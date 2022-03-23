TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BOW LAKE CAPITAL CORP. ("BLCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated December 29, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, effective December 30, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening on Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
7,800,000 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
3,260,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
Endeavor Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
BLCC.P
CUSIP Number:
10215F 10 6
Sponsoring Member:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Agent's Warrants:
500,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 60 months from the date of listing.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 29, 2021.
Company Contact:
Arthur H. Kwan
Company Address:
300 Roslyn Building, 400 – 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2P 0L6
Company Phone Number:
403-999-7808
Company Email Address:
arthur_h_kwan@hotmail.com
________________________________________
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.1972
Payable Date: April 29, 2022
Record Date: March 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: March 30 2022
________________________________________
CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP. ("CLVR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 18, 2022, effective at the open of market March 24, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
LDB CAPITAL CORP. ("LDB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 18, 2022, effective at the open of market March 24, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.123287672
Payable Date: April 18, 2022
Record Date: March 31, 2022
Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2022
________________________________________
URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0125
Payable Date: April 15, 2022
Record Date: March 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2022
___________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
NEX Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0171
Payable Date: April 29, 2022
Record Date: March 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2022
________________________________________
22/03/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Lease Agreement dated March 15, 2022 between the Allegiant Gold (U.S.) Ltd. (the "Company") and Anchor Minerals, Inc. ("Anchor"), whereby the parties terminated the Lease Agreement dated January 28, 2019 and amended the lease on the Goldfield West property located in Nevada. The new agreement suspends the advanced royalty payments to Anchor in return for a one-time payment to Anchor of $140,000 (U.S.) consisting of $60,000 (U.S.) in cash and $80,000 (U.S.) equal to 277,668 common shares with a deemed price of $0.365 per share. After five years, a new advanced royalty payment will commence at $50,000 (U.S.) with an annual adjustment tied to inflation. The Company will initiate a US$1.5-million work program at Goldfield West over the next five years.
________________________________________
BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 3, 2022:
Number of Shares:
6,250,000 flow-through shares
6,250,000 non-flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.2275 per flow-through share
$0.16 per non-flow-through share
Warrants:
12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
Y
6,250,000 f/t
6,250,000 nf/t
Finder's Fee:
Paradigm Capital - $24,218.75
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 21, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Secured Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2022:
Second Tranche
Convertible Debenture
$2,000,000 in outstanding principal amount of secured convertible debentures.
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 6,666,666 common shares of the Company at $0.30 per share of principal outstanding.
Maturity Date:
Minimum 3 years with a maximum of 5 years from the date of issuance.
Forced Conversion:
At the option of the Company, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, may force the conversion of all of the secured convertible debentures, if the volume-weighted average trading price for the common shares for 10 trading days equals or exceeds 60 cents per common share, no earlier than 30 days after notice has been provided to the Holder.
Interest Rate:
10% per annum
Additional Information:
Payment of a monthly royalty to the holder equal to (a) 20% of the gross profit, defined as the revenue generated less the cost of the coins (estimated to be the equivalent of 60 basis points (bps) of total revenue) generated from the on-line ecosystem of Bitcoin Well and affiliates from the date hereof until August 23, 2023; and (b) between 12% to 20% of gross profit (estimated to be between 36 and 60 bps of total revenue) from August 23, 2023, until the latter of three months after the most recent conversion date or the maturity date. No royalty payment shall be made if the aggregate amount of all interest payments, future interest payments and royalty payments would exceed 24%.
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11 (d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the first tranche on February 24, 2022 and the closing of the second tranche of the private placement on March 21, 2022, setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("FLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase and transfer agreement ("Agreement") dated January 26, 2022 between the company and the shareholders ("Vendors") of CrossConsense GmbH & Co. KG ("CrossConsense"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company, through its wholly-owned German subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of CrossConsense in return for $1,250,000 in cash and 1,900,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.65 per common share of the Company to the Vendors as total consideration for the business.
In connection with this transaction, the company will also provide Erythana Ventures Corp. with $100,000 in cash payment as a finder's fee for their services.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please refer to the company's news releases dated January 27, 2022, March 1, 2022 and March 22, 2022.
_______________________________________
FREEMAN GOLD CORP. ("FMAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLD STATE RESOURCES INC. ("GOST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
15,085,000
Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 23, 2023
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.0625 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.05
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,985,000 shares with 19,985,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 22, 2020. Of the 19,985,000 warrants originally issued, 1,900,000 have already been exercised and a further 3,000,000 will not be repriced as the warrantholders elected not to consent to the repricing.
For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated February 18, 2022 and March 22, 2022.
________________________________________
GROSVENOR CPC I INC. ("GRVA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated March 18, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on Monday March 21, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on Tuesday March 22, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $652,640 (6,526,400 common shares at $0.10 per share).
