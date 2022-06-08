U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·18 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 06, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

 

Period Ending

(Y/M/D)

PAI

2

Predictiv AI INC.

Audited annual financial statements for the year.

2022/01/31




Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.

2022/01/31




Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.







Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ATLAS ONE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACAP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated April 5, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 7, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $266,000 (2,660,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date:

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on June 8, 2022.

Commence Date:

The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, June 9, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

 

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on June 9, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Ontario

Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 5,320,000 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

2,660,000 common shares

Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

ACAP.P

CUSIP Number:

04941B109

Agent:

M Partners Inc.

Agent's Options:

266,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of the trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated April 5, 2022.

Company Contact:

David Rosenkrantz

Company Address:

20 Holly Street, Suite 300
Toronto, ON M4S 3B1

Company Phone Number:

419-865-0123

Company email:

drosenkrantz@patica.ca

______________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 9, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

CARBONTECH CAPITAL CORP. ("CT.P")                                
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated April 7, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective April 11, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date:

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on June 8, 2022.

Commence Date:

The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, June 9, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on June 9, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Ontario

Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 17,308,439 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

12,308,439 common shares

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

CT.P

CUSIP Number:

14133L104

Agent:

Richardson Wealth Limited

Agent's Options:

500,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated April 7, 2022.

Company Contact:

Andrew Shapack

Company Address:

161 Bay Street, 27th Floor
 Toronto, ON M5J 2S1

Company Phone Number:

(416) 532-2200

Company email:

ashapack@mohawkmedical.ca

______________________________________

COHO COLLECTIVE KITCHENS INC. ("COHO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Coho Collective Kitchen Inc.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Long Form Prospectus dated May 27, 2022 (the "Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and accepted by the securities regulators in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, a receipt having been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 30, 2022.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the IPO will be $5,000,001 (16,666,670 common shares at a price of $0.30 per common share (the "Offering Price").  The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Commence Date:

At the opening on Thursday, June 9, 2022, the common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia

Capitalization:

Unlimited  common shares with no par value of which
84,285,042  common shares will be issued and outstanding upon closing of the IPO

Escrowed Shares:

50,876,264  common shares and 1,525,000 stock options are subject to a NP 46-201 36-month staged release escrow.

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

COHO

CUSIP Number:

19249T 10 7

Agent:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord")

Agent's Warrants:

The Company has agreed to pay to the Agent a commission (the "Agent's Commission") equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the offering, payable in cash or common shares issued at the Offering Price (each, an "Agent's Commission Share"), or any combination of cash or common shares issued at the Offering Price, at the option of the Agent. The Company issued 167,148 Agent's Commission Shares and paid total cash commission to the Agents of $349,855.68. In addition, the Agent was granted 1,333,333 Agent warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") entitling the Agent to purchase 1,333,333 common shares at the Offering Price. The Agent's Warrants may be exercised in whole or in part by the Agent at any time on or before the date that is 24 months from the date of the closing of the offering.  The Agent also received a corporate finance fee of $100,000 upon the closing of the offering, payable as to $70,000 in cash and $30,000 through the issuance of 100,000 common shares.

Over-Allotment Option:

The Company has granted to the Agent an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"). The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable in whole or in part in the sole discretion of the Agent at any time and from time to time for a period of 30 days commencing on the date of the closing of the offering, to purchase up to an aggregate number of additional common shares as is equal to 15% of the aggregate number of common shares issued pursuant to the offering at the Offering Price to cover over-allocations, if any, and for market stabilization purposes

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 27, 2022.

Company Contact:

Andrew Barnes

Company Address:

1370 E. Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC
V5L 2A8

Company Phone Number:

604 423-3784

Company Email:

andrew@cohocommissary.com

________________________________________

CLAREN ENERGY CORP. ("CEN.H")
[Formerly Claren Energy Corp. ("CEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 9, 2022, the securities of Claren Energy Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on April 15, 2022 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on April 20, 2021. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a reverse takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, June 9, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of June 9, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CEN to CEN.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1  Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share:  $0.025
Payable Date:  June 30, 2022
Record Date: June 15, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: June 14, 2022

________________________________________

LAVRAS GOLD CORP. ("LGC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors on April 21, 2022, Lavras Gold Corp. (the "Company") has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 9, 2022, the shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.  The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:

