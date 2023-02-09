TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN") ("AVN.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 6, 2023, the Company's Unit Offering filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated February 1, 2023, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 23, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces except Quebec.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 6, 2023, for gross proceeds of $6,324,965.50 (including full exercise of the Agents' Over-Allotment Option) (the "Offering").

Agents: Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited and Cormark Securities Inc. Offering: 9,035,665 units (including full exercise of the Agents' Over-Allotment Option). Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Unit Price: $0.70 per unit Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.00 per share to February 6, 2025 Agents' Warrants: 516,079 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.70 per share to February 6, 2025. Over-allotment Option: The Agents were granted an over-allotment option exercisable on closing to purchase up to an additional 1,178,565 units. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening Thursday, February 10, 2023, the 4,517,832 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: 4,517,832 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated February 6, 2023, of which 4,517,832 warrants are issued and outstanding Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada. Trading Symbol: AVN.WT.A CUSIP Number: 05351P124

Further to the Prospectus Supplement dated February 6, 2023, 4,517,832 warrants were issued. Each warrant is exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $1.00 per share until February 6, 2025.

For further information, please reference the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 23, 2022, and news releases dated January 30, 2023, January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023.

________________________________________

ENLIGHTA INC. ("NLTA.H")

[Formerly Enlighta Inc. ("NLTA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, February 10, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of February 10, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NLTA to NLTA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

MANDALA CAPITAL INC. ("MAN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 6, 2023, effective at market open on February 10, 2023, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 8, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $515,000 (5,150,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

SCALING CAPITAL 1 CORP. ("SKAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated November 14, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions effective November 16, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on February 10, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $450,000 (4,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, February 10, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4. Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

17,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 12,500,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SKAL.P CUSIP Number: 80589D 10 2 Sponsoring Member: Canaccord Genuity Corp. Agent's Options: 450,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 60 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 14, 2022.

Company Contact: Vello Keelmann Company Address: Suite 800, 333 - 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1 Company Phone Number: (416) 922-2822 Company Email Address: vkeelmann@ninepoint.com

__________________________________

SONORA GOLD & SILVER CORP. ("SOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist; Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business February 9, 2023, the common shares of Sonora Gold & Silver Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The voluntary delisting has been accepted by the Company's Board of Directors with a resolution dated January 10, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 8, 2023.

Upon delisting from TSXV, the Company's shares will be listed on the NEO Exchange under the trading symbol SOC at start of trading February 10, 2023. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

___________________________________

23/02/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2022, January 24, 2023, and February 3, 3023:

Number of Shares: 80,100,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.01 per share Warrants: 80,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 80,100,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares is greater than $0.08 per share of a period of 10 non-consecutive trading days. Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 13,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $8,050.00 N/A 805,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on January 24, 2023, and February 3, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,840,166 shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share Warrants: 3,840,166 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,840,166 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 85,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 300,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,540 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on December 30, 2022 and February 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 28, 2022 and January 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.04 per share Warrants: 1,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,750,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 3,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 27, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 322,857 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.07 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$22,600, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 07, 2023.

_______________________________________

FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2022 and December 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,446,012 common shares Purchase Price: $0.30 per share Warrants: 5,446,012 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,446,012 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three (3) year period Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 243,334



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $108,024.31 N/A 360,081

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 24, 2022, December 23, 2022, January 10, 2023 and January 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,017,333 shares to settle outstanding debt for $305,200.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,236,914 flow-through common shares

2,727,272 non-flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $1.815 per flow-through common share

$1.10 per non-flow-through common share Number of Placees: 39 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,363,600 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 352,214

Broker's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp - $406,799.95 in cash and 241,323 broker warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $254,249.97 in cash and 150,826 broker warrants

Paradigm Capital Inc. - $254,249.97 in cash and 150,826 broker warrants

Desjardins Securities Inc. - $50,849.99 in cash and 30,165 broker warrants

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $50,849.99 in cash and 30,165 broker warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.10 until January 25, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("MD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 356,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share Number of Placees: 1 placee Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company issued a news release on January 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

EXPLORATION MIDLAND INC. (« MD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 février 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 23 janvier 2023 :

Nombre d'actions: 356 000 actions ordinaires Prix : 0,40 $ par action ordinaire Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 janvier 2023.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,250,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 12, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 12, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,500,000 shares with 6,250,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 16, 2021.

________________________________________

OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition to acquire 100% interest in 105 mining claims located in the province of Quebec ("Grizzly Project"). The Grizzly Project is subject to a 2.5% net smelter royalty, of which 1% can be bought back for $1,000,000.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) CASH OR SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES Upon Signing $20,000 $25,000 or in 555,556 shares N/A Year 1 N/A $75,000 or in 1,666,667 shares $150,000 Year 2 N/A $100,000 or in 2,222,222 shares $150,000 Year 3 N/A $100,000 or in 2,222,222 shares $200,000 Year 4 N/A $130,000 or in 2,888,889 shares $250,000



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2022 and January 25, 2023.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the Exchange") bulletin dated February 23, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date and price amendment of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,764,720 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 11, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 11, 2023 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $11.50 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $4.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,647,200 common shares (preceding 10 to 1 consolidation) with 17,647,200 share purchase warrants attached (preceding 10 to 1 consolidation), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 23, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2022.

________________________________________

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:29 p.m. PST, Feb. 07, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 8, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 7,588,130 warrants Expiry Date of Warrants: 5,138,375 warrants expire on October 20, 2027 and 2,449,755 warrants expire on December 15, 2027 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: C$0.90 New Exercise Price of Warrants: C$0.64

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of US$5,000,000 principal of convertible debentures, with 7,588,130 share purchase warrants issued, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 7, 2023.

________________________________________

SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. ("SPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,650,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,650,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 06, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,435 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,331.51.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $821.92 $0.30 2,739

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 6, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,805,361 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 10, 2023 to February 10, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by ATB Capital Markets Inc. (Mervin Kopeck) Error! Bookmark not defined.on behalf of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated February 7, 2023 for further details.

________________________________________

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.20 per unit Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three year period Warrant Acceleration Provision: The Company has the option to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to a date not less than 30 days following written notice, if the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) exceeds $0.75 for 10 consecutive trading days. Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 650,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a merger agreement dated January 23, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Wellfield Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Company Sub" and together with the Company, the "Buyers"), and Tradewind Markets Inc., an arm's length party ("Tradewind"). Pursuant to the Agreement the Buyers will acquire 100% of Tradewind, upon the Company Sub merging with Tradewind, and Tradewind becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

As total consideration of US$5,795,000 (approximately C$7,754,869), the Company will issue 15,166,667 units of the Company at a deemed price of US$0.38 (approximately C$0.51) per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at C$0.45 per share for a period of three years. The Company has the option to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to a date not less than 30 days following written notice, if the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) exceeds C$0.75 for 10 consecutive trading days.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 21, 2022, January 23, 2023 and February 8, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NURCAPITAL CORPORATION LTD. ("NCL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 3, 2022:

Number of Shares: 33,333 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 33,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 3, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

