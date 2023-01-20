TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at January 24, 2023, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share(s) held. One (1) right and $0.40 are required to purchase one (1) unit, where each unit consists of one (1) share and one (1) share purchase warrant. The Rights Offering will expire on February 24, 2023. Each share purchase warrant and $0.60 entitles the buyer to purchase one (1) share of the Company up to the date that is three (3) years from the date of issuance. As at January 16, 2023, the Company had 20,762,188 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, January 23, 2023, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company. THE RIGHTS AND WARRANTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING.

Summary: .



Basis of Offering: One (1) right exercisable for one (1) unit at $0.40 per unit Record Date: January 24, 2023 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: January 23, 2023 Rights Called for Trading: N/A Rights Trade for Cash: N/A Rights Expire: February 24, 2023



Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories of Canada.





A stand-by commitment is associated with this Rights Offering for up to $6,348,615.60.

Story continues

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release and Rights Offering Circular, both dated January 16, 2023.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on December 20, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, January 23, 2023, the shares of Sky Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Resource' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,755,532 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SKYG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 83085J300 (NEW)

________________________________________

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: February 9, 2023

Record Date: January 26, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: January 25, 2023

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.19

Payable Date: February 15, 2023

Record Date: February 1, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: January 31, 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: February 28, 2023

Record Date: January 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2023

________________________________________

23/01/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, January 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, January 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2022, and increased on December 7, 2022, and December 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,500,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

8,333,333 Flow-Through (FT) shares

4,711,900 Premium Flow-Through (PFT) shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per NFT share

$0.12 per FT share

$0.147 per PFT share

Warrants: 23,545,233 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,545,233 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 53 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 583,333 FT Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 1,253,000 FT









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $56,155.68 N/A 490,764









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2023, January 17, 2023, and January 18, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, January 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, January 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, January 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, at the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREEN SHIFT COMMODITIES LTD. ("GCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2022 and December 12, 2022.

Number of Shares: 15,380,371 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 15,380,371 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,380,371 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 45 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 3,333,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 1,578,333









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $105,837.49 N/A 702,917 Warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, January 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,103,425 common shares at a deemed price of $0.035 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $73,620.00 in connection to interest accrued and payable on certain unsecured convertible debentures.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors





Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $450.00 $0.035 12,857









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:57 a.m. PST, January 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares

156,500 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares





Purchase Price: $0.24 per FT share

$0.20 per NFT share



Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $42,000 N/A 175,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022, and January 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MICHICHI CAPITAL CORP. ("MCCP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2022 and December 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Warrants: 2,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,999,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 64 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 703,283 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 95,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $16,585.76 N/A 72,112 warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of two year period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news releases on December 20, 2022, December 21, 2022 and January 13, 2023, confirming closing the first tranche and the second and final tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:34 a.m. PST, January 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, January 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated January 13, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,075,275 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share to settle an outstanding debt for $207,527.47:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors



Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None.





The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

REMINGTON RESOURCES INC. ("RGM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c3992.html