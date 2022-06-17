TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, June 23, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire June 27, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 27, 2022.

TRADE DATES

June 23, 2022 - TO SETTLE – June 24, 2022

June 24, 2022 - TO SETTLE – June 27, 2022

June 27, 2022 - TO SETTLE – June 27, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

COELACANTH ENERGY INC. ("CEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Shares

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 20, 2022, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Oil & Gas' company.

On May 31, 2022, pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement, Vermilion Energy Inc. acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc., payable in the form of $1.73 in cash per each Leucrotta share held. Leucrotta shareholders also received 1 Coelacanth Energy Inc. common share and 0.1917 of a Coelacanth warrant for each Leucrotta share held. Each whole Coelacanth warrant entitled the holder to acquire 1 Coelacanth share until June 30, 2022 at $0.27 per share. Coelacanth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leucrotta, acquired certain oil and gas exploration assets located in the Two Rivers area of British Columbia pursuant to a Conveyance Agreement between Coelacanth and Leucrotta.

The Company's Listing Application dated June 14, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

81,287,589 common shares issued to Principals are subject to or are legended in accordance with a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period upon listing. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 268,256 common shares issued to non-Principals are legended in accordance with a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period upon listing.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Coelacanth units announced by Leucrotta on March 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,000,952 shares

13,779,190 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.27 per share

$0.27 per flow-through share Warrants: 27,780,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,780,142 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a five year period Number of Placees: 25 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Zakresky Y 12,166,400 John Brussa Y 1,574,075 Helmut R. Eckert Y 1,481,480 Nolan Chicoine Y 1,416,747 William Lancaster Y 1,111,100 Harvey Doerr Y 925,925 Raymond T. Hyer Y 925,925 Tom Medvedic Y 925,925

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

376,213,015 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 81,555,845 common shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CEI (new) CUSIP Number: 192077 10 5 (new) Company Contact: Nolan Chicoine, VP Finance & Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 2110, 530 – 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 3S8 Company Phone Number: (403) 705-4551 Company Email Address: nchicoine@coelacanth.ca

__________________________________

GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD. ("PEAS")

[formerly Pivotal Financial Corp. ("PIV.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Brokered Private Placement, Non Brokered Private Placement and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Pivotal Financial Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated May 30, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, June 20, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Global Food and Ingredients Inc. (the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of the Target and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and issued 62,938,505 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of the Target (including the private placement described below) on June 10, 2022. Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of the Target exchanged their common shares in the capital of the Target ("Target Shares") at an exchange ratio of five Resulting Issuer Shares for every one Target Share held. In addition, all outstanding options, warrants, finders' warrants and agents' compensation options of the Target were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratio.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 5 pre-Consolidation common shares to 1 post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and changed its name from "Pivotal Financial Corp." to "Global Food and Ingredients Ltd.".

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 56,353,436 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 1,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "All other food manufacturing" company (NAICS Number: 311990).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Resumption of Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated August 9, 2021, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Effective at the opening on Monday, June 20, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "PIV.P" to "PEAS".

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on November 17, 2021, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's share capital consolidation on the basis of 5 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share as well as a special resolution approving the Company's name change. The name of the Company has been changed from "Pivotal Financial Corp." to "Global Food and Ingredients Ltd.".

Effective at the opening on Monday, June 20, 2022, the shares under the name Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares under the name Pivotal Financial Corp. will be delisted.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a private placement occurring on a brokered and non-brokered basis (the "Financing") described in the January 17, 2022 and April 11, 2022 press releases. The Financing was comprised of subscription receipts of the Target ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $1.25 per Subscription Receipt. The Subscription Receipts were converted into units of the Resulting Issuer ("Resulting Issuer Units"), such that each Subscription Receipt resulted in the holder thereof being issued, for no additional consideration and without any further action by its holder, one (1) Resulting Issuer Unit. Each Resulting Issuer Unit consists of one Resulting Issuer Share and one common share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer (each, a "Resulting Issuer Warrant"), with each Resulting Issuer Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $1.75 per share at any time on or prior to June 10, 2024.

Brokered Private Placement:

Subscription Receipts: 1,966,200 Purchase Price: $1.25 per Subscription Receipt Resulting Issuer Shares: 1,966,200 Resulting Issuer Warrants: 1,966,200 Number of Placees: 31 placees Non Brokered Private Placement:

Subscription Receipts: 879,000 Purchase Price: $1.25 per Subscription Receipt Resulting Issuer Shares: 879,000 Resulting Issuer Warrants: 879,000 Number of Placees: 15 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Resulting Issuer Shares Number of Resulting Issuer Warrants Prashant Jairaj (Vice President of the Company) Y 40,000 40,000 Michael Moussa (Vice President of the Company) Y 240,000 240,000 C. Fraser Elliott (former Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company) Y 40,000 40,000

In connection with the brokered portion of the Financing, the Agents (as defined in the Filing Statement) received: (i) a cash commission of $163,467.50, and (ii) broker warrants of the Target that will convert into 123,910 broker warrants of the Resulting Issuer. Each Resulting Issuer broker warrant will entitle the holder to acquire Resulting Issuer Units at $1.25 per Resulting Issuer Unit at any time on or prior to June 10, 2024. In addition, the Target paid Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. a corporate finance advisory fee of $28,580.

