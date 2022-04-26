TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None for today.

22/04/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,021,875

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 23,500,000 shares with 11,750,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 21, 2020.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,866,673 shares

3,030,311 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

$0.33 per flow-through share

Warrants: 2,448,492 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,448,492 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Sprott Asset Management LP Y 1,515,000 F/T

Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector) LP Y 833,334 non-F/T

Mark N. J. Ashcroft Y 250,000 non-F/T

Garrett Macdonald Y 33,334 non-F/T

Germaine Coombs Y 83,334 non-F/T

Lorna MacGillivray Y 83,334 non-F/T

John B. Carter Y 66,670 non-F/T

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 non-F/T

[2 placees]

Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. - $5,400.00 and 18,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into 18,000 common shares at $0.30 per share to April 12, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated March 31, 2022 and April 14, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,700,000 flow through shares and 10,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow through share and $0.10 common per share

Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (2 placees) P 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 21, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,450,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.85 per Unit.

Warrants: 2,450,000 Warrants to purchase 2,450,000 Common Shares.

Warrant Price: $1.50 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / ProGroup= P Number of Units

Radiance Assets Berhad

(James Galloway Stevenson and

Mohd Ezman Bin Zamani) Y 2,450,000

Finder's Fees: $145,775 cash commission and 171,500 compensation Warrants issued to Takada Asset Management. Compensation Warrants may be exercised at $0.85 per Compensation Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 15, 2022.

__________________________________

DXSTORM.COM INC. ("DXX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2022 & March 31, 2022

Number of Units: 2,857,142 units

Purchase Price: CDN$0.035 per unit

Warrants: 2,857,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,142 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.10 per share for a two (2) year period

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on April 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("FEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,901,192 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through share

Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Mark Brown Y 100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 250,000

[2 placees]

Finder's Fee:

$41,700.30 payable to Laurentian Bank Securities

$1,560 payable to Richardson Wealth Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has also issued a news release dated April 1 and 25, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Exchange Agreement dated June 29, 2021 (as amended on July 6, 2021 and November 29, 2021) (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties, Sun & Sand Mine and Mineral Trading DMCC (the "Vendor") and Sun & Sand Mining & Metals Guinea SA ("SS Guinea" or "the Target"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Target, a Guinea, West Africa-based corporation, which holds a 100% interest in the Siguiri Gold Property, a gold exploration property located in Guinea, West Africa.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the purchase price was satisfied via issuance of 18,142,838 common shares of the Company to the Vendor.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 7, 2021, January 19, 2022 and April 25, 2022.

________________________________________

GOLD STATE RESOURCES INC. ("GOST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,200,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $110,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

$ $

Alexander Cox Y 50,000 0.05 1,000,000

Charles Westgard Y 30,000 0.05 600,000

Nambiti Management Inc. Y 30,000 0.05 600,000

(David Johnson)

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated December 31, 2021.

________________________________________

GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 136,909 shares at a deemed price of $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $33,542.87 with arm's length creditors.

Number of Creditors: 2 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. ("IPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement of purchase and sale of shares (the "Agreement") dated March 29, 2022 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary ImmunoPrecise Netherlands B.V. and Charmquark Een (Dirk van Hyfte), Charmquark Twee (Ingrid Brands) and K&E BV (Koen Quaghebeur and Els Paesmans) (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company indirectly acquired a 100% interest in BioStrand BV, BioKey BV and BioClue BV (collectively, "BioStrand"). Biostrand is a group of Belgian biotech entities in the field of bioinformatics and biotechnology.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company indirectly acquired BioStrand from the Vendors by (i) making approximately €3,734,500 in cash payments (subject to customary post-closing working capital adjustments) and (ii) issuing 4,077,774 shares. In addition, the Company is obligated to make contingent earn-out payments of up to €12,000,000 in cash over a seven-year period if certain BioStrand profitability metrics are met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 29, 2022 and April 14, 2022.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 11, 2022 between Kermode Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), and Neal Blackmore, Wesley Keats, Bill Kennedy, Will Irvine, Frank Lucci and John Fahmy (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the 211 mineral claims located in Newfoundland, known as the Little Bay Copper Property. By way of Consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $262,000, a total cash of $4,250,000 in exploration expenditures, will issue 1,500,000 shares at a deemed price the greater of the most recent trading price preceding the effective date and $0.05 per share upon signing and a total of 31,500,000 shares on the next four years at a deemed price the greater of the 30-day volume weighted average price immediately prior to the date of issue and $0.05 to the optionors. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the optionors and the company may purchase one-half percent of the royalty (1% NSR) for $2,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 5, 2022.

________________________________________

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 21, 2022, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in the G-South Property.

