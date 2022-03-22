TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

PENDER STREET CAPITAL CORP. ("PCP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated February 11, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 15, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open March 23, 2022 the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on March 23, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.









Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,000,001 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 4,000,001 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering





Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol:

PCP.P CUSIP Number:

70672P104 Agent:

Leede Jones Gable Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a

period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 11, 2022.

Company Contact: Mark Vanry Company Address: 40440 Thunderbird Ridge B1831, Garibaldi Highlands, BC, V0N1T0 Company Phone Number: 778-997-7573 Company Email Address: mark@vanrycap.com

_______________________________________

SPARX TECHNOLOGY INC. ("SPRX")

[formerly ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ("ECCT.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Stock Split, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since July 29, 2021, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the common shares of Sparx Technology Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "SPRX".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated March 11, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction includes the arm's length amalgamation involving Sparx Technology Inc. for consideration of 52,000,000 post-split shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share.

Sparx Technology Inc. completed a non-brokered private placement of 10,616,000 subscription receipts at $0.25 per receipt. Each subscription receipt was convertible into 1 share and 1 half warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire 1 share at an exercise price of $0.35 for 12 months following issuance. A finder's fee of 430,400 warrants at an exercise price of $0.35 per share was paid to arm's length finders in connection with the subscription receipt private placement.

48,753,004 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 4,546,809 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period, pursuant to the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 2,400,000 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Drew Craig Y 17,562,285 Cedar Creek Broadcasting LLC



(Brian Brady) Y 14,333,239 Richard Hubbard Y 14,333,239 Mark Binns Y 1,558,000 Al Thorgeirson Y 966,241

Stock Split, Name Change

Pursuant to resolutions passed by directors on February 28, 2022, it was resolved that:

(a) the Company's name be changed from ECC Ventures 3 Corp. to Sparx Technology Inc.; and



(b) the Company's common shares will be split on a 1 (old) for 1.2 (new) basis.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the common shares of Sparx Technology Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ECC Ventures 3 Corp. will be delisted.

The common shares of Sparx Technology Inc. will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Company is classified as a "Software Publisher" company.

Post-Split

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

73,102,329 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow:

55,699,813 shares



Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol:

SPRX (new) CUSIP #:

84724T 10 5 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 11, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Al Thorgeirson, CEO Company Address: 1500 West Georgia Street, Suite 1300

Vancouver, BC V6G 2Z6 Company Phone Number: (403) 471-3503 Company Email Address: al@sparxtechnology.com

_______________________________

22/03/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 7,317,073 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 27, 2022 as to 3,091,000 warrants

April 5, 2022 as to 1,667,000 warrants

April 13, 2022 as to 2,559,073 warrants New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.27

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,317,073 shares with 7,317,073 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 19, 2021.

________________________________________

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 5,205,309 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.1725 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for two-year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on February 1, 2022 and expired on March 1, 2022.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 400,000 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $69,000.00 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 400,000 Common Shares and 400,000 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 400,000 common shares



Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.1725 per share



Incentive Warrants: 400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares.



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 per share for a two-year period



Number of Placees: One

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.1725 per common share until November 23, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 7, 2022.

_______________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,470,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 7,470,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,685,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period





$0.15 in the second year





The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at or greater than $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





George Sookochoff Y 170,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $3,360.00 and 48,000 warrants exercisable

into common shares at $0.10 in the first year and $0.15 in the

second year. The warrants are subject to the same accelerated

exercise provision as the offering warrants.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 18, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2022 and updated on January 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,081,081 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13875 per share



Warrants: 1,081,081 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,081,081 shares.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a three year period. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause such that if the 20-day volume weighted average closing price of company's common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal or exceeds $0.42. In the event of acceleration, the Company will have the right, upon providing notice to the holder, to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is not earlier than 30 days following the date of receipt of the notice from the Company announcing the reduced warrant terms.



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 22, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: 260 unsecured convertible debentures ("The Debentures") with each Debenture comprised of $1,000 principal amount and 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants").



Conversion Price: At any time prior to the Maturity Date (defined herein), the Debentures may be converted, at the option of the holders, into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a Conversion Price equal to $0.35 per Common Share.



Maturity Date: January 27, 2025.



Interest Rate: 10% per annum.



Warrants: The Warrants may be exercised into Common Shares at the price of $0.50 per Warrant. Each Warrant will have a term of 2 years from January 27, 2022.



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 18, 2022.

