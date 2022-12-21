TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.2016

Payable Date: January 31, 2023

Record Date: December 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

CELESTIAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("CES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated November 30, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, PEI and Nova Scotia Securities Commissions effective November 30, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on December 21, 2022.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, December 22, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 22, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Story continues

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 9,250,000 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 4,250,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CES.P

CUSIP Number: 15102Q107

Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.

Agent's Options: 500,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 30, 2022.

Company Contact: Jared Bottoms, CEO

Company Address: 181 Bay Street

Suite 1800

Toronto, Ontario

M5J 2T9

Company Phone Number: (647) 558-5537

Company email: info@celestialgrowth.com

______________________________________

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on December 22, 2022, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: 48,893,890 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated March 24, 2022 and a first supplement indenture dated November 24, 2022 of which 48,893,890 warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: ELVT.WT.A

CUSIP Number: 28623W123

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 per share and will expire at 5:00 pm (Vancouver time) on March 24, 2027.

The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated March 24, 2022 and a First Supplement Indenture dated November 24, 2022 and were issued pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 18, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 18, 2022 filed on SEDAR and the Company's news releases dated March 7, 2022, March 9, 2022, March 24, 2022 and December 19, 2022.

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125

Payable Date: January 31, 2023

Record Date: December 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Additional Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 1,341,071 common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: 6,382,441 warrants authorized by a warrant indenture dated August 19, 2022, of which 5,724,871 are issued and outstanding for trading.

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $4.50 per common share to August 19, 2025, subject to acceleration

Warrant Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: RCK.WT (unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 77273P110 (unchanged)

Further to the bulletin dated August 19, 2022, the 1,341,071 warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement offering that closed on August 19, 2022. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $4.50 per common share and will expire on August 19, 2025 subject to an acceleration as described below.

In the event the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares in the capital of the Company for any ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $6.75, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing written notice to each registered holder of Warrants and distributing a press release (collectively, the "Acceleration Notice") within ten (10) business days of the occurrence of such event. If an Acceleration Notice is provided by the Company, the expiry of the Warrants will be accelerated to 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is thirty (30) days following the provision of such Acceleration Notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"); provided, however, that if the Accelerated Expiry Date falls on a day that is not a business day, the Accelerated Expiry Date shall be deemed to be the next business day.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 19, 2022 and December 20, 2022.

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend – Dividend Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has further advised of a correction to the dividend payable date as follows:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: December 28, 2022 (from December 29, 2022)

Record Date: December 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 14, 2022

________________________________________

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per 1st Preference Share: $0.225

Payable Date: March 15, 2023

Record Date: March 1, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2023

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: January 15, 2023

Record Date: December 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.06

Payable Date: January 13, 2023

Record Date: December 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

VICTORY OPPORTUNITIES 1 CORP. ("VOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated September 28, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective September 28, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $301,800 (3,018,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open on December 22, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on December 22, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,388,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering

Escrowed Shares: 3,370,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: VOC.P

CUSIP Number: 92648B100

Agent: PI Financial Corp.

Agent's Warrants: 241,440 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 28, 2022.

Company Contact: Michael Yeung

Company Address: 228-1122 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC V6B 5L1

Company Phone Number: 403-813-3288

Company Email Address: michael@yuengholdings.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following cash distribution as a return of capital – Due Bill Trading:

Distribution per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: December 30, 2022

Record Date: December 23, 2022

Ex-Distribution Date: January 3, 2022

Due Bill Period: December 22, 2022 to December 30, 2022

Due Bill Redemption: January 4, 2022

________________________________________

MAPATH CAPITAL CORP. ("MPTH.H")

[formerly INVICTUS FINANCIAL INC. ("IVF.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture NEX Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on September 16, 2022 , the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 22, 2022, the common shares of Mapath Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Invictus Financial Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Information Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,124,525 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil Shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: MPTH.H (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 56509K103 (NEW)

________________________________________

22/12/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 11, 2022, and the news release dated December 15, 2022, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the private placement of 6,042,857 units at $0.035 per unit is amended to 5,142,857 shares at $0.035 per share with 5,142,857 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two-year period.

_______________________________________

AURUM LAKE MINING CORPORATION ("ARL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, December 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:08 p.m. PST, December 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,000 N/A 175,000 common share

purchase warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 20 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 19 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 2 500 000 actions accréditives

Prix : 0,08 $ par action accréditif

Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés

/ Groupe Pro: Aucun



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 14 000 $ S/O 175 000 bons de souscription

Les termes des bon d'intermédiation : Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,08 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 décembre 2022.

________________________________________

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, December 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, December 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's prospectus supplement dated November 9, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement"), to a short form base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 30, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), qualifying the distribution of 2,345,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 30, 2021. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 15, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of USD$5,510,750.

Agents: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Alliance Global Partners, Desjardins Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Offering: 2,345,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share.

Unit Price: USD$2.35 per Unit.

