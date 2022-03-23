TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOW LAKE CAPITAL CORP. ("BLCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated December 29, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, effective December 30, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

7,800,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 3,260,000 common shares





Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Company Trading Symbol:

BLCC.P CUSIP Number:

10215F 10 6 Sponsoring Member:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.





Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 60 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 29, 2021.

Company Contact: Arthur H. Kwan Company Address: 300 Roslyn Building, 400 – 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2P 0L6 Company Phone Number: 403-999-7808 Company Email Address: arthur_h_kwan@hotmail.com

________________________________________

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.1972

Payable Date: April 29, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: March 30 2022

________________________________________

CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP. ("CLVR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 18, 2022, effective at the open of market March 24, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

LDB CAPITAL CORP. ("LDB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 18, 2022, effective at the open of market March 24, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.123287672

Payable Date: April 18, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2022

________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: April 15, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2022

___________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: April 29, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2022

________________________________________

22/03/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Lease Agreement dated March 15, 2022 between the Allegiant Gold (U.S.) Ltd. (the "Company") and Anchor Minerals, Inc. ("Anchor"), whereby the parties terminated the Lease Agreement dated January 28, 2019 and amended the lease on the Goldfield West property located in Nevada. The new agreement suspends the advanced royalty payments to Anchor in return for a one-time payment to Anchor of $140,000 (U.S.) consisting of $60,000 (U.S.) in cash and $80,000 (U.S.) equal to 277,668 common shares with a deemed price of $0.365 per share. After five years, a new advanced royalty payment will commence at $50,000 (U.S.) with an annual adjustment tied to inflation. The Company will initiate a US$1.5-million work program at Goldfield West over the next five years.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 3, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 flow-through shares

6,250,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.2275 per flow-through share

$0.16 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 6,250,000 f/t



6,250,000 nf/t





Finder's Fee: Paradigm Capital - $24,218.75

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 21, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Secured Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2022:

Second Tranche





Convertible Debenture $2,000,000 in outstanding principal amount of secured convertible debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 6,666,666 common shares of the Company at $0.30 per share of principal outstanding.



Maturity Date: Minimum 3 years with a maximum of 5 years from the date of issuance.



Forced Conversion: At the option of the Company, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, may force the conversion of all of the secured convertible debentures, if the volume-weighted average trading price for the common shares for 10 trading days equals or exceeds 60 cents per common share, no earlier than 30 days after notice has been provided to the Holder.



Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Additional Information: Payment of a monthly royalty to the holder equal to (a) 20% of the gross profit, defined as the revenue generated less the cost of the coins (estimated to be the equivalent of 60 basis points (bps) of total revenue) generated from the on-line ecosystem of Bitcoin Well and affiliates from the date hereof until August 23, 2023; and (b) between 12% to 20% of gross profit (estimated to be between 36 and 60 bps of total revenue) from August 23, 2023, until the latter of three months after the most recent conversion date or the maturity date. No royalty payment shall be made if the aggregate amount of all interest payments, future interest payments and royalty payments would exceed 24%.



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: None





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11 (d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the first tranche on February 24, 2022 and the closing of the second tranche of the private placement on March 21, 2022, setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("FLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase and transfer agreement ("Agreement") dated January 26, 2022 between the company and the shareholders ("Vendors") of CrossConsense GmbH & Co. KG ("CrossConsense"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company, through its wholly-owned German subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of CrossConsense in return for $1,250,000 in cash and 1,900,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.65 per common share of the Company to the Vendors as total consideration for the business.

In connection with this transaction, the company will also provide Erythana Ventures Corp. with $100,000 in cash payment as a finder's fee for their services.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the company's news releases dated January 27, 2022, March 1, 2022 and March 22, 2022.

_______________________________________

FREEMAN GOLD CORP. ("FMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLD STATE RESOURCES INC. ("GOST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 15,085,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: September 23, 2023 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.0625 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,985,000 shares with 19,985,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 22, 2020. Of the 19,985,000 warrants originally issued, 1,900,000 have already been exercised and a further 3,000,000 will not be repriced as the warrantholders elected not to consent to the repricing.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated February 18, 2022 and March 22, 2022.

________________________________________

GROSVENOR CPC I INC. ("GRVA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated March 18, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on Monday March 21, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on Tuesday March 22, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $652,640 (6,526,400 common shares at $0.10 per share).