__________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 857,143 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per common share



Warrants: 428,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 428,571 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 9, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EV NICKEL INC. ("EVNI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement) dated February 25, 2022 between the Company and arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquired 1,088 mining claims located near Timmins, Ontario (the "Property").

According to the terms of the Agreements, the Company has issued in aggregate 2,500,000 common shares and paid $350,000 in cash for the Property. Additionally, the Company and the Vendor will enter into a 2.75% net-smelter royalty agreement (the "Shaw Dome Royalty Agreement") with respect to the Shaw Dome properties and a 2.75% net-smelter royalty agreement (the "Groves Royalty Agreement", together with the Shaw Dome Royalty, the "Royalty Agreements") with respect to the Groves properties. Pursuant to the Royalty Agreements, the Company may re-purchase 50% of the royalties granted thereunder for $2,500,000 in the case of the Shaw Dome Royalty Agreement and $1,500,000 in the case of the Groves Royalty Agreement.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 28, 2022.

________________________________________

FREEMAN GOLD CORP. ("FMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:35 a.m. PST, March 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,850,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 1,425,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,425,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Finder/Broker's Fee: Steven Sangha and Kiyo Capital Limited have received $28,500 in cash

compensation.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Rupert Williams Y 200,000





Sergei Stetsenko Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Investment P 600,000 [1 Placee]





For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2022, February 28, 2022 and March 9, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement dated November 19, 2021 (the "Agreement"), among Gold Terra Resource Corp. (the "Company"), Miramar Northern Mining Ltd. ("MNML"), and Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC ("Newmont FN"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired an option to earn up to a 100% interest in MNML, which holds the surface leases, mineral leases and the mineral claims located at Yellowknife, Northwest Territories known as the "Con Mine".

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn an option to acquire a 100% interest in MNML and the Property by completing the following within 4 years of the date of the Agreement:

incurring a minimum of $8,000,000 in exploration expenditures; drill-define a minimum of 1.5 million ounces of gold on the Property; and deliver a mineral resource estimate.

The Company may exercise its option to purchase MNML by delivering a final cash payment of $8,000,000 to Newmont FN and posting a closure bond with applicable governmental authorities, among other deliverables. The Company must also grant to Newmont FN a 2% NSR royalty, 50% of which may be bought back by the Company for $10,000,000.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Newmont FN holds a right to earn back in a 51% participating interest in the Property on or before the date that is 24 months from the of the closing of the Company's option exercise.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2021, December 8, 2021 and January 31, 2022 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

_______________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:11 a.m. PST, March 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MONGOLIA GROWTH GROUP LTD. ("YAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 18, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,935,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period of March 24, 2022 until March 23, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be conducted by M Partners Inc. (Thomas Matthews) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 9, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission and the securities regulatory authorities of the British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 35,100,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at the price of $0.57 per Common Share (the "Subscriptions Price").



Offering Price: $0.57 per Common Share



Underwriters: Sprott Capital Partners LP, Desjardins Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Beacon Securities Limited.



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceed from the sale of the Common Shares. The Underwriters were also granted a number of non-transferable broker warrants (the "Warrants") equal to 5% of the total number of Common Shares sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.57 per common share at any time prior to 5:00 pm (Toronto time) until the date which is 12 months after the closing of the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Share sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 9, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 40,365,000 Common Shares, including 5,265,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $0.57 per Common Shares pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,008,050.

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$5,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.25 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity Date: November 30, 2025



Interest Rate: 12% per annum. In addition, the Debenture will also carry an additional payment in kind fee of 3% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee











Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures ($)







Co-operators Financial Services Limited

Y $5,000,000















Finder's Fee: None





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 09, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TISDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("TRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 7, 2022 and March 10, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $1,000,000 principle amount ("Debentures")



Conversion Price: Convertible, at the option of the holders, into units at $0.25 per unit of principal outstanding until maturity. Each unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant. Assuming full conversion, the Debentures are convertible up to 4,000,000 common shares and 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants.



Maturity date: 3 years from issuance



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the Debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.25 per share until March 14, 2025.



Interest rate: 12.0% per annum, compounded monthly and accrued until Maturity Date.



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on March 14, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s)

______________________________________________

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

[formerly Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("SJL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.125 per Unit



Warrants: 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares.



Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 9 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fees: $150,000 cash commission and 3,000,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Sixty Two Capital Pty. Ltd. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.25 per common share expiring the day before the second year anniversary of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases on February 1, 2022, March 1, 2022 and March 16, 2022 announcing the closings of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 21, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