GROSVENOR CPC I INC. (« GRVA.P »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription-SCD-Actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Le présent bulletin fait référence à notre bulletin daté du 18 mars 2022 relativement à l'inscription à la cote des actions de la société.
Nous avons reçu confirmation que la clôture a été effectuée. Conséquemment, les actions ordinaires de la société, lesquelles ont été inscrites à la cote à la fermeture des affaires lundi le 21 mars 2022, ont été admises à la négociation à l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 22 mars 2022.
La société a complété l'appel public à l'épargne de ses titres avant l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 22 mars 2022. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est de 652 640 $ (6 526 400 d'actions ordinaires au prix de 0,10 $ l'action).
___________________________________
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
IBC Advanced ALloys CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 302,427 shares at a deemed price of $0.1710 per share to settle outstanding debt for $51,715.11.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated March 9, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares in connection with the signing of 21 new loan agreements (the "Loans") for a total aggregate principal of $2,000,000. The Loans will mature on the date that is 13 months from the closing date, subject to an acceleration clause, and will bear an annual interest rate of 9%.
Insider participation:
Name
Insider = Y
# of shares
Steven Archambault
Y
20,000
Paul Mangano
Y
1,000
Paul Fortin
Y
1,000
John McCoach
Y
2,500
DEFSEC Corporation (David Luxton)
Y
12,500
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022.
______________________________
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective April 28, 2021, Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nanavut and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 4, 2022.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on March 9, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$6,899,999.85.
Offering:
25,555,555 units (which includes 3,333,333 units as a result of the fully exercised over-allotment option)
Unit Price:
CDN$0.27 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.37 for a two-year period.
Agent:
Research Capital Corporation
Agent's Commission:
Cash commission of CDN$339,000 and 1,200,001 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.27 for a two-year period.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 4, 2022 and filed on SEDAR.
___________________________________________
TUDOR GOLD CORP ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a termination agreement dated February 28, 2022 (the "Termination Agreement") between Tudor Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Richard Mill, Tudor Holdings Ltd. ("Tudor") and Walter Storm (collectively, together with Walter Storm, Richard Mill, the Company and Tudor, the "Parties") whereby the Parties agree to terminate a purchase and sale agreement dated September 15, 2015 between Tudor and Richard Mill as assigned to the Company by Tudor pursuant to an acquisition agreement dated April 6, 2016 as amended on July 19, 2019 and the purchase and sale agreement dated May 10, 2016 between Richard Mill and the Company (collectively, the "Purchase Agreements") and any and all rights and entitlements of Richard Mill to the two 2.5% net smelter returns on certain claims contemplated under the Purchase Agreements.
Under the terms of the Termination Agreement, the Company will issue 115,000 common shares at a deemed price of $2.00 per share to Richard Mill.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2022 and March 18, 2022
________________________________________
VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated February 18, 2022 and March 7, 2022:
Number of Securities:
8,727,954 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.16 per common share
Warrants:
4,363,977 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,363,977 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.20 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.
Y
3,277,606
Glenn J. Mullan
Y
156,250
9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke)
Y
20,000
Quirico De Vega
Y
50,000
Deborah Hoing
Y
93,750
Louis Doyle
Y
62,500
Michael Rosatelli
Y
62,500
Lukas Shewchuk
Y
40,000
Aggregate ProGroup (3 placees)
P
1,281,250
Finder's Fee: None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 18, 2022.
CORPORATION MINIÈRE VAL-D'OR (« VZZ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 18 février 2022 et 7 mars 2022:
Nombre d'actions:
8 727 954 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,16 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
4 363 977 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 363 977 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
27 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.
Y
3 277 606
Glenn J. Mullan
Y
156 250
9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke)
Y
20 000
Quirico De Vega
Y
50 000
Deborah Hoing
Y
93 750
Louis Doyle
Y
62 500
Michael Rosatelli
Y
62 500
Lukas Shewchuk
Y
40 000
Ensemble Groupe Pro (3 souscripteurs)
P
1 281 250
Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 mars 2022.
________________________________________
VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, March 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 21, 2022, the expiry date for the Warrants and Compensation Warrants should have been:
Warrant Price:
$0.25 exercisable with an expiry date of January 31, 2024.
Finder's Fees:
$150,000 cash commission and 3,000,000 Compensation
All other information remains unchanged.
__________________________________
WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS") ("CANS.DB") ("CANS.WT") ("CANS.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, March 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 18, 2022, between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has the option to earn a 100% ownership interest in eight (8) unpatented contiguous mining claims that make up the Surge Property located in the Patricia Mining District, Ontario, Canada approximately 150 kms east of Red Lake, Ontario.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate $130,000 purchase price will be satisfied via $110,000 in cash and the issuance of 400,000 common shares of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 22, 2022.
_______________________________________
