TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TUT FITNESS GROUP INC. ("GYM.P")

[formerly AAJ Capital 2 Corp. ("AAJC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated April 30, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening September 29, 2021, the common shares of TUT Fitness Group Inc. will be listed for trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of AAJ Capital 2 Corp. will be delisted. The Company's shares will remain halted pending the completion of the Qualifying Transaction. The Company is currently "unclassified.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,700,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,325,000





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GYM.P (new) CUSIP Number: 90109P105 (new)

________________________________________

ANEESH CAPITAL CORP. ("EESH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 26, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective August 26, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open September 29, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on September 29, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,250,001 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 3,000,001 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering





Transfer Agent:

Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol:

EESH.P CUSIP Number:

034582106 Agent:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.





Agent's Warrants: 250,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 26, 2021.

Company Contact: Peeyush Varshney Company Address: 2050-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC Company Phone Number: 604-684-2181 Company Email Address: peeyush@varshneycapital.com

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL") ("OYL.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to its shareholders of record on October 01, 2021, rights (the "Rights) to purchase common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"). For each one (1) Common Share held, a shareholder will receive 0.157 of a Right. One (1) whole Right and $1.63 are required to purchase one (1) Common Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is October 28, 2021. As at September 24, 2021, the Company had 287,588,662 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when issued basis'. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration' company.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: One (1) whole Right exercisable for One (1)

Common Share at $1.63 per Common Share



Record Date: October 01, 2021 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: September 29, 2021 Rights Called for Trading: September 29, 2021 Rights Trade for Cash: October 26, 2021 Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date. Rights Expire: October 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM (Toronto time)

TRADE DATES

October 26, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 27, 2021

October 27, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 28, 2021

October 28, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 28, 2021

Rights Trading Symbol: OYL.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 125405183 Subscription Agent and Trustee: TSX Trust Company Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All Provinces of Canada except Quebec, and in certain states in the United States

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated September 24, 2021.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPLORATION CORP. ("ICON")

[formerly MARIFIL MINES LIMITED ("MFM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to director's resolution passed on March 24, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 29, 2021, the common shares of International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Marifil Mines Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which



101,075,432 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil Shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ICON (new) CUSIP Number: 45968V106 (new)

________________________________________

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated July 26, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 27, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $556,750 (5,567,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on September 28, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Wednesday, September 29, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on September 29, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,367,500 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,800,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MINK.P CUSIP Number: 603705104 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 556,750 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of three years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 26, 2021.

Company Contact: Natasha Dixon Company Address: 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 411

Toronto, ON M5K 1B7 Company Phone Number: (250) 882-5620 Company email: n4dixon@gmail.com

______________________________________

21/09/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 26, 2021 and September 7, 2021:

Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 7,625,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 7,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,625,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period



Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 6,150,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,150,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Edward Kruchkowski Y 2,900,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 350,000 [1 placees]















Finder's Fee:



$600.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity



$3,000.00 payable to Kernaghan Partners



$450.00 payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 16, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2021:

Convertible Debenture US$2,101,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at US$0.40 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: July 31, 2025



Interest rate: 8%



Number of Placees: 34 placees



Agent's Fee: US$199,525, plus 613,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of US$0.40 for a period of 2 years, payable to Cantone Research, Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 812,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.144 per share pursuant to the terms of an employment agreement and will further issue 520,833 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per bonus share to certain insiders broken down as follows:



Shares Warrants Daniel Petrov 986,111 Nil Janet Hoffar 173,611 Nil Eleanor Lynch 173,611 Nil

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated September 24, 2021.

________________________________________

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021 and February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,240,780 common shares Purchase Price: $0.262 per common share



Number of Shares: 11,329,472 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.31 per Flow-through share



Number of Shares: 7,902,991 Charity Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.38 per Charity Flow-through share



Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dale Corman Y 323,000 Sam Lee Y 551,581 Nicholas Van Dyk Y 190,840 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,732,259 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $129,930 cash payable.



Agentis Capital Partners $73,296 cash payable.



Red Cloud Securities Inc. $3,000 cash payable.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 22, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,985,473 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from September 28, 2021 to September 27, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 24, 2021.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 24, 2021 and August 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,165,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 8,582,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,582,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at or greater than $0.75 on a volume weighted average basis for 30 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 104 placees



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $13,900.00 and 825 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





Research Capital Corp. - $2,800.00 and 7,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $154,000.00 and 385,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





Cormark Securities - $35,700.00 and 89,250 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. - $11,200.00 and 28,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





BrightMind Ventures Limited (Aidan Sullivan) - $13,650.00 and 34,125 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





MPartners Research - $94,150.00 – 235,375 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.





HAG Global Consulting GmbH (Georg Hochwimmer) - $9,940.00 and 24,850 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated September 7, 2021 and September 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VIGIL HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. ("VGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 14, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 900,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 30, 2021 to September 29, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 525,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $42,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Palamina Corp. Y $42,000 $0.08 525,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

