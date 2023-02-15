U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·13 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAN-GOW CAPITAL INC. ("GOWC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated November 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions effective November 24, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on February 16, 2023.  The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $230,000 (2,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date:



At the opening on Thursday, February 16, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4




Corporate Jurisdiction:



Alberta





Capitalization: 


Unlimited common shares with no par value of which



6,900,000 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:


4,600,000 common shares




Transfer Agent:


TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: 


GOWC.P

CUSIP Number:


13472T 10 8

Sponsoring Member:  


Leede Jones Gable Inc.




Agent's Options: 


 230,000 non-transferable stock options.  One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 22, 2022.

Company Contact:

Doug Walker


Company Address:                               

3783 56 Avenue East



Edmonton, AB T9E 0V4


Company Phone Number:                     

(780) 439-8995


Company Email Address:  

doug@capitalwestventures.com


_____________________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV.H")
[Formerly Sonoro Energy Ltd. ("SNV")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 16, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of February 16, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SNV to SNV.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_____________________________________________

PETROTAL CORP. ("TAL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Graduation
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, February 16, 2023, under the symbol "TAL".

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "TAL" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

___________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP.  ("GENE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: DelistBULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
NEX Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 05, 2021, effective at the close of business on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the common shares of Invictus MD Strategies Corp.  (the "Company") will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

_______________________________________________

LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated November 3, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 16, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________________

23/02/14  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 109,091 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11, in consideration of advertising services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated October 31, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 

1

Non-Arm's Length Party /


Pro Group Participation: 

Nil

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023.

_____________________________________________

BWR EXPLORATION INC. ("BWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2022:

Number of Shares:

4,568,000 common shares



Purchase Price:                         

$0.03 per common share



Warrants:                               

2,284,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,284,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:              

$0.06 per share in the first two years and $0.10 per share in the third year



Number of Placees:            

11 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

300,000


Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated January 6, 2023 and February 8, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_________________________________________________

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2022:

Number of Shares:

5,200,000 common shares and


2,168,966 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:                         

$0.10 per common share and


$0.145 per flow-through share



Number of Placees:  

14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

1,950,000 common shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

100,000 common shares





Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

120,000 common shares at a
deemed price of $0.10 per share

N/A


The Company issued news releases on December 29, 2022, January 18, 2023, and February 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

MINES INDÉPENDENTES CHIBOUGAMAU INC. (« CBG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 14 février 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 13 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions:

5 200 000 actions ordinaires et


2 168 966 actions accréditives



Prix :                              

0,10 $ par action ordinaire


 0,145 $ par action accréditif



Nombre de souscripteurs:

14 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs

# total de souscripteurs:

# total d'actions




Participation total d'initiés existants:

3

1 950 000 actions ordinaires

Participation total de Groupe Pro:

1

100 000 actions ordinaires





Montant total en espéces ($)

# total d'actions

# total de bons de souscription

Honoraired'intermédiation:

S/O

120 000 actions ordinaires a un prix réputé de 0,10 $ par action

S/O


La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 29 décembre 2022, 18 janvier 2023, et 10 février 2023.

_______________________________________________

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2022:

Convertible Debentures:           

Aggregate principal amount of $4,884,000

Conversion Price:                     

Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.80 per share.

Maturity date:                            

12 months from the closing of the Private Placement

Interest rate:                      

10% per annum

Number of Placees:                 

 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Total principal of convertible
debentures ($)




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

$500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$6,250

N/A

N/A


The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 9, 2022 and February 9, 2023.

______________________________________________

ODD BURGER CORPORATION ("ODD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2022:

Number of Shares:                 

5,278,000 common shares

Purchase Price:                    

$0.25 per common share

Warrants:                                

5,278,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,278,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:              

$0.40 for a period of two years

Number of Placees:                   

21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / Pro Group=P

Number of Shares

Aggregate Insider Involvement [3 Placees]

Y

890,000





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$5,950

23,800

23,800


Finder's Options Terms:             Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share and one common share purchase warrant at the price of $0.25 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, with each underlying warrant is exercisable into one additional common shares at $0.40 per share for a period of two (2) years.

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 09, 2022:

Number of Shares:                   

7,000,000 CHESS Depository Interests ("CDIs")



Purchase Price:                       

 AUD $0.60 for 1 CDI



Number of Placees:                   

1

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Agent's Fee:                 

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited received a cash fee amounting to CAD $ 113,506




Euroz Hartleys Limited received a cash fee amounting to CAD $ 112,682


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 01, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_________________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:57  a.m. PST, Feb.14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45  a.m. PST, Feb.14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

____________________________________________________

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 10, 2022; December 8, 2022; December 20, 2022; and January 23, 2023:

Number of Shares:                   

5,419,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price:                       

$0.10 per Unit.



Warrants:                             

5,419,000 Warrants to purchase 5,419,000 Shares.



Warrant Price:                         

$0.20, exercisable for two years from the date of issuance.



Warrant Acceleration:                

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby if the Share of the Company trade at $0.40 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days, not prior to 6 months after closing, the Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants.



Number of Placees:

34 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=      Y /




Name                          

Pro Group= P  

Number of Securities  







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement


[1 Existing Insider]  

400,000 Units


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder Warrants

Finder's Fee:

     [1 Finder]

$21,444

   N/A

199,440

Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.20 per Finder's Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 9, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:28  a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_____________________________________

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  10:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

______________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 27, 2023:

Number of Shares:                   

27,286,050 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price:                         

 $1.65 per Share.



Number of Placees:                 

17 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: 

None.



Agents' Fee:

6 Agents.


Cash Amount

# of Shares

# of Finder Warrants





PI Financial Corp.

$1,215,593.53

N/A

709,723





Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$540,263.79

N/A

375,433





Raymond James Ltd.

$270,131.895

N/A

157,716





Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

$405,197.842

N/A

236,574





Alliance Global Partners

$135,065.948

N/A

78,858





Roth Canada Inc.

$135,065.948

N/A

78,858


Agents' Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $1.65 per Agent's Warrant until February 9, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on February 9, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

______________________________________

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  9:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

