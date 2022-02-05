TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A subordinate voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: February 28, 2022

Record Date: February 14, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: February 11, 2022

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

________________________________________

FREEMAN GOLD CORP. ("FMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening February 8, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

131,333,359 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: None



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: FMAN (new) CUSIP Number: 35658P105 (new)



Company Contact: Kenneth Cotiamco Company Address: Suite 1570 – 505 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V7X 1M5



Company Phone Number: 604-687-7130 Company Email Address: ken@freemangoldcorp.com

________________________________________

HOSHI RESOURCE CORP. ("HRC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 12, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective November 15, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on February 8, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,600,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,600,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HRC.P CUSIP Number: 441015 10 4 Sponsoring Member: PI Financial Corp.





Agent's Options: 300,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of listing of the Company's common shares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 12, 2021.

Company Contact: John Aihoshi Company Address: 900, 900 – 8th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta

T2P 0P7 Company Phone Number: (403) 617-9169 Company Email Address: hoshiresource@gmail.com

______________________________________

PERISSON PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("POG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 4 , 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued July 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")

[formerly RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 25, 2021 and January 17, 2022, the Finder's Fee should have read as follows:

Finder's Fee: $54,599.99 and 240,916 warrants issuable to EDE Asset Management Inc., $18,944.80 and 83,895 warrants issuable to EMD Financial Inc., and $29,517.36 and 72,989 warrants issuable to Accilent Capital Management Inc. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 common share at $0.20 until November 19, 2023.





1,140,002 warrants issuable to Research Capital Corporation (formerly Mackie Research Capital Corp.). ‎ Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 common share and one-half of one warrant at $0.20 until ‎November 19, 2023‎. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 common share at $0.30 until ‎November 19, 2023‎.





In lieu of $228,000.48 in cash fees to Research Capital Corporation (formerly Mackie Research Capital Corp.), units were issued at $0.20 per unit for a total of 1,140,000 common shares and 570,001 warrants. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months from closing‎.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

TISDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("TRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution passed on January 12, 2022, the Company's common shares will be split on a one (1) old for three (3) new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,249,195 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil escrow shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TRC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 88825L 20 0 (UNCHANGED)

Common shareholders of record at the close of business Wednesday, February 9, 2022 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be delivered on or about February 10, 2022. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

________________________________________

22/02/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR)

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated December 03, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Allied Copper Corp. (the "Company"), Alianza Minerals Ltd and a non-arm's length party – Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in 76 mining claims comprising the Klondike property ("the Property"), a property located in Colorado, United States.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 2,000,000 common shares and pay $200,000 to the Vendor on closing. Further in order to exercise its option, the Company is required to: (i) pay additional CDN$200,000 in cash to the Vendors; (ii) issue an additional up to 5,000,000 common shares to the Vendors; (iii) issue up to 6,000,000 share purchase warrants (3,000,000 warrants are subject to certain milestones), with each warrant exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.23 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance; and (iv) incur CDN$4,750,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property, over the four (4) year term of the Agreement.

The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the Property, on exercise of the option by the Company. The Company will have the option to buy-back 1% of such NSR for CDN$1,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 07, 2021 and February 03, 2022.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 423,090 shares at a price of $0.30 per share to settle outstanding debt for $126,927.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP Y $126,927.00 $0.30 423,090

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,333,333 shares at $0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for $250,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $1,750,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 3,888,888 common shares at a price of $0.45 per share



Maturity date: December 31, 2022



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Fees: The convertible debentures are subject to a 2% arrangement fee discounted from the face value of the debentures.



Make-Up Amount: If the placees elects to convert their debentures into common shares prior to maturity, the placees will be entitled to receive a "make-up amount" that is equal to the interest that the placee would have otherwise received at maturity (not to exceed 388,888 common shares).

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 1, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADA COMPUTATIONAL UNLIMITED CORP. ("SATO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,912,481 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.84 per common share



Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Fanny Philip Y 53,571 CFO Advantage Inc. (Kyle Appleby) Y 11,905

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a new release dated January 21, 2022.

________________________________________

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 571,740 shares to settle outstanding debt for $28,587.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Etienne Grima Y $5,400 $0.05 108,000 John Foote Y $3,300 $0.05 66,000 Robert Caines Y $6,712 $0.05 134,240 Simi Grosman Y $3,300 $0.05 66,000 Steve Benyo Y $5,400 $0.05 108,000

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2021 and February 3, 2022.



________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION. ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 bonus warrants to an arms-length creditor, in consideration of advancing a mezzanine credit facility of up to USD$1,060,000 principal amount to the Company. The Facility will bear interest of 10% per annum, compounded monthly and matures July 31, 2022, subject to terms of the credit facility. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a term of 12 months.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD. (GQ)

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 24,086,315 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 24,086,315 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,086,315 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right whereby in the event that at any time after the expiry of the statutory hold period the shares trade at $0.20 or higher for a period of 10 consecutive days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise the acceleration right.



