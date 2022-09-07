TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on Sept. 2, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GOE 2 Goldeneye Resources Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2022/04/30





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2022/04/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2022/04/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on Sep. 02, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SHL 2 Spruce Ridge

Resources Ltd. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2022/04/30





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2022/04/30





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________

DELIVRA HEALTH BRANDS INC. ("DHB") ("DHB.WT")

[Formerly Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("HVT")] ("HVT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ('the Company') passed on June 06, 2022, the Company will change its name from "Harvest One Cannabis Inc." to "Delivra Health Brands Inc." (the "Name Change"). There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 08, 2022, the common shares and warrants of Delivra Health Brands Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares and warrants of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development of Pharmaceutical Products' company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: UNLIMITED Common Shares with no par value of which

252,617,854 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Common Shares

Trading Symbol DHB (New) CUSIP Number: 24703H102 (New) Warrants

Trading Symbol DHB.WT (New) CUSIP Number: 24703H110 (New)

________________________________________

EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")

[Formerly JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since May 7, 2021, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 8, 2022, the common shares of Everyday People Financial Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EPF".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated July 27, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of Everyday People Financial Inc. for consideration of 108,415,054 common shares at a deemed price of $1.00.

46,615,942 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 19,426,352 common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 2,010,000 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 24, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 8, 2022, the common shares of Everyday People Financial Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Justify Capital Corp. will be delisted

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

111,775,054 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 68,052,294 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Symbol: EPF (new) CUSIP #: 30042D 10 8 (new)

The Company is classified as a 'Credit Card Issuing' company.

Company Contact: Barret Reykdal, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 450, 11150 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5K 0C7

Company Phone Number: 1-888-825-9808

Company Email Address: letsconnect@epfinancial.ca

________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, September 8, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news release dated August 16, 2022

___________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 2, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ABS.H NEX American Biofuels Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2022/04/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2022/04/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2022/04/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

22/09/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the Asset Purchase agreement('APA') dated June 28, 2022, as amended on July 14, 2022, among, arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") and High Tide Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the purchaser acquires 9 operating retails cannabis stores from the Vendor. High Tide acquires two operating retail cannabis stores in British Columbia, six operating retail cannabis stores in Alberta, and one operating retail cannabis store in Ontario.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 2,147,023 common shares at the deemed price of $ 2.3375 and pay $100,000 to the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 07, 2022, August 04, 2022, and September 01, 2022.

_______________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,094,144 common shares at $0.0871 per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Nil











For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 6, 2022.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,743 shares to settle outstanding debt for $86,489 USD ($111,422 CAD).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to subscription agreements dated between May 04, 2022 and August 17, 2022 (together "the Agreements") between North Star Manganese Inc. (the "Subco"), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Nevada Silver Corporation (the "Company") and arms length parties (together "the Purchasers"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Purchasers acquired an aggregate 9.53% ownership interest in the Subco, a Minnesota, US-based company which holds the Emily Manganese Project.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Purchasers subscribed for a total of 3,160,233 common shares of the Subco at a price of USD$0.25 per Subco share for aggregate gross proceeds of USD$790,058.25.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 24, 2022, August 12, 2022 and August 31, 2022.

________________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated June 10, 2022 and the amending agreement dated July 14, 2022 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% indirect interest in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and a 100% indirect interest in the Mattagami River Zinc Project, both located in Ontario, from arm's length vendors ("Vendors") for a consideration of 85,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") on a pro rata basis, at a deemed price of $0.01 per Share upon closing. Full consideration is as follows:

PERIOD CASH SECURITIES Upon closing of the acquisition N/A 85,000,000 Shares One year after closing $25,000 N/A Upon completion of a mineral resource estimate $1,500,000 N/A Upon commencement of commercial production $5,000,000 N/A







The Sturgeon Lake VMS Property is subject to a pre-existing 2.5% net smelter returns royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 14, 2022; July 18, 2022; and September 2, 2022.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.01 per share Warrants: 25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 8,200,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 2, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROYAL FOX GOLD INC. ("FOXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROYAL FOX GOLD INC. ("FOXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:16 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INC. ("WLCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,392,270 common shares at a deemed price of $0.035 per share to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $48,729.45.

Number of Creditors: 23 Creditors

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,547,142 flow-through shares and 4,417,600 common shares Purchase Price: $0.14 per flow-through share and $0.125 per common share Warrants: 10,964,742 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,964,742 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a period of two years Number of Placees: 22 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement [4 Placees] Y 1,361,600 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 5,370,000

Broker/Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation, PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Glores Securities Inc. and Generic Capital Corporation have received an aggregate of $67,501 cash payment and 494,900 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.16 per share for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

