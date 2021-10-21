U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, October 27, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire October 29, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business October 29, 2021.

TRADE DATES

October 27, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 29, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

AMILOT CAPITAL INC. ("TOM.H")
[formerly Amilot Capital Inc. ("TOM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, October 22,2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of October 22 ,2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TOM to TOM.H . There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

______________________________________

TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TFM")
[formerly CRESVAL CAPITAL CORP. ("CRV")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on August 24, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening October 22, 2021, the common shares of Transforma Resources Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cresval Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitialization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which 6,043,646 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil Shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

TFM (new)

CUSIP Number:

89367L103 (new)

________________________________________

QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC") ("QRC.S")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.015
Payable Date: November 19, 2021
Record Date: November 15, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: November 12, 2021

________________________________________

WHITEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("WWA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 18, 2021, effective at market open on Friday, October 22, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on October 20, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0171
Payable Date: November 30, 2021
Record Date: October 29, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: October 28, 2021

________________________________________

21/10/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED ("AGL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 23, 2021 and October 4, 2021:

Number of Shares:

3,750,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share

Warrants:

1,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,875,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:

19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Mark Saxon

Y

125,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated September 22, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Loop Insights (USA) Inc. and Qples, Inc. (Jay Johnson, Ken Luce, Jeff Hudson, John Brooks, Eddy Watson and Thunderduck LLC (Jay Johnson and Brandi Johnson)) (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in certain assets and liabilities relating to the business of the Vendor (the "Business").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the Business by (i) issuing 1,222,551 shares, (ii) paying USD$2,120, (iii) issuing a loan in the amount of US$294,405.28 (the "Qples Loan") and (iv) if all revenue-based milestones are met during the earn-out period, paying US$1.0 million in cash or, subject to Exchange approval at the time of issuance, shares.

Qples will use the Qples Loan to repay an outstanding loan with the United States Small Business Administration (the "Qples Loan") and will repay the Qples Loan in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2021 and October 13, 2021.

________________________________________

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")
[formerly Nobelium Tech Corp. ("NBL.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated October 7, 2021, between the Company and Vithursan Thiripuvanan (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of Enigmaa Ltd. which operates as Blessed CBD for a total purchase price of £9,064,000 ("Total Consideration"). The Total Consideration will be satisfied as follows:

  1. Providing a total cash consideration of £4,200,000

  2. Issuing 1,136,551 common shares ("Consideration Shares") of the Company at a deemed value of $7.2856 per common share

529,487 common shares from the total Consideration Shares will be subject to certain escrow conditions for up to two years following the closing date of this transaction. In connection with this Agreement, the Vendor has provided the Company with a three year option ("Call Option") to acquire the remaining 20% interest in Enigmaa Ltd. at a certain enterprise value ("Valuation") based on the trailing twelve month revenue at the time multiplied by 2.2. The Company has also decided to grant the Vendor a two year option ("Put Option") to require the Company to purchase the remaining shares of Enigmaa Ltd. at a similar Valuation from the Vendor.

The Call Option and Put Option will be subject to Exchange review and approval at the time when either of the options are exercised.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated October 7, 2021 and October 19, 2021.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,000 shares at a deemed price of $1.80 to settle outstanding debt for $18,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 28, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Victoria Lake Property Agreement dated July 23, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Marvel Discovery Corp. (the "Company"), Roland Quinlan and Eddie Quinlan (collectively, the "Vendor") whereby the Company will acquire a 100% of the right, title and interest in and to in and to 53 mineral claims (totaling 1,325 hectares) in the Victoria Lake area of Newfoundland (the "Claims")

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate purchase price will be satisfied via (i) cash consideration of $55,000; (ii) issuance of 500,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed price of $0.10 and 300,000 warrants exercisable into one share per warrant at $0.25 per share for a period of 2 years; and (iii) incur $60,000 in aggregate exploration expenditures on the Claims within 3 years.

The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (the "NSR") which the Company has the right of first refusal to purchase 1% for $1,500,000. Additionally, the Company will pay a pre-NSR fee of $10,000 within 5 years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 14, 2021.

________________________________________

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 14, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,711,496 common shares

Purchase Price:

CDN$0.18444 per share

Warrants:

2,711,496 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,711,496 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

CDN$0.18444 per share until January 14, 2022

Number of Placees:

1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 14, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PANORAMA CAPITAL CORP. ("PANO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

_____________________________________

PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")
[formerly Discovery One Investment Corp. ("DOIT.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 17, 2021 and October 13, 2021 :

Number of Shares:

8,125,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share

Warrants:

8,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,125,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a three year period

Number of Placees:

30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Magnus Larsson

P

200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[1 placee]

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $20,700 cash and 258,750 finder's warrants, PI Financial Corp. received $18,000 cash and 225,000 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share same as the offering at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on October 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RANCHERO GOLD CORP. ("RNCH")
[(formerly Melior Resources Inc. ("MLR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RMR SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RMS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,500,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share

Number of Placees:

6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Ralph Garcea

Y

552,500

Dr. Tobias Ihde

Y

1,012,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, October 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the Short-Term Convertible Promissory Notes (the "Notes") that was announced via Press Release on October 4, 2021:

Convertible Promissory Notes:

Aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares of the Company

Conversion Price:

Convertible at a price of $0.25 per common share

Original Maturity Date:

August 21, 2021

Amended Maturity Date:

February 28, 2022

Interest rate:

10% per annum

Placees:

3

The Notes were originally issued on May 31, 2021 (prior to the Company being publicly listed or having the requirement of Exchange approval) as a financing transaction related to the acquisition of the Kelburn Clinic.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a membership interest purchase agreement dated September 17, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Voxtur Analytics Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the membership interests of RealWealth Technologies LLC ("RealWealth") in exchange for 5,000,000 common shares issuable to the Vendor, whereby 3,000,000 common shares will be issued on closing and 2,000,000 common shares will be held in escrow and released upon the achievement by RealWealth of certain milestones.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2021 and October 14, 2021.

________________________________________

WHITEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("WWA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5 a.m. PST, October 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PACIFIC GEOINFO CORP. ("PGO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 2, 2021:

Number of Shares:

15,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.01 per share

Number of Placees:

4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

(Paul) Guoqing Liu

Y

8,700,000

(Peter) Luoxin Wang

Y

1,500,000

Lei Yin

Y

2,800,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