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares PI Financial ITF VC7K Capital Inc.



(Fred Leigh) Y 12,000,000





John Clarke Y 200,000





Gordon R. Peeling Y 170,315





BMO Nesbitt Burns ITF David Shaw



(David Shaw) Y 200,000





Institutional Media Investments Inc.



(Jon Karas) Y 200,000





Mama Tapo Y 1,206,000





Jed Richardson Y 5,720,000





Mohammed Bouhsane Y 400,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,059,999 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.70 per Unit



Warrants: 10,059,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,059,999 shares



Warrant Price: $0.85 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / ProGroup= P Number of Units Aggregate ProGroup



[5 placees] P 478,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on January 31, 2022.

__________________________________

NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amended Term Sheet dated January 28, 2022 to the Original Property Agreement dated September 25, 2018 between Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (the Company), Primus Resources L.C. (James Marin and Timothy Neal) and Christopher Ralph (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project located in the Pershing County in Nevada for the consideration of additional 2 million shares and incur additional $700,000 in exploration over a four-year extension to the Original Property Agreement.

________________________________________

NEW MEDIA CAPITAL 2.0 INC. ("NEME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_____________________________________________

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 908,572 shares



Purchase Price: $1.75 per share



Warrants: 908,572 share purchase warrants to purchase 908,572 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.25 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP. ("PRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2021 and December 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,850,000 flow-through shares and 6,604,333 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share and $0.09 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 11,227,166 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,227,166 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Jeffrey Wilson Y 100,000 FT Michael Moore Y 100,000 FT Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (3 placees) P 800,000

Finder's Fee: IA Private Wealth Inc – $11,370 cash and 123,000 Finder's Warrants at the price of $0.09 per share

Red Cloud Securities Inc – $24,500 cash and 245,000 Finder's Warrants at the price of $0.10 per share

Research Capital Corporation – 175,000 Finder's Warrants at the price of $0.10 per share and 194,444 non-flow-through units

Canaccord Genuity Corp – $14,634 cash and 162,000 Finder's Warrants at the price of $0.15 per share

PI Financial Corp – $6,480 cash and 66,000 Finder's Warrants at the price of $0.10 per share





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company for a two-year period. Each non-flow-through unit, at a price of $0.09, consists of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of a warrant, each whole warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Option Agreement dated January 25, 2022 between Ridgeline Minerals Corp. and Ridgeline Exploration Corporation (the Company) and Bronco Creek Exploration, Inc. and EMX Royalty Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Robbers Gulch Property located 30km southeast of Burley, Idaho, USA. Consideration is US$750,000 cash* payable over five years, 150,000 common shares upon the second anniversary and US$650,000 in exploration expenditures over 5 years. Annual advance royalty payments of US$50,000 are due commencing on the first anniversary of the option, increasing to US$75,000 upon completion of a preliminary economic assessment, or an order of magnitude study, and ceasing upon commencement of commercial production. In addition, milestone payments are due of US$250,000 upon completion of a preliminary economic assessment; US$500,000 upon completion of a prefeasibility or feasibility study; US$1,000,000 upon a positive development decision**.

The Vendor retains a 3.25% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 0.5% for US$1,500,000 prior to the third year of the option and 0.5% for US$2,000,000 anytime thereafter.

*The Company has the option to make the anniversary payments due in years one to five in 50% cash and 50% common shares, subject to a maximum of 1,473,383 shares issuable.

**The Company has the option to make a portion of the milestone payments in cash up to a maximum of 1,117,639 shares issuable.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 04, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 4, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,500,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of February 10, 2022 to February 9, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by ATB Capital Markets Inc. (Mervin Kopeck) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

TITANIUM CORPORATION INC. ("TIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrants: 12,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of four years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 55 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / ProGroup= P Number of Units David Macdonald Y 1,500,000 John Stevens Y 700,000 Mosskd Inc.



(Moss Kadey) Y 1,400,000 Farview Solutions Limited



(Bruce Griffin) Y 750,000 Kevin Moran Y 150,000 Ingrid Meger Y 125,000 Cockatoo Valley Investment Trust



(Darren Morcombe) Y 3,875,000 John Brussa Y 1,250,000 John Kowal Y 250,000

Finder's Fees: $300,000 cash commission and 1,500,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.30 per common share, expiring the day before the first year anniversary of issuance.

Shares for Debt

Part of the proceeds from the Private Placement were used to settle $901,157 of deferred compensation in accordance with Exchange Policy 4.4, section 6.3, to certain insiders who participated in the Private Placement.

Creditor Deferred Compensation Bruce Griffin $162,813 David Macdonald $228,808 Jennifer Kaufield $96,000 John Stevens $182,227 Moss Kadey $96,309 Kevin Moran $135,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the shares for debt filing and closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on December 20, 2021 and January 13, 2022.

__________________________________

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,369,600 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 684,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 684,800 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares William Moure Y 150,000 Laura Lee Duffett Y 40,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 3, 2022. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

