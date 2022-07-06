U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,904.00
    -32.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,823.50
    +15.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.08
    +0.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0267
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1957
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3700
    -0.4720 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,948.30
    -320.62 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.17
    -7.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,134.61
    -288.86 (-1.09%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·14 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEX Company:

SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK")
[Formerly Silk Road Energy Inc. ("SLK.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
NEX Company

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company.  Therefore, effective on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 7, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from SLK.H to SLK.  The Company is classified as a Mining company.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to the non-arm's length mining claim purchase agreement with Record Gold Corp. ("Record Gold") dated December 20, 2021 to acquire 100 percent ownership of two concessions of gold and other precious metals claims located in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 8,999,983 common shares at $0.05 per share to the shareholders of Record Gold.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Michael Judson                         

Y       

1,778,013

David Johnson                         

Y              

615,466

Paul Craig                                 

Y                 

222,251

Vladimir Katic                           

Y                                        

34,192

 

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the non-arm's length agreement of purchase and sale of natural gas properties with Gold Note Resources Inc. ("Gold Note") dated January 27, 2022 to dispose of its interests in four natural gas and petroleum properties.

As consideration, the Company shall receive $10 cash and Gold Note has assumed debts of $64,229.

Capitalization:

Unlimited         

shares with no par value of which


27,592,771

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:                                                             

Nil     


 

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 5, 2022.

_______________________________________

22/07/05  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALBATROS ACQUISITION CORPORATION INC. ("ALBT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated June 30, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on Monday July 4, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $408,575.40 (2,723,836 common shares at $0.15 per share).

CORPORATION D'ACQUISITION ALBATROS INC ("ALBT.P")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription-SCD-Actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le présent bulletin fait référence à notre bulletin daté du 30 juin 2022 relativement à l'inscription à la cote des actions de la société.

Nous avons reçu confirmation que la clôture a été effectuée. Conséquemment, les actions ordinaires de la société, lesquelles ont été inscrites à la cote à la fermeture des affaires lundi le 4 juillet 2022, ont été admises à la négociation à l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 5 juillet 2022.

La société a complété l'appel public à l'épargne de ses titres avant l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 5 juillet 2022. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est de 408 575.40 $ (2 723 836 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,15 $ l'action).

______________________________________

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10  a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  7:15 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BUFFALO COAL CORP. ("BUF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BUFFALO COAL CORP. ("BUF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  9:45 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  8:00 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC.  ("DG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 6, 2022 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 21, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 21, 2021. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Based Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on June 10, 2022, with subsequent full exercise of the over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of $4,605,750.

Offering   

30,705,000 Units (including over-allotment option of 4,005,000 Units).



Unit Price: 

$0.15 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one   common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:      

30,705,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,705,000 common shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months.



Underwriter's Commission:

An aggregate of $460,575 and 2,149,350 compensation options payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., ATB Capital Markets Inc., and Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each compensation option is exercisable to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months.

 

For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 6, 2022 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated June 1, 2022, June 2, 2022 and June 10, 2022.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the grant of 734,750 non-transferable bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to several arms and non-arm's length lenders, in connection with raising $2,939,000 gross proceeds through the issuance of non-convertible unsecured debentures. Maturing on June 15, 2027, each debenture bears interest at a fixed rate of 7% per annum. Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.35 per share until June 15, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 15, 2022.

________________________________________

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2022:

Number of Shares:                 

10,166,666 common shares


20,195,002 flow-through shares


16,557,954 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price:                       

$0.09 per common share


$0.105 per flow-through share


$0.14 per charity flow-through share



Warrants:                                 

23,459,809 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,459,809 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:           

$0.18 for an 18 months period



Number of Placees:                   

17 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


 

Name                                                       

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P                   

# of Shares

Donald K. Johnson                                         

Y                                                       

7,944,444

Jacqueline Leroux                                           

Y                                                         

142,857




Finder's Fee:                                         





Glores Securities Inc.  

$93,214.50 cash and 887,757 finder's warrants

StephenAvenue Securities Inc.   

$3,541.50 cash and 45,000 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp.                     

$944.40 cash and 12,000 finder's warrants

QWEST Investment Fund           

$30,000.01 cash and 285,714 finder's warrants

Management Ltd.                       


BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.             

$21,450 cash




The finder's warrants are non-transferable and each are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of 18 months.

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 4, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 5, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 500,000 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of July 11, 2022 to July 11, 2023.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation (Evan Trott) on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2022.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,367,154 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for US$239,252.

Number of Creditors:                 

1 Creditor

 

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 27, 2021 and June 8, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 212,659 shares to settle outstanding debt for $858,846.

Number of Creditors:                 

2 Creditors

 

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:01 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1  Company

Effective at  10:45 a.m. PST, July 05, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 6, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Southview Property Management Inc., a residential and commercial property management business located in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay an aggregate $450,000 in cash, and has issued 76,635 common shares at a price of $1.96 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 12, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

________________________________________

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2022:

Number of Shares:      

335,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price:

$0.18 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 

167,500 whole Warrants to purchase 167,500 common shares in the capital of the Company.



