an option agreement about the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Hanson Lake Project, that bulletin should have read that the total consideration is $735,000 in lieu of $700,000. There is no other change to that bulletin. For more information about that correction, please see the news release of the Company dated March 20, 2023

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions, correction

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 10 mars 2023 relativement à une convention d'option pour l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100 % dans le projet Hanson Lake, ce bulletin aurait dû indiquer que la considération totale est 735 000 $ plutôt que 700 000 $. Il n'y a pas d'autre modification à ce bulletin. Pour plus d'information relativement à cette correction, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 20 mars 2023.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. The Agreement allows the Company to acquire a 100% interest in 3 claims located in Saskatchewan over a period of two years for payments totaling $70,000 that may be paid in cash or shares, at the option of the Company, and $100,000 in work expenditures. Therefore, a maximum of 84,336 shares, at $0.83 per share, may be issued.

Two additional payments of $250,000 each will be made by the Company (i) upon filing of a 43-101 resource estimate and (ii) upon filing of a 43-101 preliminary economic assessment. Such payments may be made in cash or shares, at the Company's option. Should the Company issue shares, a maximum of 602,410 additional shares would be issued.

The vendor will retain a 2% NSR royalty. The Company may purchase half of the royalty for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 20, 2023.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») entre Brunswick Exploration inc. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance. La convention offre à la société la possibilité d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans 3 claims situés en Saskatchewan sur une période de deux ans pour des paiements totalisant 70 000 $ qui peuvent être payés en espèces ou en actions, au gré de la société, et des travaux d'exploration totalisant 100 000 $. Ainsi, un maximum de 84 336 actions, au prix de 0,83 $ l'action pourront être émises.

Deux paiements additionnels de 250 000 $ chacun seront effectués par la société (i) lors du dépôt d'un estimé des ressources 43-101 et (ii) lors du dépôt d'une évaluation économique préliminaire 43-101. Ces paiements peuvent être effectués en espèces ou en actions, au choix de la société. En cas d'émission d'actions par la société, un maximum de 602 410 actions additionnelles seraient émises.

Le vendeur conservera une redevance de 2 % NSR, dont la moitié (1 %) peut être rachetée par la société pour la somme de 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 20 mars 2023.

________________________________________

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $2,500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.15 per common share

of the principal outstanding



Maturity date: December 22, 2026



Interest rate: CDOR plus 10%



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 $2,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A



The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION ("CCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,285,714 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 1, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 1, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,285,714 shares with 14,285,714 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 7, 2021.

________________________________________

GREEN SHIFT COMMODITIES LTD. ("GCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of LFP Resources Corp. ("LFP") pursuant to offer purchase agreement dated November 30, 2022 (the "Agreement") entered into between Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (the "Company") and LFP whereby the Company may acquire rights and mining interests located in the Provinces of Rio Negro, Neuguen and Chubut, Argentina.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)



CONSIDERATION U.S.$75,000 17,500,000 common shares

N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 1, 2022 and March 20, 2023.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 25, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amended terms of the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Viking property (the "Property"). To acquire the Property, Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") is now required to pay a total of $100,000 in cash and issue 1,250,000 common shares of the Company to the vendor.

In addition and as part of the amended terms, the vendor's existing 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) on the Property will be retired.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 23, 2023.

_______________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 25, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amended terms of the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Kramer Property (the "Property"). To acquire the Property, Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") is now required to pay a total of $100,000 in cash and issue 1,250,000 common shares of the Company to the vendor.

In addition and as part of the amended terms, the vendor's existing 2.0% net smelter return (NSR) on the Property will be retired.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 23, 2023.

_______________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered-Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 12, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $396,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 3,960,000 common shares at $0.10 per share



Maturity date: 2 years from issuance



Interest rate: 15% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Principal Amount





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1

Placees] P $396,000



The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per common share



Warrants: 20,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of five years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Number of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement [1

Placees] I 800,000



The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

SMARTEST SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 21, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Company's arm's length acquisition of an option to acquire 100% of the Adeline Copper-Silver Project in Labrador, Canada (the "Project"). Under the terms of the property option agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Project by making an aggregate of $800,000 in cash payments and issuing 9,000,000 common shares to an arm's length vendor as follows:

CASH ($) SECURITIES $100,000 upon signing of the agreement;





$300,000 on the earlier of the closing date and the

date that is 45 days after the signing of the

agreement; and





$400,000 on or before November 30, 2024. 4,500,000 common shares on the closing

date;





4,500,000 common shares on or before

November 30, 2024



.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 6, 2023.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2023:

Convertible Debentures: $4,004,600 (the "Principal of Convertible Debentures")



Conversion Price: The Principal of Convertible Debentures is convertible at $0.50 per unit until maturity,

and each unit consists of one subordinate voting share and one share purchase

warrant. Assuming full conversion, the Principal of Convertible Debentures are

convertible into up to 8,009,200 subordinate voting shares and 8,009,200 share

purchase warrants. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one subordinate

voting share at an exercise price of $0.80 at any time prior to the maturity date.



Maturity date: $1,250,600 of the Principal of Convertible Debentures will mature on February 28,

2026, and $2,754,000 of the Principal of Convertible Debentures will mature on

March 13, 2026.



Interest rate: 10% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. Interest may be paid in cash or in

shares. Any issuance of securities to settle accrued interest will require the prior

approval of the Exchange.



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture

Amount





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 $53,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,343.00 n/a n/a



The Company has issued news releases dated February 28, 2023 and March 14, 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, March 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 20, 2023 and the Company's new release issued March 17, 2023, trading will remain halted pending review of Exchange Requirements.

______________________________________