As consideration, the Company shall pay $20,000 and issue 2,000,000 shares to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022.

_____________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Convertible Debenture: $460,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 9,200,000 shares at a minimum conversion price of $0.05 if the conversion occurs during the first year and $0.10 if the conversion occurs after the first year

Maturity date: 72 months, but the Convertible Debenture is only convertible in shares during the first 60 months after the closing of the Private Placement

Interest rate: 10.0 % per annum

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 16, 2022.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 25 avril 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Débenture convertible: 460 000 $

Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en un maximum de 9 200 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion minimum de 0,05 $ par action si la conversion a lieu la première année et 0,10 $ si la conversion a lieu après la première année

Date d'échéance: 72 mois, mais la débenture convertible n'est convertible en actions que pendant les 60 premiers mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Taux d'intérêt: 10 % par année

Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Honoraires d'intémédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 16 février 2022.

_______________________________________

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 25,001,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.14 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 25,001,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,001,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.20 for a 24-month period

Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Units

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 358,000

[1 placee]

Finder's Fee: CDN$210,008.40 in cash and 1,500,060 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.14 for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, April 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,194,976 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$349,789.04 (CAD$441,573) semi-annual interest due on a US$7,015,000 convertible debenture.

Number of Creditors: 53 Creditors

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Matco Holdings Ltd. Y CAD$92,280.40 $0.085 1,085,651

(Bruce Dawson)

Ianco Holdings Ltd. Y CAD$92,343.34 $0.085 1,086,392

(Ian Dawson)

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Share Purchase Agreement dated February 11, 2022 among Simply Better Brands Corp. (the "Company"), Herve Edibles Limited ("Herve"), Sebastien Centner and the shareholders of Herve, whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Herve for an aggregated purchase consideration of approximately $8 million, payable in the form of issuance of 1,705,755 common shares of the Company; in addition, $1 million will be payable in the form of issuance of 213,219 common shares of the Company upon the Company achieving certain sales milestone of Herve products. A finder's fee of $300,000, payable in 63,965 common shares of the Company, will be issued to Prehistoric Petroleum Inc. The acquisition is an arm's length transaction.

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENFITS INC. ("SEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share repurchase agreement and a unit repurchase agreement (the "Agreements") between Paradigm Consulting Group GP Inc., Paradigm Consulting Group LP (collectively the "Purchaser") and Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company shall sell an aggregate of 1,000 Class A shares and 804,000 Class A units of Paradigm Consulting Group GP Inc.

As consideration, the Purchaser shall pay the Company an aggregate of $928,620.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 25, 2022.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered; Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10, 2022:

Number of Shares - Brokered: 2,914,678 flow through shares and 1,727,500 common shares

Warrants - Brokered: 2,321,089 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,321,089 shares

Number of Shares – Non-Brokered: 1,215,000 common shares

Warrants – Non-Brokered: 607,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 607,500 shares

Share Purchase Price: $2.40 per flow through share and $2.00 per common share

Warrant Exercise Price: $2.80 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric S. Sprott) Y 1,250,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 11,000

Agent's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - $323,708.18 cash and 126,869 Compensation Warrants

PI Financial Corp.- $80,927.04 cash and 31,717 Compensation Warrants

Roth Canada, ULC - $80,927.05 cash and 31,717 Compensation Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $53,951.36 cash and 21,145 Compensation Warrants

Finder's Fee: Marquest Asset Management Inc. – 2,499 Compensation Warrants

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - 20,833 Compensation Warrants

Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $2.00 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 6, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 20, 2021, Vicinity Motor Corp. (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta and Manitoba Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 23, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on March 28, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of US$12,000,001.50.

The offering was made directly to purchasers in the United States only pursuant to the Company's Form F-10 registration statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on August 17, 2021.

Offering: 4,444,445 units

Unit Price: US$2.70 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant has a term of three and one-half years and is exercisable into one common share at US$3.36, commencing six months following the issuance date.

Agent: A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

Agents' Commission: Cash commission of US$840,000 and 133,333 broker warrants. Each broker warrant has a term of two and one-half years and is exercisable into one common share at US$2.97, commencing six months following the issuance date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 24, 2022, March 29, 2022 and Prospectus Supplement dated March 23, 2022 and filed on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 25, 2022:

Number of Units: 724,637 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.50 per Unit.

Warrants: 724,637 Warrants to purchase 724,637 common shares.

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.775 for a period of three years from the closing date of this offering

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

The Exchange acknowledges that this Private Placement is in accordance with the fourth tranche of a drawdown equity line of credit. Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company's news release dated April 25, 2022 announced the closing of the private placement and set out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

