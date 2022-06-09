TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Class A Unit: US$0.04

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: June 30, 2022

Record Date: June 20, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 17, 2022

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipt Offering, New Listing-Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus - Subscription Receipt Offering

Effective May 20, 2022, the Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 19, 2022 was filed with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. The Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 2, 2022 ("Prospectus Supplement").

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement occurred on June 8, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of $74,750,115.

Offering: 27,181,860 Subscription Receipts (which includes the issuance of 3,545,460

Subscription Receipts as a result of the full exercise of an Over-allotment

Option).





Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder, without payment of additional

consideration, to receive one unit of the Company ("Unit"), upon the

satisfaction or waiver of certain release conditions as set forth in the

Prospectus Supplement and the subscription receipt agreement dated June 8,

2022 ("Subscription Receipt Agreement"), including the satisfaction of all

conditions precedent to the completion of the Company's proposed acquisition

of the petroleum and natural gas properties, interests and related assets in the

Viking area of West-central Saskatchewan ("Acquisition") (other than the

payment of the consideration price) (the "Escrow Release Conditions"). Each

Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common

share purchase warrant exercisable at $3.20 per common share

within 12 months plus one day from the date of issuance. The underlying

warrants are to be governed by a warrant indenture dated June 8, 2022.





The gross proceeds from the sale of Subscription Receipts (less 50% of the

Underwriters' cash commission and 100% of the Underwriters' expenses

incurred through June 8, 2022) were deposited and are being held in escrow

pending the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions. If such

conditions are not satisfied or waived on or prior to October 6, 2022, the

escrowed proceeds of the Offering will be returned on a pro rata basis to the

holders of the Subscription Receipts, together with any interest earned

thereon.



Offering Price: $2.75 per Subscription Receipt



Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Beacon

Securities Limited and Velocity Trade Capital Ltd.



Underwriters Fees: Aggregate of $4,454,894 cash commission and 1,619,962 compensation

options (non-transferable). Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one

Compensation Unit, on the same terms as the Units, at a price of $2.75 per

Compensation Unit for twenty-four months from the date of issuance. Each

Compensation Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-

half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $3.20 per common

share within 12 months plus one day from the date of issuance. If the Acquisition

does not close, then the Underwriters' fee will be limited to the 50%

of the Underwriters' cash commission and 100% expenses upon the

Closing of the Subscription Receipts.



Over-allotment Option: The Over-allotment Option was exercised in full resulting in the issuance of

3,545,460 Subscription Receipts.

New-Listing - Subscription Receipts

Effective at the opening Friday, June 10, 2022, the Subscription Receipts of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Natural Resource Company, Oil & Gas".

Corporate Jurisdiction: Saskatchewan



Capitalization: 27,181,860 Subscription Receipts will be issued as the result of the prospectus

offering



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: SOIL.R



CUSIP Number: 80412L198



Conversion: Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder, without payment of additional

consideration, to receive one Unit of the Company, upon the satisfaction or

waiver of certain release conditions as set forth in the Prospectus Supplement

and the Subscription Receipt Agreement, including the satisfaction of all

conditions precedent to the completion of the Company's proposed acquisition

of the petroleum and natural gas properties, interests and related assets in the

Viking area of West-central Saskatchewan ("Acquisition") (other than the

payment of the consideration price) (the "Escrow Release Conditions"). Each

Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one

common share purchase warrant exercisable at $3.20 per common share

within 12 months plus one day from the date of issuance. The underlying

warrants are to be governed by a warrant indenture dated June 8, 2022.

If such conditions are not satisfied or waived on or prior to October 6, 2022, the

escrowed proceeds of the Offering will be returned on a pro rata basis to the

holders of the Subscription Receipts, together with any interest earned

thereon.



Delisting: The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted for trading until the earlier

of: (i) the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions: or (ii) October 6, 2022

as set out in the subscription receipt agreement. A further bulletin will be

issued by the Exchange confirming either: (a) the Escrow Release Conditions

have been satisfied; and/or (b) the delisting of the Subscription Receipts.





The Subscription Receipts are governed by the terms and conditions of the Subscription Receipt Agreement and were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 2, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR on June 2, 2022 and the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2022 and June 8, 2022.

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542



Payable Date: June 28, 2022

Record Date: June 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 14, 2022

_____________________________________

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("TCEC")

[Formerly TISDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("TRC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders on May 12, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 9, 2022, the common shares of Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tisdale Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which



12,249,195 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

















Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TCEC (new)

CUSIP Number: 88825J 10 6 (new)



________________________________________

22/06/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTIMA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 14 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Stephen Watts Y 3,141,568 Simco Services Inc. (Joe DeVries) Y 1,171,333 G&O Energy Investment Ltd. (Joe DeVries) Y 414,067

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Mining Rights Transfer Agreement dated May 31, 2022 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Macusani Yellowcake S.A.C. and Lithium Energy Peru S.A. (Luis Eduardo Guerra Arriaran) whereby the Company will acquire 18 mining concessions located in Southern Peru. Consideration is $400,000 and 2,250,000 common shares.

