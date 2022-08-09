TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 5, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
SCT
2
Skychain Technologies
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
2022/03/31
Annual management's discussion and
2022/03/31
Certification of annual filings for the year.
2022/03/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
DINERO VENTURES LTD. ("DNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Initial Public Offering (the "Offering") Prospectus dated May 12, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 12, 2022, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the Alberta Securities Commission in Alberta, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company upon closing of the Offering are $750,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.15 per share). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
Commence Date:
At the opening Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the Common shares
Offering Price:
$0.15
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
22,200,000
common shares issued and outstanding upon closing of the Offering.
Escrowed Shares:
13,300,000
common shares subject to NI 46-201 escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
DNO
CUSIP Number:
25442M104
Agent:
Research Capital Corporation
Agent Warrants:
500,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.15 for up to 24 months from the closing of the Offering.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 12, 2022.
Company Contact:
Randy Kasum
Company Address:
905 Columbia Street, Box 224, Stewart, BC, V0T 1W0
Company Phone Number:
250 615-8892
Company Email Address:
rkasum@hotmail.com
________________________________________
SEARCHLIGHT INNOVATIONS INC. ("SLX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated August 4, 2022, effective at market open on August 10, 2022, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 8, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
TORCHLIGHT INNOVATIONS INC. ("TLX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated August 4, 2022, effective at market open on August 10, 2022, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 8, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
22/08/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an assignment of rights agreement dated June 20, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and AuClair ECC SASU (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Optionor has agreed to assign to the Company 100% of the Optionor's interest in a binding letter agreement with E29 Resources Sarl ("E29") to enter a 70/30 joint venture with E29 on mining concession PEPM 4582, located in the Manono region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 2,500,000 shares to the Optionor. The Company will also make cash payments totalling $150,000 USD and will issue 1,000,000 shares to E29. In addition, up to a total of $4,500,000 USD will be allocated to exploration commitments over a three-year period and up to $5,000,000 USD can be paid for achieving certain economic resource milestones. The deemed price was $0.05 CAD per share for the Optionor, E29, and finders.
A finder's fee of 400,000 common shares is payable to Stephanus Louwrens and 100,000 common shares is payable to Willem Johannes Booysen.
Please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2022 for further details.
________________________________________
ANACORTES MINING CORP. ("XYZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 1,792,958
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 8, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 8, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.516
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement under New Oroperu Resources Inc. of 1,850,000 shares with 1,850,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 12, 2019. For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 2, 2022.
________________________________________
BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 15, 2022, June 29, 2022, & July 29, 2022:
Number of Units:
705,000 flow-through units
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per flow-through unit
Warrants:
352,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 352,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 exercisable for a 24-month period
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
165,000
[2 placees]
Finder's Fee:
iA Private Wealth Inc. received a cash commission equal to $1,050.00, and 7000 Broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.15 for a 24-month period.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
Currie Rose Resources Inc. ("CUI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a tenement sale agreement (the "Liontown Agreement") dated October 27, 2021, as amended, between the Company and Liontown Resources Limited ("Liontown"), whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in five granted exploration permits covering a total area of ~1,000 km2 west of Townsville in Queensland, Australia known as the Toolebuc Project (the "Liontown Property").
Under the terms of the Liontown Agreement, the Company earned a 100% interest in the Liontown Property by issuing 12,500,000 shares and 4,000,000 share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.10 for a two-year period. Liontown will retain a 2% gross revenue royalty on all minerals extracted from the Liontown Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for AUS$1,000,000.
TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a tenement sale agreement (the "Chalice Agreement") dated October 27, 2021, as amended, between the Company and Chalice Mining Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary CGM Lithium Pty Ltd. ("CGM"), whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in two granted exploration permits covering a total area of 212 km2 in Central North Queensland, Australia (the "Chalice Property").
Under the terms of the Chalice Agreement, the Company earned a 100% interest in the Chalice Property by issuing 12,500,000 shares and 4,000,000 share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.10 for a two-year period. CGM will retain a 2% gross revenue royalty on all minerals extracted from the Chalice Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for AUS$1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 27, 2021, January 14, 2022, April 13, 2022 and August 5, 2022.
Private Placement Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 27, 2021 and December 2, 2021:
Number of Shares:
16,360,894 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
16,360,894 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,360,894 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two-year period subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Grove Corporate Services Ltd. (Stephen Coate)
Y
1,000,000
The M.R. Griffiths Family Trust (Michael Griffiths)
Y
547,894
PME Consulting Cda Ltd. (David Bhumgara)
Y
100,000
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $14,700 cash and 294,000 finder's warrants
GloRes Securities Inc. - $2,500 cash and 50,000 finder's warrants
Paloma Investments Inc.- $4,500 cash and 90,000 finder's warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company issued news releases dated January 14, 2022 and August 5, 2022, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:05 a.m. PST, August 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, August 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 20, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 27, 2022:
Number of Shares:
5,698,953 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
5,698,593 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,698,593 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
22 placees
All other details remain unchanged.
________________________________________
LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 9, 2022:
Number of Shares:
10,867,670 flow through shares
2,900,000 non flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.33 per share
Number of Placees:
22 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Anglo Asian Mining Plc
Y
2,900,000
Sprott Asset Management LP
Y
3,030,304
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
197,018
Finder's Fee:
$105,180 cash payable to Eventus Capital Corp.
$1,505 cash payable Haywood Securities Inc.
$43,500 cash payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
OLIVE RESOURCE CAPITAL INC. ("OC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 9, 2022, between CannaIncome Fund Corporation (the "Vendor") and Olive Resource Capital Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired a portfolio of assets from the Vendor.
As consideration, the Company shall issue 30,254,247 common shares to the Vendor.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 2, 2022.
________________________________________
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/08/c2990.html