GROSVENOR CPC I INC. (« GRVA.P »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription-SCD-Actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 mars 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le présent bulletin fait référence à notre bulletin daté du 18 mars 2022 relativement à l'inscription à la cote des actions de la société.

Nous avons reçu confirmation que la clôture a été effectuée. Conséquemment, les actions ordinaires de la société, lesquelles ont été inscrites à la cote à la fermeture des affaires lundi le 21 mars 2022, ont été admises à la négociation à l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 22 mars 2022.

La société a complété l'appel public à l'épargne de ses titres avant l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 22 mars 2022. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est de 652 640 $ (6 526 400 d'actions ordinaires au prix de 0,10 $ l'action).

___________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IBC Advanced ALloys CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 302,427 shares at a deemed price of $0.1710 per share to settle outstanding debt for $51,715.11.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated March 9, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares in connection with the signing of 21 new loan agreements (the "Loans") for a total aggregate principal of $2,000,000. The Loans will mature on the date that is 13 months from the closing date, subject to an acceleration clause, and will bear an annual interest rate of 9%.

Insider participation:

Name Insider = Y # of shares Steven Archambault Y 20,000 Paul Mangano Y 1,000 Paul Fortin Y 1,000 John McCoach Y 2,500 DEFSEC Corporation (David Luxton) Y 12,500

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022.

______________________________

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 28, 2021, Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nanavut and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 4, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on March 9, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$6,899,999.85.

Offering: 25,555,555 units (which includes 3,333,333 units as a result of the fully exercised over-allotment option)



Unit Price: CDN$0.27 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.37 for a two-year period.



Agent: Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Commission: Cash commission of CDN$339,000 and 1,200,001 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.27 for a two-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 4, 2022 and filed on SEDAR.

___________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a termination agreement dated February 28, 2022 (the "Termination Agreement") between Tudor Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Richard Mill, Tudor Holdings Ltd. ("Tudor") and Walter Storm (collectively, together with Walter Storm, Richard Mill, the Company and Tudor, the "Parties") whereby the Parties agree to terminate a purchase and sale agreement dated September 15, 2015 between Tudor and Richard Mill as assigned to the Company by Tudor pursuant to an acquisition agreement dated April 6, 2016 as amended on July 19, 2019 and the purchase and sale agreement dated May 10, 2016 between Richard Mill and the Company (collectively, the "Purchase Agreements") and any and all rights and entitlements of Richard Mill to the two 2.5% net smelter returns on certain claims contemplated under the Purchase Agreements.

Under the terms of the Termination Agreement, the Company will issue 115,000 common shares at a deemed price of $2.00 per share to Richard Mill.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2022 and March 18, 2022

________________________________________

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated February 18, 2022 and March 7, 2022:

Number of Securities: 8,727,954 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per common share



Warrants: 4,363,977 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,363,977 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:









Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. Y 3,277,606 Glenn J. Mullan Y 156,250 9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke) Y 20,000 Quirico De Vega Y 50,000 Deborah Hoing Y 93,750 Louis Doyle Y 62,500 Michael Rosatelli Y 62,500 Lukas Shewchuk Y 40,000 Aggregate ProGroup (3 placees) P 1,281,250







Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 18, 2022.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE VAL-D'OR (« VZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 mars 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 18 février 2022 et 7 mars 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 8 727 954 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,16 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 363 977 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 363 977 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 27 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. Y 3 277 606 Glenn J. Mullan Y 156 250 9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke) Y 20 000 Quirico De Vega Y 50 000 Deborah Hoing Y 93 750 Louis Doyle Y 62 500 Michael Rosatelli Y 62 500 Lukas Shewchuk Y 40 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (3 souscripteurs) P 1 281 250

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 mars 2022.

________________________________________

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, March 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 21, 2022, the expiry date for the Warrants and Compensation Warrants should have been:



Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable with an expiry date of January 31, 2024.







Finder's Fees: $150,000 cash commission and 3,000,000 Compensation

Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Sixty Two Capital Pty. Ltd. Each

Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.25 per common share with an

expiry date of January 31, 2024.

All other information remains unchanged.

__________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS") ("CANS.DB") ("CANS.WT") ("CANS.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, March 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 18, 2022, between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has the option to earn a 100% ownership interest in eight (8) unpatented contiguous mining claims that make up the Surge Property located in the Patricia Mining District, Ontario, Canada approximately 150 kms east of Red Lake, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate $130,000 purchase price will be satisfied via $110,000 in cash and the issuance of 400,000 common shares of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 22, 2022.

_______________________________________

