TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 5, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SCT 2 Skychain Technologies

Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2022/03/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2022/03/31















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2022/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

DINERO VENTURES LTD. ("DNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering (the "Offering") Prospectus dated May 12, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 12, 2022, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the Alberta Securities Commission in Alberta, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company upon closing of the Offering are $750,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.15 per share). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Commence Date:

At the opening Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the Common shares

will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange. Offering Price:

$0.15 Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

22,200,000 common shares issued and outstanding upon closing of the Offering. Escrowed Shares: 13,300,000 common shares subject to NI 46-201 escrow Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

DNO CUSIP Number:

25442M104 Agent:

Research Capital Corporation





Agent Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.15 for up to 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 12, 2022.

Company Contact: Randy Kasum Company Address: 905 Columbia Street, Box 224, Stewart, BC, V0T 1W0 Company Phone Number: 250 615-8892 Company Email Address: rkasum@hotmail.com

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT INNOVATIONS INC. ("SLX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 4, 2022, effective at market open on August 10, 2022, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 8, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

TORCHLIGHT INNOVATIONS INC. ("TLX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 4, 2022, effective at market open on August 10, 2022, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 8, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an assignment of rights agreement dated June 20, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and AuClair ECC SASU (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Optionor has agreed to assign to the Company 100% of the Optionor's interest in a binding letter agreement with E29 Resources Sarl ("E29") to enter a 70/30 joint venture with E29 on mining concession PEPM 4582, located in the Manono region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 2,500,000 shares to the Optionor. The Company will also make cash payments totalling $150,000 USD and will issue 1,000,000 shares to E29. In addition, up to a total of $4,500,000 USD will be allocated to exploration commitments over a three-year period and up to $5,000,000 USD can be paid for achieving certain economic resource milestones. The deemed price was $0.05 CAD per share for the Optionor, E29, and finders.

A finder's fee of 400,000 common shares is payable to Stephanus Louwrens and 100,000 common shares is payable to Willem Johannes Booysen.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

ANACORTES MINING CORP. ("XYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,792,958

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 8, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 8, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.516

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement under New Oroperu Resources Inc. of 1,850,000 shares with 1,850,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 12, 2019. For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 2, 2022.

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 15, 2022, June 29, 2022, & July 29, 2022:

Number of Units: 705,000 flow-through units



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through unit



Warrants: 352,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 352,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 exercisable for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 165,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: iA Private Wealth Inc. received a cash commission equal to $1,050.00, and 7000 Broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.15 for a 24-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Currie Rose Resources Inc. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a tenement sale agreement (the "Liontown Agreement") dated October 27, 2021, as amended, between the Company and Liontown Resources Limited ("Liontown"), whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in five granted exploration permits covering a total area of ~1,000 km2 west of Townsville in Queensland, Australia known as the Toolebuc Project (the "Liontown Property").

Under the terms of the Liontown Agreement, the Company earned a 100% interest in the Liontown Property by issuing 12,500,000 shares and 4,000,000 share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.10 for a two-year period. Liontown will retain a 2% gross revenue royalty on all minerals extracted from the Liontown Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for AUS$1,000,000.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a tenement sale agreement (the "Chalice Agreement") dated October 27, 2021, as amended, between the Company and Chalice Mining Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary CGM Lithium Pty Ltd. ("CGM"), whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in two granted exploration permits covering a total area of 212 km2 in Central North Queensland, Australia (the "Chalice Property").

Under the terms of the Chalice Agreement, the Company earned a 100% interest in the Chalice Property by issuing 12,500,000 shares and 4,000,000 share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.10 for a two-year period. CGM will retain a 2% gross revenue royalty on all minerals extracted from the Chalice Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for AUS$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 27, 2021, January 14, 2022, April 13, 2022 and August 5, 2022.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 27, 2021 and December 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,360,894 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 16,360,894 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,360,894 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period subject to an acceleration clause Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Grove Corporate Services Ltd. (Stephen Coate) Y 1,000,000 The M.R. Griffiths Family Trust (Michael Griffiths) Y 547,894 PME Consulting Cda Ltd. (David Bhumgara) Y 100,000





Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $14,700 cash and 294,000 finder's warrants

GloRes Securities Inc. - $2,500 cash and 50,000 finder's warrants

Paloma Investments Inc.- $4,500 cash and 90,000 finder's warrants



Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a two -year period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company issued news releases dated January 14, 2022 and August 5, 2022, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:05 a.m. PST, August 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, August 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 20, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,698,953 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 5,698,593 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,698,593 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,867,670 flow through shares

2,900,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.33 per share



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Anglo Asian Mining Plc Y 2,900,000 Sprott Asset Management LP Y 3,030,304





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 197,018

Finder's Fee: $105,180 cash payable to Eventus Capital Corp.

$1,505 cash payable Haywood Securities Inc.

$43,500 cash payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

OLIVE RESOURCE CAPITAL INC. ("OC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 9, 2022, between CannaIncome Fund Corporation (the "Vendor") and Olive Resource Capital Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired a portfolio of assets from the Vendor.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 30,254,247 common shares to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 2, 2022.

________________________________________

