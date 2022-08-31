TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

APOGEE MINERALS LTD. ("APMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on Thursday, September 1, 2022, the common shares of Apogee Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange Inc., a news release having been issued on August 24, 2022, announcing that the proposed transaction in which the Company would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Alto Verde Copper Inc., as announced in press releases dated January 25, 2022, March 17, 2022, May 30, 2022, June 9, 2022 and August 2, 2022, has been terminated. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2022, March 17, 2022, May 30, 2022, June 9, 2022, August 2, 2022 and August 24, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

22/08/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered-Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on July 21, 2022:

Number of Securities: 4,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / ProGroup Participation: Nil

Finder's Fee: Arm's length finders received an aggregate of $19,200 in cash and 240,000 non-transferable finder's warrants to purchase 240,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 27, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 439,255 shares to settle outstanding debt for $61,496.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 5 $61,496 $0.14 439,255 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GRAVITAS II CAPITAL CORP. ("GII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 12,718,332 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.11

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,134,999 units with each unit including one common share and one warrant, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 18, 2019. Since then, 1,416,667 warrants were exercised.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. («IPG»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 août 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 12 718 332 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 10 septembre 2022 Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons : Le 10 septembre 2023 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,11 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis dans le cadre de l'émission de 14 134 999 unités, chaque unité étant composée d'une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription par le biais d'un placement privé, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 18 octobre 2019. Par la suite, 1 416 667 des bons de souscription ont été exercés.

MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2022 and August 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,285,714 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on August 29, 2022.

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered-Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on July 18, 2022:

Number of Securities: 15,238,095 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.1575 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 7,619,048 flow-through common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,619,048 flow-through common shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.13 per share for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Alamos Gold Inc.* Y 7,000,000

* Alamos Gold Inc. agreed to indirectly participate in the above financing through the purchase of 7,000,000 non flow-through units by way of a purchase agreement with a third party

Finder's Fee: Arm's length finders received an aggregate of $21,835.70 in cash and 242,618 non-transferable finder's warrants to purchase 242,618 common shares at a price of $0.13 per share for a period of 2 years from the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 8, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2022, May 6, 2022 and May 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,365,873 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 7,365,873 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,365,873 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares William H. Smith Y 400,000 Antonio Vespa Y 145,000 Helder Carvalho Y 145,000 David H. Brett Y 75,000 Leanora Brett Y 43,000 David J. Schussler Y 2,857,145 Sebastien Ah Fat Y 150,000

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $27,058.51 and 386,550 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corporation and Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 21, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Brixton Metals Corp (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in the Atlin Goldfields property in Northern British Columbia (the "Property"). The Property is an advanced stage orogenic gold property located in Northwest British Columbia, east of the town of Atlin, and consists of 142 mineral claims.

By way of consideration for entering into the Agreement, the Company has already paid $25,000 in cash upon signing the Letter of Intent and paid an additional $100,000 in cash and issued 1,000,000 shares upon closing of the transaction.

The Company can earn a 51% interest in the Property (the "51% Earn-In") by making cash payments of $1,600,000, issuing 4,250,000 shares and by completing $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the fourth anniversary of the closing of the Agreement. If the Company has met the requirements for the 51% Earn-In, the Company may earn an additional 49% interest in the Property (the "49% Earn-In") by making cash payments of $1,500,000, issuing 5,000,000 shares and by completing $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the seventh anniversary of the closing of the Agreement. If the Company has met the requirements for the 51% Earn-In and elects to not exercise or does not meet the requirements of the 49% Earn-In, the Company and the Optionor will enter into a joint venture, whereby the interest in the Property will revert to 49% in favour of the Company and 51% in favour of the Optionor, with each party then participating in programs and budgets according to its pro rata interest.

If the Company acquires a 100% interest the Property, the Optionor will retain a 2% NSR, with 1% of the NSR royalty purchasable at any time by the Company for $2,500,000.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 24, 2022, May 6, 2022 and July 21, 2022.

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,292,333 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.48 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,646,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,646,167 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $50,016.00 N/A 104,200 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.48 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 24, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

