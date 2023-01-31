TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, February 02, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 06, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 06, 2023.

TRADE DATES

February 02, 2023 - TO SETTLE – February 03, 2023

February 03, 2023 - TO SETTLE – February 06, 2023

February 06, 2023 - TO SETTLE – February 06, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

23/01/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Mishi Property, which is part of the Golden Sky Project, Wawa, Ontario.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 700,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 27, 2023

________________________________________

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:46 a.m. PST, Jan. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

Story continues

________________________________________

ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION ("ECM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,222,336 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.45 per common share

Warrants: 2,222,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,222,336 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a period of six (6) months

Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Number of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement [1

Placees] Y 852,225



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,150 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GGX GOLD CORP. ("GGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,375,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through share

Warrants: 1,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,375,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N.A. N.A. Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N.A. N.A.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:33 a.m. PST, Jan. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 30, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company sold all issued and outstanding shares of the wholly-owned subsidiary, TCB Corporation, (the "Subsidiary").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to acquire the Subsidiary by paying up to an aggregate of $12,500,000 in cash to the Company, of which $8,500,000 was received on closing and additional up to $4,000,000 should be received upon achievement of certain milestones by June 30, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 30, 2022 and January 18, 2023.

________________________________________

SEVEN OAKS CAPITAL CORP. ("SEVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Jan. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $38,850.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

STUVE GOLD CORP. ("STUV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $650,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures.

Conversion Price: Convertible into 10,833,333 common shares of the Company at $0.06 per share for the first year and $0.10 thereafter.

Maturity Date: 2 years from the date of issuance.

Interest rate: 7% per annum

Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,916,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TRIUMPH GOLD CORP. ("TIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 28,571,428 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.13125 per Unit.

Warrants: 14,285,714 whole Warrants to purchase 14,285,714 Shares.

Warrant Price: $0.175, exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 68 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

[1 Existing Insider] Y 3,500,000 Units

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 Pro Group Members] P 500,000 Units



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $9,975 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 27, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP. ("WHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 4, 2022; November 21, 2022; and December 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,807,500 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.40 per Unit.

Warrants: 6,403,750 whole Warrants to purchase 6,403,750 Shares.

Warrant Price: $0.65, exercisable for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Number of Placees: 28 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

[4 Existing Insiders] Y 4,587,500 Units



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $108,720 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on December 16, 2022; January 16, 2022; and January 24, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/30/c5739.html