TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the market open on Friday, December 30, 2022, the common shares of Castlebar Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, as the Company has announced the termination of its proposed qualifying transaction with 1162832 BC Ltd. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 1, 2022.
________________________________________
FRANCHISE GLOBAL HEALTH INC. ("FGH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Plan of Arrangement:
The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by Flora Global Corp., a Nasdaq listed issuer, ("Flora") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company, with each Common Share exchanged for 0.2910195359 of a Flora common share, by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated October 21, 2022.
The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved on December 13, 2022 by 100% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company. The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on December 16, 2022.
For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular on SEDAR and its news releases dated October 24, 2022, and December 23, 2022.
Delist:
In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Thursday, December 29, 2022 the Common Shares under the symbol FGH of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange.
_______________________________________
METALQUEST MINING INC. ("MQM")
[Formerly EL NINO VENTURES INC. ("ELN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's Directors on December 13, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening Friday, December 30, 2022, the common shares of MetalQuest Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of El Nino Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Base Metal' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
26,914,788
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
MQM
(New)
CUSIP Number:
59131A105
(New)
________________________________________
SABIO HOLDINGS INC. ("SBIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Share Capital Reorganization
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a share exchange of 5,646,807 common shares into 5,646,807 convertible restricted voting shares. There will be no change in ownership of the shares or consideration paid as a result of the share capital reorganization.
Only the common shares are listed on the Exchange.
Effective at the opening on Friday, December 30, 2022:
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 14,005,554 common shares are issued and outstanding
31,755,764 convertible restricted voting shares are issued and outstanding (not listed)
________________________________________
SENNEN POTASH CORPORATION ("SN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 4, 2018 and the news release issued by Sennen Potash Corporation, (the "Company") on November 28, 2022, effective at the open on Friday, December 30, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.
_______________________________________
TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLIANCE MINING CORP. ("ALM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2022.
Number of Shares:
2,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a five-year period
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
300,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2022 and December 14, 2022:
Number of Shares:
12,978,520 flow-through shares
12,021,480 non-flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.568 per flow-through share
$0.40 per non-flow-through share
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
2,112,667 flow-through
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 20, 2022:
Number of Shares:
28,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.02 per share
Warrants:
28,500,000 purchase warrants to purchase 28,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
3,500,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$1,600
N/A
80,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 24, 2022, and December 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2022 and December 20, 2022:
Number of Shares:
3,970,997 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.28 per share
Number of Placees:
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: 5 Insiders subscribing to a total of 707,700 shares
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2022:
Number of Shares:
3,375,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per flow-through share
Warrants:
N/A
Warrant Exercise Price:
N/A
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of FT Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
875,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$10,500
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,112,875 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $89,030.
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
Aggregate # of
Aggregate Non-Arm's
5
$89,030
$0.08
1,112,875
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("HILL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022 and December 19, 2022:
Number of Shares:
17,500,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one
Purchase Price:
$0.04 per unit
Warrants:
17,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a two year period
Warrant Acceleration Provision:
If the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) is greater than or equal to $0.08
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
5,803,100
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective November 10, 2022, Integra Resources Corp. (the "Company") Short Form Prospectus dated November 10, 2022, was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 17, 2022 (the "Closing Date") for gross proceeds of $1,443,000.
Offering:
12,025,000 units
Unit Price:
$0.12 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
Each warrant has a term of three years and is exercisable into one common share at $0.19.
Underwriters:
Beacon Securities Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and Paradigm Capital Inc.
Underwriter's Commission:
923,720 compensation warrants, with each compensation warrant entitling the
Over-allotment Option:
The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to
For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 10, 2022, and news release dated October 27, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 27, 2022:
Number of Shares:
2,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.19 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
NA
N/A
The Company issued a news release on November 17, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2022, November 25, 2022, and December 8, 2022.
Number of Shares:
5,771,689 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.27 per share
Warrants:
5,771,689 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,771,689 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
39 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
800,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$67,579.91
N/A
250,298 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 74,013 units at a deemed price of $1.52 per unit, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 8, 2022. Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $2.25 until December 22, 2025.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2022:
Number of Shares:
2,000,272 subordinate voting shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per subordinate voting share
Warrants:
2,000,272 shares purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,272 subordinate voting shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$ 0.80 for a three-year periods, subject to acceleration
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
76,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$27,877.50
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_____________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/28/c1765.html