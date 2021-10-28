TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR.H ")

[formerly GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation respecting a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated September 15, 2021, between the Company and N. Harris Computer Corporation (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell all of its issued and outstanding shares of Golo Inc. and Walter Innovations Inc., two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, in return for an aggregate purchase price of $500,000 in cash provided by the Vendor.

In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor will also assume, upon closing of this transaction, the Company's lease obligations which have an approximate value of $400,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's information circular dated September 17, 2021 and news releases dated August 27, 2021, September 15, 2021 and October 26, 2021.

Transfer to NEX

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening of trading on Friday, October 29, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX and remain halted, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of October 29, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from WLTR to WLTR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The Company is classified as a 'Computer Systems Design and Related Services' company.

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: Oct 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Kootenay Silver Inc. ("Kootenay") on Sept 15, 2021, Kootenay shareholders have approved a plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement"). The Plan of Arrangement was approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court on September 21, 2021. The Plan of Arrangement will be completed effective on Friday October 29, 2021, and will result in the distribution of common shares of Kootenay Resources Inc. ("Spinco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company which holds the Company's Canadian exploration properties to current Company shareholders on the basis of 0.04 of one Spinco common share per one outstanding common share of the Company.

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in the Kootenay Information Circular dated August 12, 2021.

Substitutional Listing

In accordance with the above referenced Plan of Arrangement, Kootenay shareholders who previously held one common share of Kootenay (the "Old Shares") will be issued one new common share of Kootenay ("New Shares") on a one for one basis.

No cash Payment will be made in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Effective at market open, Friday October 29, 2021 the New Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. will be listed on the Exchange

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

320,554,936 shares are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KTN CUSIP Number: 500583703 (new)



Company Contact: Rajwant S. Kang Company Address: Suite 1125 - 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5 Company Phone Number: 604 601-5650 Company Fax Number: 604 683-2249 Company Email Address: info@kootenaysilver.com

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. will be delisted from the Exchange

Effective at close of Business, Thursday October 28, 2021, the Old Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. will be delisted

TREVISO CAPITAL CORP. ("TRV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 25, 2021, effective at market open on Friday, October 29, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on October 27, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:36 a.m. PST, October 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, October 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated May 28, 2021:

Number of Securities: 6,300,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per common share



Warrants: 3,150,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,150,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.50 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None





Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $15,120 and 47,250 common share purchase warrants to acquire 47,250 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.50 per common share until July 12, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 11, 2021 and July 13, 2021.

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2021 and August 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,199,143 shares







Purchase Price: $0.07 per share







Warrants: 7,199,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,199,143 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 20 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 120,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: $7,889 and 112,700 finder warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$1,750 and 25,000 finder warrants payable to Canaccord Genuty Corp.

Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of 2 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 9, 2021, October 4, 2021 and October 26, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,324,533 bonus warrants ("Bonus Warrants") to E.L. II Properties Trust controlled by a non-arm's length party, Robert C. Kopple, in consideration of an extension of loans totaling of CAD$1,149,320 (the "Loans").

Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share for a 12-month period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 25, 2021.

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, October 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. ("FBF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 261,981 shares at a deemed price of $0.55 per share to settle outstanding debt for $144,089.55.

Number of Creditors: 13 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Joseph Fearn Y $32,518.10 $0.55 59,124

K. Donald Russell Y $7,750.00 $0.55 14,091

Nigel Protter Y $2,000.00 $0.55 3,636

Richard Fearn Y $27,642.96 $0.55 50,260

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated October 18, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 8, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the G Mining Ventures Corp. (the "Company"), Eldorado Gold Corporation, Brazauro Resources Corporation and Candelaria Pesquisas S.A (collectively, "Eldorado"), whereby the Company has acquired all of Eldorado's property, assets and rights related to the Tocantinzinho Gold Project (the "Project") through the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of BRM.

The aggregate consideration of US$115 million was comprised of 46,926,372 common shares of the Company, a US$20 million cash payment, and a deferred US$60 million cash payment ("Deferred Consideration) payable, at the Company's option, anytime from closing until the first anniversary of the Project achieving commercial production. The Company, at its option, may defer 50% of the Deferred Consideration for 12 months subject to a US$5.0 million premium payable on the second anniversary of the Project achieving commercial production (such deferred payment totaling US$35 million). Following the completion of the acquisition, Eldorado will own a 19.9% direct equity interest in the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9, 2021 and October 27, 2021.

GOOD2GO4 CORP. ("GFOR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 25, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed at the close of business October 26, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on October 27, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $215,000 (2,150,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 1, 2021 and October 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 common shares





Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share







Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 common shares





Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.07 per share for a two (2) year period





Number of Placees: 15 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 400,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners received a cash commission of $15,000 and 420,000 broker warrants. Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one unit of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit for a 24-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on October 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NIOCAN INC. ("NIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated August 27, 2021 and September 20, 2021:

Number of Securities: 25,915,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 12,957,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,957,500 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.12 per share until October 15, 2023



Number of Placees: 53 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 9288-1846 Quebec Inc. (Hubert Vallée) Y 100,000 Benevest Inc. (Hubert Marleau) Y 250,000 Bruno Dumais Y 250,000 Guy Charette Y 100,000 Aggregate ProGroup (3 placees) P 650,000





Finder's Fee: Palos Wealth Management Inc. received a cash commission totaling $161,800 and 1,011,250 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,011,250 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share until October 15, 2023

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 18, 2021.

NIOCAN INC. (« NIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 octobre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 27 août 2021 et 20 septembre 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 25 915 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 12 957 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 12 957 500 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action jusqu'au 15 octobre 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 53 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 9288-1846 Quebec Inc. (Hubert Vallée) Y 100 000 Benevest Inc. (Hubert Marleau) Y 250 000 Bruno Dumais Y 250 000 Guy Charrette Y 100 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (3 souscripteurs) P 650 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Palos Wealth Management Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces de 161 800 $ et 1 011 250 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 011 250 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 15 octobre 2023

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 octobre 2021.

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 22, 2021 between Rugby Mining Limited (the "Company"), the shareholders of Proximo Resources Pty Ltd. ("Proximo") and the option holders of Proximo (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Proximo by the issuance of 50 million shares to the Vendors and 3.5 million stock options to the option holders of Proximo, exercisable at $0.10 per share up to January 13, 2026. The principal asset of Proximo is its interest in the Salvadora project located in the Coquimbo Region of Chile. The acquisition is an arm's length transaction and there is no finder's fee payable.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 33,414,312 shares







Purchase Price: $0.12 per share







Warrants: 16,707,154 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,707,154 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 up to April 26, 2023, subject to an acceleration clause.





Number of Placees: 68 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Rogo Investments Pty Ltd. (Robert Reynolds) Y 250,000 Paul Joyce Y 200,000 Bryce Roxburgh Y 1,400,000 Rowen Company Limited (Bryce Roxburgh) Y 1,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,617,000 [7 placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $98,880 cash payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $16,656 cash payable.

PI Financial Corp. $1,800 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

SOLIDUSGOLD INC. ("SDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:41 a.m. PST, October 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TREVISO CAPITAL CORP. ("TRV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, October 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC. ("WOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, October 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC. ("WOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, October 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Zonetail Inc. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 25, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture in relation to certain outstanding convertible debentures, as announced on October 15, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$160,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: CDN$0.06 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: Extended from October 15, 2021 to October 15, 2022



Interest Rate: Increased from 10% per annum to 12% per annum

The convertible debenture was originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 25, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 15, 2021.