In connection with the non-brokered portion of the Financing, the Target paid a finder's fee of $23,450 and issued finder's warrants of the Target to an arm's length finder that will convert into 18,760 finder's warrants of the Resulting Issuer. Each Resulting Issuer finder's warrant will entitle the holder to acquire Resulting Issuer Units at $1.25 per Resulting Issuer Unit at any time on or prior to June 10, 2024.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via a press release dated May 18, 2022.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 65,938,505 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 56,353,436 securities (comprised of 51,542,543 common shares, 2,067,543 warrants, 2,610,000 options and 133,350 finder's warrants) Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PEAS (new) CUSIP Number: 37960F106 (new) Issuer Contact: Bill Murray, Chief Financial Officer Issuer Address: 43 Colborne Street, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1E3 Issuer Phone Number: 416-840-6801 Issuer Email: bill.murray@gfiglobalfood.com

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated May 12, 2022 and news release issued by the Company on June 15, 2022, effective at the open on Monday, June 20, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading;

________________________________________

RIVERWALK ACQUISITION CORP. ("RAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 14, 2022, effective at market open on June 20, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 16, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 17, 2022.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No.2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Cdn L.P. Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US L.P. Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No.2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Cdn Trust Unit: CDN $0.03268

Distribution per US Trust Unit: US $ $0.03268

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 3 CORP. ("AAAJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered-Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on May 20, 2022 and June 02, 2022:

Number of Securities: 6,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share Warrants: 6,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:











Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho) Y 41,650 Ice Age Gold Corp. (Patrick Levasseur) Y 2,920,000







Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. - $1,890 in cash and 31,500 non-transferable finder warrants





StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $2,310 in cash and 38,500 non-transferable finder warrants





Jean-David Moore - $3,500 in cash and 58,333 non-transferable finder warrants

Finder Warrant Exercise Price: Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a period of 36 months.



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 10, 2022.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 juin 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») annoncé le 20 mai 2022 et le 02 juin 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 6 000 000 actions ordinaires Prix : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire Bons de souscription : 6 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 000 000 actions Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois Nombre de souscripteurs: 19 souscripteurs Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho) Y 41 650 Ice Age Gold Corp. (Patrick Levasseur) Y 2 920 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: GloRes Securities Inc. - 1 890 $ en espèces et 31 500 bons de souscription non transférables

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - 2 310 $ en espèces et 38 500 bons de souscription non transférables

Jean-David Moore - 3 500 $ en espèces et 58 333 bons de souscription non transférables Prix d'exercice du bon

d'intermédiation : Chaque bons de souscription permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 10 juin 2022.

________________________________________

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated February 6, 2022 between the Company and Glen Prior (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in one mineral tenure (the "Property") from the Vendor in return for an aggregate of 25,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and $1,561.81 in cash as total consideration for the Property. The Property consist of approximately 214 hectares and is located in the Omenica Mining Division in British Columbia, Canada.

In connection with this transaction, the Vendor will retain a 1.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on Property starting on day commercial production on the Property begins. The Company will have the right to buy back one-half of the NSR from the Vendor in return for an additional $500,000 in cash payments.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2022 and June 15, 2022.

________________________________________

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,984,167 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,333,333 units. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. 7,166,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,166,667 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 28, 2020. The 182,500 warrants were not being extended were previously exercised by the holder thereof

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated September 28, 2018, November 26, 2020, and June 10, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture, as further described in the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2021 and October 7, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: Conversion Price: Maturity Date: Interest Rate: US$2,900,000 principal amount US$0.055 until maturity extended from March 31, 2021 to October 31, 2021 5% per annum until maturity

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 28, 2018.

________________________________________

RIVERWALK ACQUISITION CORP. ("RAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated July 8, 2021, with respect to an issuance of 907,000 bonus warrants (the "2021 Bonus Warrants") to Green Island Investment Ltd. ("Green Island") in consideration of a secured debenture of USD$8,000,000 (the "Secured Debenture"), TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment agreement to the Secured Debenture dated June 15, 2022, between the Company and Green Island, whereby the Secured Debenture will be extended to expiry on December 31, 2024, and the interest rate will increase from 6.5% to 7.5% on July 1, 2023. In consideration, the Company will pay a cash fee of US$40,000 and issue 882,000 additional bonus warrants (the "Additional Bonus Warrants") to Green Island. Each Additional Bonus Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of CAD $1.34 per share, expiring on December 31, 2025. The terms and conditions of the 2021 Bonus Warrants remain unchanged.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2021, and June 16, 2022.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per unit Number of Placees: 12 placees Agent's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received a cash commission equal to $38,500 and 385,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on December 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 15, 2022:

Convertible Note: $200,000 USD in principal amount of Convertible Notes ("Notes"). Conversion Terms: Notes shall be convertible at the option of the holder thereof into common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a conversion price being the greater of i) the 30-day VWAP prior to the conversion notice, and ii) $6.37 CAD, for a maximum of 40,031 Shares (assuming full conversion at $6.37 CAD). Maturity Date: December 31, 2022. Interest Rate: 1% per month from the date of issuance until July 15, 2022, compounded;

1.25% per month from July 16, 2022 through Oct 31, 2022, compounded;

2% per month from Nov 1, 2022 through the Dec 31, 2022, compounded.

Accrued interest on the Note shall be convertible into Shares at the election of the holder and under the same Conversion Terms of the Note, subject to Exchange approval at the time of such election.

Number of Placees: 1 placee Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 14, 2022.

__________________________________

VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:53 a.m. PST, June 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, June 16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 3, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,613,316 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 20, 2022 to June 19, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Beacon Securities Limited (Justin Gilman) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

