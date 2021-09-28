U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,434.50
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,795.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,171.25
    -23.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.70
    +5.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    +0.66 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.00
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1500
    +0.1720 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,700.45
    -1,394.74 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,057.76
    -43.76 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,141.91
    -98.15 (-0.32%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·14 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TUT FITNESS GROUP INC. ("GYM.P")
[formerly AAJ Capital 2 Corp. ("AAJC.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated April 30, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening September 29, 2021, the common shares of TUT Fitness Group Inc. will be listed for trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of AAJ Capital 2 Corp. will be delisted. The Company's shares will remain halted pending the completion of the Qualifying Transaction. The Company is currently "unclassified.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


2,700,000

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

1,325,000




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

GYM.P

(new)

CUSIP Number:

90109P105

(new)

________________________________________

ANEESH CAPITAL CORP. ("EESH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 26, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective August 26, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the market open September 29, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on September 29, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


6,250,001

common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering

Escrowed Shares:

3,000,001

common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering




Transfer Agent:


Olympia Trust Company

Trading Symbol:


EESH.P

CUSIP Number:


034582106

Agent:


Canaccord Genuity Corp.




Agent's Warrants:

250,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 26, 2021.

Company Contact:

Peeyush Varshney

Company Address:

2050-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC

Company Phone Number:

604-684-2181

Company Email Address:

peeyush@varshneycapital.com

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL") ("OYL.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to its shareholders of record on October 01, 2021, rights (the "Rights) to purchase common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"). For each one (1) Common Share held, a shareholder will receive 0.157 of a Right. One (1) whole Right and $1.63 are required to purchase one (1) Common Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is October 28, 2021. As at September 24, 2021, the Company had 287,588,662 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when issued basis'. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration' company.

Summary:




Basis of Offering:

One (1) whole Right exercisable for One (1)


Common Share at $1.63 per Common Share



Record Date:

October 01, 2021

Shares Trade Ex-Rights:

September 29, 2021

Rights Called for Trading:

September 29, 2021

Rights Trade for Cash:

October 26, 2021

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.

Rights Expire:

October 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM (Toronto time)

TRADE DATES

October 26, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 27, 2021
October 27, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 28, 2021

Rights Trading Symbol:

OYL.RT

Rights CUSIP Number:

125405183

Subscription Agent and Trustee:

TSX Trust Company

Authorized Jurisdiction(s):

All Provinces of Canada except Quebec, and in certain states in the United States

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated September 24, 2021.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPLORATION CORP. ("ICON")
[formerly MARIFIL MINES LIMITED ("MFM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to director's resolution passed on March 24, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 29, 2021, the common shares of International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Marifil Mines Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which



101,075,432 shares are issued and outstanding


Escrow:

Nil Shares





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

ICON

(new)

CUSIP Number:

45968V106

(new)

________________________________________

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated July 26, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 27, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $556,750 (5,567,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date:

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on September 28, 2021.



Commence Date:

The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Wednesday, September 29, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on September 29, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Ontario



Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,367,500 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

2,800,000 common shares



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

MINK.P

CUSIP Number:

603705104

Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options:

556,750 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of three years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 26, 2021.

Company Contact:

Natasha Dixon

Company Address:

66 Wellington Street West, Suite 411


Toronto, ON M5K 1B7

Company Phone Number:

(250) 882-5620

Company email:

n4dixon@gmail.com

______________________________________

21/09/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 26, 2021 and September 7, 2021:

Flow-Through




Number of Shares:

7,625,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants:

7,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,625,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a one year period



Non-Flow-Through




Number of Shares:

6,150,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

6,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,150,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.08 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Edward Kruchkowski

Y

2,900,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

350,000

[1 placees]









Finder's Fee:



$600.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity



$3,000.00 payable to Kernaghan Partners



$450.00 payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 16, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2021:

Convertible Debenture

US$2,101,000



Conversion Price:

Convertible into shares at US$0.40 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date:

July 31, 2025



Interest rate:

8%



Number of Placees:

34 placees



Agent's Fee:

US$199,525, plus 613,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of US$0.40 for a period of 2 years, payable to Cantone Research, Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 812,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.144 per share pursuant to the terms of an employment agreement and will further issue 520,833 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per bonus share to certain insiders broken down as follows:


Shares

Warrants

Daniel Petrov

986,111

Nil

Janet Hoffar

173,611

Nil

Eleanor Lynch

173,611

Nil

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated September 24, 2021.

________________________________________

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021 and February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,240,780 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.262 per common share



Number of Shares:

11,329,472 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.31 per Flow-through share



Number of Shares:

7,902,991 Charity Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.38 per Charity Flow-through share



Number of Placees:

35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Dale Corman

Y

323,000

Sam Lee

Y

551,581

Nicholas Van Dyk

Y

190,840

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,732,259

[4 placees]






Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $129,930 cash payable.



Agentis Capital Partners $73,296 cash payable.



Red Cloud Securities Inc. $3,000 cash payable.


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 22, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,985,473 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from September 28, 2021 to September 27, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 24, 2021.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 24, 2021 and August 25, 2021:

Number of Shares:

17,165,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.40 per share



Warrants:

8,582,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,582,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at or greater than $0.75 on a volume weighted average basis for 30 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees:

104 placees



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. - $13,900.00 and 825 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.




Research Capital Corp. - $2,800.00 and 7,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.




Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $154,000.00 and 385,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.




Cormark Securities - $35,700.00 and 89,250 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.




Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. - $11,200.00 and 28,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.




BrightMind Ventures Limited (Aidan Sullivan) - $13,650.00 and 34,125 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.




MPartners Research - $94,150.00 – 235,375 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.




HAG Global Consulting GmbH (Georg Hochwimmer) - $9,940.00 and 24,850 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated September 7, 2021 and September 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VIGIL HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. ("VGL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 14, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 900,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 30, 2021 to September 29, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 525,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $42,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

Palamina Corp.

Y

$42,000

$0.08

525,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/27/c9369.html

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, eye China power crunch

    Asian shares mainly drifted lower Tuesday as investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group's unsolved debt crisis and eyed the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China. In early trade Tuesday, Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down nearly 1%, while Japan's Nikkei was off 0.6%. China's blue chip index CSI300 edged up 0.1% at the open, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.44%.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Pelosi Makes Key Infrastructure Decision; Tesla, AMD Are In Buy Areas

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will no longer tie the infrastructure bill to a huge spending plan. Tesla, AMD are actionable.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Micron: What’s on the Menu for FQ4 Earnings

    It’s that time of the year again for Micron (MU). On Tuesday (Sep 28), the memory giant will serve up its FQ4 (August) report. With the conversation in the computer memory space all about the current supply and demand dynamics, Deutsche Bank’s Sidney Ho has been looking at what to expect from Micron’s upcoming quarterly statement. According to Ho’s supply chain checks, memory pricing is “tracking in line” with expectations laid out at the fiscal quarter’s onset. For FQ4, the analyst anticipates

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough 2020. But the stock does have some perks. Is it a buy?

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank stocks are cheap — here are the 20 best players in the industry

    Bank stocks have soared during 2021, but are still trading lower than usual to the market as a whole.