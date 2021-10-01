TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective July 5, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, October 4, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $344,400 (3,444,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, October 4, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on October 4, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,144,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 3,500,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BCC.P CUSIP Number: 08290B107 Agent: Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Warrants: 344,400 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 2 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 28, 2021.

Company Contact: Miloje Vicentijevic

Company Address: 927 Poirier Street, Coquitlam, British Columbia V3J 6C3

Company Phone Number: (604) 617-1239

Company Email Address: miloje.vicentijevic@gmail.com

________________________________________

CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, October 4, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced September 28, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")("OYL.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Correction:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 27, 2021, the Bulletin should have stated:

Halt and Delist: The Rights will be halted at noon on October 28, 2021 and delisted at the close of business on the same day.

The remainder of the bulletin dated September 27, 2021, remains unchanged.

__________________________________________

PALEO RESOURCES, INC. ("PRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated May 6, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 4, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

21/09/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,666,714 shares at a deemed price of $$0.2063, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 20, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________________

DISTRICT METALS CORP ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Purchase And Sale Agreement dated July 20, 2021 (the "Agreement") between District Metals Corp (the "Company") and Viad Royalties AB (the "Seller"), a wholly owned subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX"), whereby the Seller is the legal and beneficial owner of the mineral licenses comprising the Svärdsjö exploration project located in Bergslagen, Sweden (the "Project") and the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Project.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the purchase price will be satisfied via (i) cash consideration of $37,500; (ii) issuance of 1,659,084 common shares of the Company to EMX at a deemed price of $0.23; and (iii) incur $1,000,000 in aggregate exploration expenditures over a five-year period, of which no less than $150,000 shall be spent annually.

Upon public announcement of (i) each of a mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, the Company shall pay to EMX a fee of $275,000 in respect of each of the mineral resource estimate or preliminary economic assessment; and (ii) a development decision by the board of directors of the Company in respect of the Project, in the absence of either or both of a mineral resource estimate or preliminary economic assessment, the Company shall pay to EMX a fee of $550,000, whereupon no further payments will be required (the "Resource Payment"). The Resource Payment may be payable in cash or through the issuance of the Company's shares. Any issuance of shares relating to the Resource Payment is subject to a floor price of $0.23 per share and prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.

The Seller will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty") with respect of the Project, of which 0.5% of the Royalty is purchasable by the Company for $2,000,000 on or before the sixth (6th) anniversary. In addition to the Royalty, the Company will make an annual advance royalty payments of $25,000 commencing on the third anniversary with each payment increasing by $10,000 per year subject to maximum of $75,000 per year.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 22, 2021.

________________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a memorandum of understanding dated July 7, 2021 (the "Flying Post MOU") between the Company and Flying Post First Nation ("Flying Post") and a memorandum of understanding dated August 9, 2021 (together with the Flying Post MOU, the "MOUs") between the Company and Chapleau Cree First Nation (together with Flying Post, the "First Nations"), whereby the Company has agreed to work with the First Nations to establish a long-term relationship and engage in negotiations toward an impact benefit agreement regarding the Company's exploration and development of the Company's October Gold Project.

Under the terms of the MOUs, the Company will (i) make certain cash payments, (ii) issue 100,000 shares in the aggregate and (iii) issue 100,000 share purchase warrants in the aggregate to the First Nations. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 28, 2021.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,857,143 Quebec flow-through shares and 2,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per Quebec flow-through share and $0.10 per common share



Warrants attached to Quebec

flow-through shares: 3,928,572 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,928,572 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period Warrants attached to common

shares: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Finder's Fee:

GloRes Securities Inc. - $94,500 cash and 550,00 finder's warrants

Marquest Asset Management Inc. – 175,000 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant has the same terms as warrants attached to Quebec flow-through shares.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________________________

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 18, 2021, between the Company and EBH2 Systems SA (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a worldwide license granted by the Vendor to sell the products in which the EBH2 generators are incorporated in the Company's technologies, and exclusively used to supply autonomously the technologies of the Company. The Agreement also provides the right to hold a 50% ownership with the Vendor in a Canadian company that will be created by the Company, that will be in charge of commercializing, selling and maintaining the EBH2 systems and products in North America, and that will be granted by the Vendor a permanent license for the commercialization, sale and servicing of the EBH2 systems and products in North America.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have to issue 10,000,000 common shares, 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") and pay US$500,000. Each Warrant will allow its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 24, 2021 and September 29, 2021.

______________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention (la « convention ») datée du 18 septembre 2021, entre la société et EBH2 Systems SA (le « vendeur »), concernant l'achat d'une licence mondiale accordée par le vendeur pour vendre les produits dans lesquels les génératrices de EBH2 sont incorporées dans les technologies de la société et utilisées exclusivement pour alimenter de manière autonome les technologies de la société. La convention comprend aussi le droit de détenir un actionnariat de 50% avec le vendeur dans une compagnie canadienne qui sera formée par la société, qui sera chargée de commercialiser, de vendre et d'entretenir les systèmes et produits EBH2 en Amérique du Nord et qui se verra accorder par le vendeur une licence exclusive permanente pour la commercialisation, la vente et le service de systèmes et produits EBH2 en Amérique du Nord.

En vertu de la convention, la société devra émettre 10 000 00 actions ordinaires, 10 000 000 bons de souscription (les « bons »), et payer une somme de 500 000 US $. Chaque bon permettra à son porteur d'acheter une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,75 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois à compter de la date de clôture de la transaction.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 24 août 2021 et le 29 septembre 2021.

_________________________________________

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,862,000 flow-through shares and 1,170,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per flow-through share and $0.10 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 2,016,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,016,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares John Gomez Y 224,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. – $11,112.50 cash and 88,900 finder's warrants

Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $7,000 cash and 56,000 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.15 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated August 25, 2021 and September 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") ("JUMP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:32 a.m. PST, September 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,323 common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $176,071:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 3, 2021.

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective September 21, 2021, the Company's (final) Short Form Prospectus dated September 21, 2021 qualifying the distribution of 19,048,000 units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on September 28, 2021, for gross proceeds of CDN$23,000,460.

Offering: 21,905,200 units (which includes 2,857,200 units of the over-allotment option that was fully exercised)



Unit Price: CDN$1.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.36 for an eighteen (18) month period.



Underwriters: National Bank Financial Inc., Clarus Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners LP



Underwriter's Commission: Aggregate cash commissions of CDN$1,150,023

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated September 21, 2021 and filed on SEDAR and news releases dated September 8, 2021 and September 28, 2021.

________________________________________

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:09 p.m. PST, September 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 378,788 shares to settle outstanding debt for $$250,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 27, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired an existing 2% net smelter royalty (the "NSR") on the Elk Gold Mine Project, located near Merritt B.C.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the NSR for USD$10,000,000 cash payment and issuance of 1,659,304 common shares at a deemed price of $0.47460. Additionally, the Company will issue 829,652 common share purchase warrants, exercisable for two years at $0.70 per common share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2021, September 29, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 56,364 common shares at a deemed price of $2.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $124,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2021.

___________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,250,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 9, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 9, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,250,000 shares with 1,250,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 29, 2018 .

________________________________________

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, September 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, September 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC ("WA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 11,127,941

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 9, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 9, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 21,705,882 shares and 550,000 flow-through shares with 11,127,943 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2019 .

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

GSTAAD CAPITAL CORP. ("GTD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 140,000 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee:

Ehsan Agahi – 325,000 common shares

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

