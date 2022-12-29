TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the market open on Friday, December 30, 2022, the common shares of Castlebar Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, as the Company has announced the termination of its proposed qualifying transaction with 1162832 BC Ltd. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 1, 2022.

________________________________________

FRANCHISE GLOBAL HEALTH INC. ("FGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by Flora Global Corp., a Nasdaq listed issuer, ("Flora") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company, with each Common Share exchanged for 0.2910195359 of a Flora common share, by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated October 21, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved on December 13, 2022 by 100% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company. The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on December 16, 2022.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular on SEDAR and its news releases dated October 24, 2022, and December 23, 2022.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Thursday, December 29, 2022 the Common Shares under the symbol FGH of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange.

Story continues

_______________________________________

METALQUEST MINING INC. ("MQM")

[Formerly EL NINO VENTURES INC. ("ELN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's Directors on December 13, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Friday, December 30, 2022, the common shares of MetalQuest Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of El Nino Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Base Metal' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,914,788 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MQM (New) CUSIP Number: 59131A105 (New)



________________________________________

SABIO HOLDINGS INC. ("SBIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Capital Reorganization

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a share exchange of 5,646,807 common shares into 5,646,807 convertible restricted voting shares. There will be no change in ownership of the shares or consideration paid as a result of the share capital reorganization.

Only the common shares are listed on the Exchange.

Effective at the opening on Friday, December 30, 2022:

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 14,005,554 common shares are issued and outstanding





31,755,764 convertible restricted voting shares are issued and outstanding (not listed)

________________________________________

SENNEN POTASH CORPORATION ("SN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 4, 2018 and the news release issued by Sennen Potash Corporation, (the "Company") on November 28, 2022, effective at the open on Friday, December 30, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIANCE MINING CORP. ("ALM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2022.

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2022 and December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,978,520 flow-through shares

12,021,480 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.568 per flow-through share

$0.40 per non-flow-through share



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 2,112,667 flow-through



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 28,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: 28,500,000 purchase warrants to purchase 28,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 3,500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,600 N/A 80,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 24, 2022, and December 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2022 and December 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,970,997 shares



Purchase Price: $1.28 per share



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: 5 Insiders subscribing to a total of 707,700 shares

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,375,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of FT Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 875,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $10,500 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,112,875 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $89,030.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 5 $89,030 $0.08 1,112,875

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("HILL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022 and December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 17,500,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.04 per unit



Warrants: 17,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Warrant Acceleration Provision: If the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) is greater than or equal to $0.08

for 10 consecutive trading days, provided that the accelerated time of expiry

shall not be less than 60 days from the date the Company gives notice to

exercise such right, the acceleration provision is triggered.



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 5,803,100



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 10, 2022, Integra Resources Corp. (the "Company") Short Form Prospectus dated November 10, 2022, was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 17, 2022 (the "Closing Date") for gross proceeds of $1,443,000.

Offering: 12,025,000 units



Unit Price: $0.12 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant has a term of three years and is exercisable into one common share at $0.19.



Underwriters: Beacon Securities Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Underwriter's Commission: 923,720 compensation warrants, with each compensation warrant entitling the

holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per share for 36

months from the date of issuance, and a cash commission equal to $110,846.40.



Over-allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to

purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Shares sold pursuant to the

Offering, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date. The Over-

Allotment Option has not been exercised.





For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 10, 2022, and news release dated October 27, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.19 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A NA N/A









The Company issued a news release on November 17, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2022, November 25, 2022, and December 8, 2022.

Number of Shares: 5,771,689 shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per share



Warrants: 5,771,689 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,771,689 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $67,579.91 N/A 250,298 Warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 74,013 units at a deemed price of $1.52 per unit, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 8, 2022. Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $2.25 until December 22, 2025.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,000,272 subordinate voting shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per subordinate voting share



Warrants: 2,000,272 shares purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,272 subordinate voting shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.80 for a three-year periods, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 76,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $27,877.50 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/28/c1765.html