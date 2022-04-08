TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAMROVA RESOURCES INC. ("CAV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 27, 2018, effective at the opening on Monday, April 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

EVOCATI CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("EVOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated January 31, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontari30o and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective February 3, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on April 8, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, April 8, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada (Federal) Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 11,200,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 6,200,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: EVOC.P CUSIP Number: 30051W 10 4 Sponsoring Member: iA Private Wealth Inc.



Agent's Options: 500,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 31, 2022.

Story continues

Company Contact: James Lill Company Address: Bay Adelaide Centre, East Tower

Suite 3400, 22 Adelaide Street West

Toronto, ON, M5H 4E3 Company Phone Number: (437) 998-2775 Company Email Address: james.lill@evoc.rocks

_______________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: May 11, 2022

Record Date: April 20, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date: April 19, 2022

________________________________________

WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC. ("WOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement among Wow Unlimited Media Inc. ("WOW"), Genius Brands International, Inc. ("Genius"), and Wow Exchange Co. Inc. (formerly 1326919 B.C. Ltd.) ("Exchangeco") that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genius, pursuant to the terms of an arrangement dated October 26, 2021, and a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, Genius will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of WOW for CAD 1.169 in cash (less any applicable withholding taxes) and 0.271 of a common share of Genius ("Genius Shares") for each WOW share held, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Arrangement (the "Consideration"). Eligible Canadian shareholders of WOW (including (i) eligible Canadian noteholders who become shareholders, and (ii) certain departing holders of WOW stock options, in each case in accordance with the Plan of Arrangement) will, instead of the Genius Shares to which they would otherwise be entitled, be entitled to elect to receive exchangeable shares in the capital of Exchangeco ("Exchangeable Shares"), which Exchangeable Shares will be exchangeable into Genius Shares in accordance with their terms.

Continuing holders of outstanding WOW stock options, will have their stock options replaced with an equivalent number of stock options in Genius, based on the same exchange ratio as the Consideration, on a cashless basis, immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of WOW was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 30, 2021 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on January 11, 2022. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement closed on April 6, 2022. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in WOW's Information Circular dated December 1, 2021, which is available under WOW's profile on SEDAR.

Delist:

Further to the completion of the Arrangement effective at the close of business Friday April 8, 2022, the common shares and variable voting shares of WOW will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of WOW.

________________________________________

22/04/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 7, 2022, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 29, 2022 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 24, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 4, 2022, for gross proceeds of $2,739,296.00.

Agents: Research Capital Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agents")



Offering: 19,566,400 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one warrant.



Unit Price: $0.14 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant is exercisable into a common share at $0.20 per share until April 5, 2025.



Agents' Warrants: $191,750.72 and 1,369,648 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase 1,369,648 shares at $0.20 per share for a three-year term where each Agent will receive $95,875.36 and 684,824 Agent's Warrants.

________________________________________

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Property Sale Agreement dated March 31, 2022 between 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English/Julia English) and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (Michael Frymire/Pamela Katie Misener), the "Vendors" and the Company whereby the Company purchased certain minerals claims located in the Mishibishu Lake area, Ontario. Consideration is $8,000 and 40,000 common shares. The property is subject to a 1.25% Net Smelter Return Royalty of which the Company can purchase 60% for $750,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 16, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 12, 2021 filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the entire period of the offering up to a quarter, which ended on March 31, 2022, occurred for gross proceeds of US$165,963,229.78.

Agent: H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC



Offering: An aggregate of 27,606,528 common shares were issued from the beginning of the offering until March 31, 2022



Offering Price: average price of funds raised is US$5.75 per share, US$6.47 per share, US$4.26 per share and US$4.02 per share for each quarter from the beginning of the distribution



Agents' Fee: an aggregate of US$4,978,896.89

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 12, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated August 16, 2021 and filed on SEDAR and news release dated March 28, 2022.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, April 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 12,195,122 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 27, 2021, and later extended to April 27, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 27, 2023 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.51 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.41

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a $10,000,000 convertible debenture and 12,195,122 detachable warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on October 29, 2020.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE. (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription, Modification du prix de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 avril 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 12 195 122 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 27 octobre 2021 et prolongé plus tard au 27 avril 2022 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 27 avril 2023 Prix d'exercice original des bons : 0,51 $ Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 0,41 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant une débenture convertible de 10 000 000 $ et 12 195 122 bons de souscription détachables, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 29 octobre 2020.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, April 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, April 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KAINANTU RESOURCES LTD. ("KRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, April 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:29 a.m. PST, April 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, April 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 ordinary shares



Purchase Price: AUD $0.50 per share



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: AUD $0.65 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 103 placees



Finder's Fee: EAS Advisors LLC. received AUD $225,000 in cash and 1,000,000 finder's warrants, and MST Financial Services Pty Limited received AUD $225,000 in cash and 1,000,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of AUD $0.65 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on April 5, 2022 announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, April 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:11 a.m. PST, April 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, April 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 2,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle two one-time compensation payments for two employees who ceased to act as employees effective as October 29, 2021. One employee was the former president and a director, the other was the Chief Product Officer.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

Trading in the Company's shares will remain halted.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 28, 2022, the outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures and amount convertible into common shares should have been:

Convertible Debenture $221,000 in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 368,333 common shares of the Company at $0.60 per share of principal outstanding.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c9911.html