Unlimited  shares with no par value of which
41,103,869  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil  shares

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

LGC                     (No Change)

CUSIP Number:

51949L209            (NEW)

________________________________________

22/06/07  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 6, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,648,783 subordinate voting shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 10, 2022 to June 9, 2023.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Leede Jones Gable Inc. (Donald Ross) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, June 07, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, June 07, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, June 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM)
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated May 02, 2022 (as amended on May 09, 2022) (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties (collectively "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire an initial 67% equity interest in A&L Canada Laboratories East, Inc. (the "Target"), a London, Ontario-based operator of soil and tissue laboratories.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate purchase price of CDN$50,288,850 will be satisfied by the Company by: (i) paying an aggregate cash consideration of CDN$37,833,750 to the Vendors; (ii) issuing an aggregate of CDN$4,926,600 principal amount, 7% unsecured non-convertible promissory notes maturing on May 20, 2023; and (iii) issuing an aggregate of 13,688,182 common shares of the Company to the Vendors.

Further, the Company will have an option (the "Option") to acquire the remaining 33% equity interest (the "Remaining Interest") in the Target, following the three-year anniversary from the date of closing, as more particularly described in the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 02, 2022, May 10, 2022 and May 24, 2022.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, June 07, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at  8:30 a.m. PST, June 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2022 and May 10, 2022:

Number of Shares:

2,125,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.80 per share

Warrants:

2,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,125,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.20 for a one-year period

Number of Placees:

28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name                                                            

 Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

   # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
 [1 placee]                   

P  

50,000

  

Finder's Fee:

Aggregate cash commissions of $76,992 and 96,240 non-transferable finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Ascenta Finance Corp. and Gerhard Merkel.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $1.20 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 13, 2022 and May 26, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2022 and further amended on May 20, 2022:

Number of Units and FT Units:

8,718,750 flow-through units ("FT Units")
4,285,714 units ("Units")

Purchase Price:

$0.16 per FT Unit
$0.14 per Unit

Warrants:

13,004,464 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,004,464 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a two year period

Number of Placees:

22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name                                                           

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

                 # of Units and FT Units

Brian Morrison                                                  

Y

264,286

Jeff Poloni                                                        

Y

63,750

Kosta Tsoutsis                                                  

Y

264,286

Finder's Fee:

16,000 cash and 40,000 Finder's Warrants payable to GloRes Securities Inc.;


40,000 Finder's Warrants payable to RBC Investor Services Trust in Trust; and


$88,000 cash and 450,000 Finder's Warrants payable to Roche Securities Ltd.

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a two year period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

5,137,203

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 15, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 15, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.60 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,137,203 shares with 5,137,203 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 21, 2021. The warrants were previously extended beyond their original expiry date and this extension was approved by the Exchange effective December 20, 2021.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,836 common shares to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for US$56,478.96.

Number of Creditors:          4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y /

Progroup=P

Amount

Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

# of Shares

Aleksandr Blyumkin

   Y

US$14,119.74

US$0.094

150,209

Dr. Gerald Bailey

   Y

US$14,119.74

US$0.094

150,209

James Fuller  

   Y

US$14,119.74

US$0.094

150,209

Robert Dennewald

   Y

US$14,119.74

US$0.094

150,209

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 1, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 07, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,020 shares at a deemed price of $3.37 in consideration of certain services provided to the company by Opensky Opportunities Fund Ltd.  (Adrian Towning) pursuant to an agreement dated February 26, 2022, as amended on May 16, 2022.

________________________________________

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of an Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 1, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company, the Company's subsidiary Viral Loops Technologies Inc, and Viral Loops Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired certain assets and specified liabilities of the Vendor's referral marketing software platform.

By way of consideration, the Company made cash payments totalling USD $1,380,000 at closing. The transaction is also subject to a one-year performance earn-out, which is based on a percentage of revenue of the acquired Vendor's business, to be paid quarterly and may be paid in cash, common shares of the Company, or a combination thereof, at the Company's discretion. The earn-out consideration payable cannot be lower than USD $500,000 and cannot be higher than USD $2,000,000. Any shares that are issued pursuant to the earn-out will be subject to a minimum floor price of CAD $0.84, being the Discounted Market Price.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 4, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VRS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  June 7, 2022
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $10,000.

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c7889.html