________________________________________

ARCPACTIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 10,536,666 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.0553 per share for a three year period.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a one year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on April 28, 2022 and expired on May 28, 2022.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 2,544,667 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $140,720.00 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 2,544,667 Common Shares and 2,544,667 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon the exercise of existing warrants: 2,544,667 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.0553 per common share



Incentive Warrants: 2,544,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,544,667 common shares



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a 12-month period

6,416,999 warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.0553 per common share until November 24, 2022 and 1,575,000 warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.0553 per common share until October 27, 2023. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 28, 2021 and June 6, 2022

________________________________________

ATALEY MINING CORPORATION ("ATLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,285,714 shares







Purchase Price: $0.35 per share







Warrants: 7,142,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,142,857 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision in the event the common shares trade at $0.75 or greater for 15

consecutive trading days.







Number of Placees: 56 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Parador Turistico Tecoh Mayapan SA



(Roberto Guzman) Y 974,430





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,050.00



Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,050.00



Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $4,500.01



Couloir Capital Securities Ltd. - $1,260.00



German Mining Networks GmbH (Peter Krah/Andreas Becker) - $60,480.00



John Kutkevicius – 42,000 units









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated April 21, 2022 and May 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated May 16, 2022 between the Company and S2 Resources Ltd. (Mark Bennett, Jeff Downing, Anna Neuling, Matthew Keane, John Bartlett and Andy Thompson) whereby the Company has acquired 100% recorded and beneficial interest in and to an exploration permit known as the Keulakkopää property situated in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland. Consideration will be 200,000 common shares to be held pursuant to an escrow agreement until such time as the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency has transferred the property to the Company or to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and has extended the term of the tenure of the Property.

________________________________________

AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ("XX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 30, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Avante Logixx Inc. (the "Company") and SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC"), pursuant to which SSC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Logixx Security Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Logixx Shares"). Under the terms of the Agreement, to acquire Logixx Shares, SSC will pay $23,950,000 in cash, subject to working capital, debt and other closing adjustments.

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated March 30, 2022, April 29, 2022, May 30, 2022, June 1, 2022, and its Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2022.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,982,727 units







Purchase Price: $0.22 per unit







Warrants: 4,982,727 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,982,727 shares.







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a five year period







Number of Placees: 10 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares AlphaNorth Asset Management. Y 1,500,000











Finder's Fee: $5,544 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. with 25,200 warrants

exercisable at $0.35 for two years.









$23,100 AlphaNorth Asset Management with 105,000 warrants exercisable at

$0.35 for two years.















Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 17 and April 4, 2022:

Flow-Through ("FT")









Number of Shares: 7,300,000 FT shares







Purchase Price: $0.99 per FT share







Non-Flow-Through









Number of Shares: 8,472,159 shares







Purchase Price: $0.70 per share







Number of Placees: 21 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares George Gorzynski Y 15,000





Ibaera Capital Canada Investments LLC



(Caroline Baker, James Wallbank



and Peter Hairsine) Y 3,571,429





John Robins Y 70,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,550,000 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee:



$21,000 and 30,000 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$60,900 and 87,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$$26,940 and 36,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.









Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.70 per share for a period of one year until April 6, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on April 6 and 14, 2022 and May 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Limited Partnership Agreement of Infinite Wealth LP (the "Agreement") dated November 21, 2018, as amended on December 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022, among Bellwether Investment Management Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and several arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties, whereby the Subsidiary was admitted as a limited partner of Infinite Wealth LP, an Ontario limited partnership.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $1,360,222 in cash for the limited partnership interest.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2022.

________________________________________

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,766,667 shares (First Tranche)



2,070,000 shares (Second Tranche)







Purchase Price: $0.15 per share (first tranche of 13,766,667 units)



$0.15 per share (second tranche of 2,070,000 units)







Warrants: 6,883,333 warrants (First Tranche)



1,035,000 warrants (Second Tranche)







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 30 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dutton Family Trust (Anthony Dutton) Y 333,334 Rose Zanic Y 100,000 S2 Management Inc.(Simon Anderson) Y 333,333 1911745 Ontario Limited (Thomas Obradovich) Y 500,000 Lithosphere Services Inc. (Buddy Doyle) Y 150,000 Ian Smith Y 330,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 450,000











Finder's Fee: $10,500 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with 70,000 warrants

exercisable at $ 0.20 for two years (First Tranche)









$7,500 payable to Haywood Securities Inc., with 50,000 warrants

exercisable at $ 0.20 for two years. (First Tranche)









$13,410 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with 89,400 warrants

exercisable at $ 0.20 for two years (Second Tranche)



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 12, 2022 and June 02, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,150,684 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$172,602.74.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Co-operators Financial







Services Limited Y CA$172,602.74 $0.15 1,150,684

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 02, 2022.

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 30, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Avante Logixx Inc. ("Avante") and SSC Security Services Corp. (the "Company"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Logixx Security Inc. ("Logixx Shares"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avante. Under the terms of the Agreement, to acquire Logixx Shares, the Company will pay Avante $23,950,000 in cash, subject to working capital, debt and other closing adjustments.

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated March 30, 2022 and June 1, 2022.

________________________________________

