U.S. markets open in 8 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,785.00
    -21.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,177.00
    -105.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,617.25
    -92.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.80
    -11.30 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.28 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -7.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9828
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -3.5100 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    -27.16 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1246
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7860
    +0.7500 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,684.65
    -321.89 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.80
    -12.08 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,187.74
    -125.39 (-0.46%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

0
·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share:  $0.2016
Payable Date:  October 31, 2022
Record Date:  September 30, 2022
Ex-dividend Date:  September 28, 2022

________________________________________

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE:  September 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open on Friday, September 23, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Per the TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated February 5, 2020 and February 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding a proposed change of business and/or reverse take-over. The Company announced on April 1, 2022 that it would assign all of its interests and obligations in respect of such proposed transaction to a non-arm's length party (the "Spinout") and the Company would no longer undertake a change of business and/or reverse take-over. Further to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2022 and the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 23, 2022, the Company completed the Spinout on August 23, 2022. Trading in the shares of the Company remained halted following the Company's announcement of a Reviewable Transaction on August 8, 2022.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.  The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction.  IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance.  There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance.  SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred Share:  $0.06
Payable Date: September 30, 2022
Record Date: September 23, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: September 22, 2022

________________________________________

NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")
[Formerly NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION ("NEV")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  September 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on September 7, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 23, 2022, the common shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation  will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which
96,753,026 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil Shares

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

NEV               (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

641492103     (NEW)

________________________________________

22/09/21  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  September 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

19,219,733

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 2, 2022 (as to 14,436,400 warrants)
October 20, 2022 (as to 4,783,333 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 2, 2023 (as to 14,436,400 warrants)
October 20, 2023 (as to 4,783,333 warrants)    



Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.10 (unchanged)


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,404,733 shares with 19,404,733 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 23, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 16, 2022:

Number of Shares:

12,500,000  shares



Purchase Price:

$0.12 per share



Warrants:

6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

59 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

750,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

6

1,223,665


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$42,503.99

NA

354,200


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 15, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 3, 2022:

Number of Shares:

10,570,000 units



Purchase Price:

$0.025 per unit



Warrants:

10,570,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,570,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for three year period



Number of Placees:

12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

2,200,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$3,225

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on July 27, 2022 and September 16, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 27, 2022:

Number of Shares:

98,304,612 shares



Purchase Price:

AUD$0.05 per share



Warrants:

98,304,612 share purchase warrants to purchase 98,304,612 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

AUD$0.075 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

820 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

2,680,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

AUD$147,003 

N/A

N/A


The Company issued news releases on August 26, 2022, September 1, 2022 and September 16, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2022:

Number of Shares:

15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$1.00 per share



Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A






Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$600,000

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 15, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/21/c2626.html

