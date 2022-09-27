TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Class A Unit: US$0.04

Payable Date: October 17, 2022

Record Date: September 30, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION (HFC) (HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Redemption, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Redemption of Preferred Shares ("HFC.PR.A")

Effective at the close of business, Friday, September 30, 2022, the Company's Class A Preferred Shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") due to redemption of the Class A Preferred Shares as prescribed by the Company's articles.

Pursuant to a notice of redemption dated September 16, 2022, the Company shall redeem all of its outstanding Class A Preferred Shares for cash. The amount paid on redemption for each such share is $10.00 per share (the "Redemption Price") together with all accrued and declared but unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the effective date of redemption, being $0.06 per share less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the Corporation.

The dividend of $0.06 per Class A Preferred Share will be paid effective September 30, 2022*, to the holders of record on September 23, 2022.

Security: Class A Preferred Shares

Symbol(s): HFC.PR.A

CUSIP Number 40915Q300

Delisting Date: September 30, 2022 (at the close)

Redemption Date: September 30, 2022*

Redemption Price: $10 per Preferred Share

* Because September 30, 2022, is a banking holiday, it is expected that payment will occur on Monday October 3, 2022.

Redemption procedure: As the Company's Class A Preferred Shares are held through the book-entry system of CDS, and no individual certificates are issued, holders of Company's Class A Preferred Shares need not take any action with respect to the redemption.

The Company's subordinate voting shares ("HFC") will continue to trade on the Exchange.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 16, 2022.

__________________________________________

NEXGENRX INC. ("NXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.005

Payable Date: October 10, 2022

Record Date: October 3, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 29, 2022

________________________________________

VALHALLA METALS INC. ("VMXX")

[Formerly SolidusGold Inc. ("SDC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Valhalla Metals Inc. (formerly SolidusGold Inc.) (the "Company") Reverse Take-Over ("RTO"), which includes the following transactions:

Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol

The outstanding common shares of the Company were re-designated as "subordinate voting shares" (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") and the Company created a new class of shares in the capital of the Company designated as "multiple voting shares" (the "Multiple Voting Shares"). Each Multiple Voting Share is convertible into one hundred (100) Subordinate Voting Shares.

Pursuant to the provisions of the business combination agreement dated February 7, 2022 (the "Agreement"), the Company issued 22,251,846 Subordinate Voting Shares and 482, 087 Multiple Voting Shares in the capital of the Company, with 1,791,085 Subordinate Voting Shares and 482,087 Multiple Voting Shares being issued to former shareholders of the target company at a deemed price of $0.50 per Subordinate Voting Share. Of the newly-issued Subordinate Voting Shares, 20,460,761 Subordinate Voting Shares were issued at $0.50 each concurrent with the RTO in connection with a Subscription Receipt Private Placement and Strategic Investment for aggregate proceeds of $10,230,381.

For additional information, please refer to the Information Circular dated May 13, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR, including news releases dated November 29, 2021; and September 19, 2022.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders at a Special Meeting held on June 21, 2022, and the terms of the Agreement, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Valhalla Metals Inc.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Subordinate Voting Shares of Valhalla Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of SolidusGold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post-consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited number of Subordinate Voting Shares with no par value and an unlimited number of Multiple Voting Shares with no par value of which 34,731,636 Subordinate Voting Shares and 482,087 Multiple Voting Shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 5,586,538 Subordinate Voting Shares and 367,299 Multiple Voting Shares are subject to Value Escrow restrictions

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: VMXX (new)

CUSIP Number: 91914U107 (new)

Resume Trading

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since October 27, 2021, pending completion of the RTO.

Effective at market open on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, trading in the Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company will resume.

_______________________________________

22/09/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,475,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 14,475,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,475,000 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share until July 20, 2025

Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $69,000 0 Shares 862,500 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at an exercise price of $0.15 until July 20, 2025. Each unit will include one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 until July 20, 2025.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated July 20, 2022. Additional information is available about that Private Placement in a press release dated September 22, 2022.

MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 septembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 5 juillet 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 14 475 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

Prix : 0,08 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 14 475 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 14 475 000 actions ordinaires.

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 20 juillet 2025

Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: N/A



Montant total en espèces # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation : 69 000 $ 0 actions 862 500 bons de souscription

Modalités des bons de souscription à l'intermédiaire : chaque bon de souscription permet de souscrire une unité à un prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ jusqu'au 20 juillet 2025. Chaque unité comprendra une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription permettant de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ jusqu'au 20 juillet 2025.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 20 juillet 2022. Des renseignements additionnels relativement à ce placement privé sont disponibles dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 septembre 2022.

________________________________________

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 550,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.065 per common share

Warrants: 550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 550,000 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share until July 20, 2025

Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) # of shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 300,000

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated July 20, 2022. Additional information is available about that private placement in a press release dated September 22, 2022.

MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 septembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 5 juillet 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 550 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,065 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 550 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 550 000 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 20 juillet 2025

Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # de souscripteur (s) # d'actions Souscription totale des initiés existants 2 300 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: N/A

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 20 juillet 2022. Des renseignements additionnels relativement à ce placement privé sont disponibles dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 septembre 2022.

________________________________________

BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD USA CORP. ("BMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, Sept. 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to our bulletin dated June 3, 2022, the Company has amended its Normal Course Issuer Bid to increase the number of shares that it may repurchase for cancellation, from the previously reported number of 17,808,301 shares, to the new number, being 34,789,603 shares in aggregate. As previously noted, the purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 8, 2022, to June 7, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September, 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated August 17, 2022, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and HighGold Mining Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire a 100-per-cent interest, rights, title and interest to in total of 1,023 mining claims located in the Mayo and Watson Lake Mining Districts, Yukon (the "Carlin Property").

As consideration, the Company shall issue 200,000 common shares and pay $75,000 cash to the Vendor. The Claims are subject to a 0.5% NSR that the Company may repurchase for $ 750,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 13, 2022.

_______________________________________________

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,703,593 shares

Purchase Price: $0.70 per share

Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Insider Participation Y 1,087,738

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 192,857

[2 placees]

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $76,500 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 08, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $740,000 principal amount of convertible debentures

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.25 principal amount per share until maturity

Maturity date: September 08, 2024

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 08, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 23, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,005,494 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

XTIERRA INC. ("XAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:44 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XTIERRA INC. ("XAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