Warrant Price:

$0.25 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees:

3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: 


Name                         

Insider=      Y /
ProGroup= P                       

Number of FT Units

Geoff Schellenberg                                           

Y                                                         

135,000

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 7, 2022.

__________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "MTEC Agreement") dated June 6, 2022, among 1610877 Ontario Limited ("161"), Gregory Powell ("Powell"), and Voxtur Analytics Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the MTEC Agreement the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Municipal Tax Equity Consultants Inc. ("MTEC") from 161.

The Company's associated entity MTAG Paralegal Professional Corp. ("MTAG") acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of MTEC's associated entity, MTE Paralegal Professional Corporation ("MTEP"), from Powell pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated June 6, 2022 among MTAG, Powell and 161.

As consideration for the acquisition of MTEC, the Company shall make a cash payment of $2,200,000 and issue up to an aggregate of 1,313,130 common shares of the Company to 161, subject to customary adjustments. The purchase price of MTEP was $900,000 payable in cash by MTAG to Powell.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 9, 2022 and July 5, 2022.

_______________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 28, 2022:

Number of Shares:                   

8,000,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price:                         

$0.07 per Unit.



Warrants:                                 

8,000,000 Warrants to purchase 8,000,000 Shares.



Warrant Price:                           

$0.10 exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees:                   

7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: 




Name                                                  

Insider=      Y /
ProGroup= P                     

Number of Units

Chris Anderson                                                 

Y                                                       

2,500,000



Finder's Fee:                             

None

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 04, 2022.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c0575.html

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Gains as Traders Grapple With Tight Supplies, Demand Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as investors weighed solid physical market signals against concerns that a global slowdown will erode demandMost Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationWest Texas Inte

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won

  • Bridgewater’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 32% for First Half of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with the performance.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionAmerica

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Zuckerberg warns Meta workers, average monthly car payment crosses $700, AMC announces $5 Tuesdays

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Mark Zuckerberg's economic warning to Meta employees, the average monthly care payment crossing the $700 mark, and AMC announcing $5 Tuesdays through the end of October.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ford (NYSE: F) were falling today after the company reported second-quarter vehicle-sales results. While vehicle sales increased 1.8% over the period to 483,688, they fell far short of analysts' average estimate for an increase of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Ford filed its latest vehicle-delivery figures with the SEC today, and the company reported a 31.5% increase for its June deliveries, year over year.

  • Here’s how far house prices are set to fall as rates go up, according to this forecasting firm

    Stocks are set to veer south post holiday, following earlier optimism over reports President Joe Biden may lower tariffs on some Chinese goods to help ease the inflation sting. There isn’t much to explain the moodiness of stocks, which logged gains on Friday, but weekly losses on worries about a recession spurred on by rising U.S. interest rates. In the U.S., mortgage applications are down 28% from their peak, new home sales are off 17% and housing starts down 13%.

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Dow Jones Falls; Tesla Up Despite Delivery Data; This Stock Drops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake

    The Dow Jones fell despite Apple stock rising. Tesla stock rose despite disappointing delivery data. A Warren Buffett stock fell.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Techs Lead Stock Market Rebound; Investors See End To Fed Rate Hikes

    Apple and other techs led a big rally off morning lows as oil prices and bond yields dived. Markets see Fed rate hikes ending this year.

  • Housing correction is 'dead ahead,' warns Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi — here’s how he sees things playing out over the next several months

    He also predicts a ‘more significant pullback’ if this one thing happens.

  • Trading Nvidia and Chip Stocks: Here Are the Charts

    Nvidia, AMD and the entire semiconductor space are under pressure. Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Alibaba: Margins Might Surprise to the Upside in June Quarter, Says J.P. Morgan

    With the year’s first half done and dusted, companies will now begin dialing in the latest quarter’s financial statements. Next month, Alibaba (BABA) will deliver its earnings report for first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (June quarter). In recent times, the slowing demand amongst consumers, rising competition and the uncertain macro picture have all impacted Alibaba’s top-line. In fact, 4QF22 amounted to the slowest quarterly revenue growth since the Chinese ecommerce behemoth became a public en

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best monthly dividend stocks to buy in July. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their past performance and go directly to the 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July. The emergence of dividend investing opened new avenues for income and corporate investors […]

  • Dow 30 Stocks Listed and Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. If you want to skip our review of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 15 Dow Stocks Listed and Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • 'The elephant in the room for Tesla,' according to WedBush's Dan Ives

    Some storm clouds are appearing on the horizon for Tesla bulls after a respectable second quarter.

  • Analysts Admit 10 Stocks Are Worth Way Less Than They Thought

    Analysts' price targets couldn't keep up with soaring S&P 500 stocks a year ago. Now analysts can't cut their targets fast enough.

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.