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: USD$3.10 for a 36-month period

Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of USD$324,652.50 and 138,150 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at USD$2.35 for a 36-month period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's final prospectus supplement dated November 09, 2022 and news releases dated November 09, 2022 and November 15, 2022.

________________________________________

GENIUS METALS INC. ("GENI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 common shares and

6,300,339 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share and

$0.06 per flow-through share

Warrants: 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months

Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 850,333 flow-through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,340 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 20 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 1 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 6 250 000 actions ordinaires et

6 300 339 actions accréditives

Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire

0,06 $ par action accréditif

Bons de souscription : 6 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 250 000 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois

Nombre de souscripteurs: 29 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 3 850 333 actions accréditives Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 11 340 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 décembre 2022. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 5,000,000 flow-through common shares and 2,500,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share and $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 common shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.08 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) # of shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,250,000

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 20, 2022. Additional information is available about that private placement in a press release dated December 12, 2022.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 07, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $3,021,000 principal amount of convertible debentures

Conversion Price: Convertible into subordinate voting shares at a conversion price of $0.60 principal amount per share until maturity

Maturity date: 60 months from date of issuance

Interest rate: 9% per annum

Number of Placees: 45 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $151,050 N/A 251,750

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share at the price of $0.60 for period of 3-years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news releases on November 07, 2022 and November 30, 2022, confirming closings of the private placement.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered private placement announced on November 16, 2022:

Private Placement

Number of Shares: 2,401,802 shares

Purchase Price: $3.33 per share

Number of Shares: 940,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $5.35 per share

Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,866,802 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. received $193,242.50 cash, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $38,648.50 cash, Haywood Securities Inc. received $38,648.50 cash, Raymond James Ltd. received $38,648.50 cash, Sprott Capital Partners LP received $38,648.50 cash and TD Securities Inc. received $38,648.50 cash.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Convertible Debenture

Convertible Debenture US$4,000,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 1,464,281 common shares at CAD $4.33 per share

Maturity date: 5 years from the date of issuance

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LUMINA GOLD CORP. ("LUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13 and December 15, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $15,323,534

Conversion Price: Convertible into 36,484,605 common shares at $0.42 of principal outstanding

Maturity date: December 31, 2023, or earlier, in accordance with the terms of the amended and restated loan agreement.

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placees: 1 placee (a controlling shareholder)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 28, 2022, September 9, 2022, and October 13, 2022.

Number of Shares: 600,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 10, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the remaining 20% property option interest in the Medicine Springs Project, located in Nevada, USA. Consideration is US$100,000, 6,000,000 common shares and assumption of the vendor's obligations to the underlying property owners. The vendor retains a 1% NSR with the company having the option to purchase one-half for US$2,500,000 at any time.

Finder's fees of US$5,000 cash and 300,000 common shares are payable to an arm's length finder.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 15, 2022.

________________________________________

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,039,560 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share

Warrants: 4,039,560 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,039,560 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a 24-month period

Number of Placees: 18 placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,050 N/A 84,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of up to 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases on November 3, 2022 and December 6, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debenture: US$ 500,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 123,400 common shares at C$ 5.47 of principal outstanding.

Maturity date: One year from issuance

Interest rate: 1.25% per month up to and including March 6, 2023, compounded; 1.75% per month from March 7, 2023, to June 6, 2023, compounded and 2% per month from June 7, 2023, to maturity, compounded

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 9, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") bulletin dated July 13, 2022, the Exchange accepts the Company's proposal to draw down an additional $500,000 from its loan from an arm's length lender ("Lender"), pursuant to the terms of the Loan and Credit Facility Agreement dated July 11, 2022 (the "Agreement"), and to issue an additional 769,231 non-transferrable common share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants"). The Bonus Warrants may be exercised at the election of the holder at a price of $0.65 per common share prior to the earlier of July 11, 2024 and the term to expiry of the Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 23, 2022; July 11, 2022; and December 13, 2022.

________________________________________

TOUBANI RESOURCES INC. ("TRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective September 12, 2022, the Company's Prospectus dated September 12, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") (the "Prospectus"). The Company's securities under the ticker code ASX: TRE commenced trading on November 28, 2022.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 24, 2022, for gross proceeds of AUD$6,000,000 ("the Offering").

Agents: Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Foster Stockbroking Pty Ltd

Offering: 30,000,000 CHESS Depository Interests ("CDI").

Unit Price: AUD$0.20 per CDI (the "Offering Price")

Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of AUD$360,000 in cash and 2,972,383 compensation options (the "Compensation Options"), with each exercisable into one-common share over a period of three (3) years from the date of issue. One third of the Compensation Options will have an exercise price of AUD$0.26, one-third will have an exercise price of AUD$0.28 and one-third will have an exercise price of AUD$0.30.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 12, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated September 16, 2022, November 24, 2022, November 27, 2022 and December 11, 2022.

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:10 a.m. PST, December 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, December 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated December 16, 2022, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,097,033 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share, to settle outstanding consulting debts to an arm's length creditor for $209,703.40:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/20/c1007.html