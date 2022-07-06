TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEX Company:

SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK")

[Formerly Silk Road Energy Inc. ("SLK.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

NEX Company

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 7, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from SLK.H to SLK. The Company is classified as a Mining company.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to the non-arm's length mining claim purchase agreement with Record Gold Corp. ("Record Gold") dated December 20, 2021 to acquire 100 percent ownership of two concessions of gold and other precious metals claims located in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 8,999,983 common shares at $0.05 per share to the shareholders of Record Gold.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Judson Y 1,778,013 David Johnson Y 615,466 Paul Craig Y 222,251 Vladimir Katic Y 34,192

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the non-arm's length agreement of purchase and sale of natural gas properties with Gold Note Resources Inc. ("Gold Note") dated January 27, 2022 to dispose of its interests in four natural gas and petroleum properties.

As consideration, the Company shall receive $10 cash and Gold Note has assumed debts of $64,229.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,592,771 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 5, 2022.

_______________________________________

22/07/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALBATROS ACQUISITION CORPORATION INC. ("ALBT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated June 30, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on Monday July 4, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $408,575.40 (2,723,836 common shares at $0.15 per share).

CORPORATION D'ACQUISITION ALBATROS INC ("ALBT.P")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription-SCD-Actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le présent bulletin fait référence à notre bulletin daté du 30 juin 2022 relativement à l'inscription à la cote des actions de la société.

Nous avons reçu confirmation que la clôture a été effectuée. Conséquemment, les actions ordinaires de la société, lesquelles ont été inscrites à la cote à la fermeture des affaires lundi le 4 juillet 2022, ont été admises à la négociation à l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 5 juillet 2022.

La société a complété l'appel public à l'épargne de ses titres avant l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 5 juillet 2022. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est de 408 575.40 $ (2 723 836 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,15 $ l'action).

______________________________________

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BUFFALO COAL CORP. ("BUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BUFFALO COAL CORP. ("BUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 6, 2022 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 21, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 21, 2021. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Based Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on June 10, 2022, with subsequent full exercise of the over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of $4,605,750.

Offering 30,705,000 Units (including over-allotment option of 4,005,000 Units).



Unit Price: $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: 30,705,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,705,000 common shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months.



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of $460,575 and 2,149,350 compensation options payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., ATB Capital Markets Inc., and Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each compensation option is exercisable to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months.

For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 6, 2022 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated June 1, 2022, June 2, 2022 and June 10, 2022.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the grant of 734,750 non-transferable bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to several arms and non-arm's length lenders, in connection with raising $2,939,000 gross proceeds through the issuance of non-convertible unsecured debentures. Maturing on June 15, 2027, each debenture bears interest at a fixed rate of 7% per annum. Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.35 per share until June 15, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 15, 2022.

________________________________________

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,166,666 common shares

20,195,002 flow-through shares

16,557,954 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share

$0.105 per flow-through share

$0.14 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 23,459,809 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,459,809 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for an 18 months period



Number of Placees: 17 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Donald K. Johnson Y 7,944,444 Jacqueline Leroux Y 142,857





Finder's Fee:









Glores Securities Inc. $93,214.50 cash and 887,757 finder's warrants StephenAvenue Securities Inc. $3,541.50 cash and 45,000 finder's warrants PI Financial Corp. $944.40 cash and 12,000 finder's warrants QWEST Investment Fund $30,000.01 cash and 285,714 finder's warrants Management Ltd.

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. $21,450 cash





The finder's warrants are non-transferable and each are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 4, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 5, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 500,000 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of July 11, 2022 to July 11, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation (Evan Trott) on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2022.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,367,154 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for US$239,252.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 27, 2021 and June 8, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 212,659 shares to settle outstanding debt for $858,846.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:01 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 6, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Southview Property Management Inc., a residential and commercial property management business located in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay an aggregate $450,000 in cash, and has issued 76,635 common shares at a price of $1.96 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 12, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

________________________________________

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 335,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.18 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 167,500 whole Warrants to purchase 167,500 common shares in the capital of the Company.



Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of FT Units Geoff Schellenberg Y 135,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 7, 2022.

__________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "MTEC Agreement") dated June 6, 2022, among 1610877 Ontario Limited ("161"), Gregory Powell ("Powell"), and Voxtur Analytics Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the MTEC Agreement the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Municipal Tax Equity Consultants Inc. ("MTEC") from 161.

The Company's associated entity MTAG Paralegal Professional Corp. ("MTAG") acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of MTEC's associated entity, MTE Paralegal Professional Corporation ("MTEP"), from Powell pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated June 6, 2022 among MTAG, Powell and 161.

As consideration for the acquisition of MTEC, the Company shall make a cash payment of $2,200,000 and issue up to an aggregate of 1,313,130 common shares of the Company to 161, subject to customary adjustments. The purchase price of MTEP was $900,000 payable in cash by MTAG to Powell.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 9, 2022 and July 5, 2022.

_______________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit.



Warrants: 8,000,000 Warrants to purchase 8,000,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Chris Anderson Y 2,500,000





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 04, 2022.

__________________________________

