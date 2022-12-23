TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Bearing Lithium Corp. ("Bearing" or the "Company") news releases dated June 22, 2022, July 5, 2022, September 28, 2022, October 31, 2022, November 1, 2022, November 3, 2022, November 4, 2022, December 12, 2022, and December 22, 2022 the Company has completed a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Lithium Power International Ltd. ("LPI") (ASX: LPI) and LPI's wholly owned subsidiary, LPI Canada Holdings Ltd. ("LPI Canada"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, LPI Canada acquired all of the Company's common shares in exchange for ordinary shares of LPI based on an exchange ratio equal to 0.7 of a LPI share for each share of Bearing outstanding.

The Arrangement was approved by the Company's securityholders at a special meeting of securityholders held on October 28, 2022. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on November 2, 2022. The closing of the arrangement occurred on December 22, 2022.

As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange effective at the close of business on Friday, December 23, 2022. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted while the Company remains listed on the Exchange.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 27, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

EVERGREEN GAMING CORPORATION ("TNA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved Evergreen Gaming Corporation's (the "Company") plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), pursuant to which Maverick Gaming LLC ("Maverick") has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Story continues

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Company shareholders received US$0.65 per Company share held, pursuant to the arrangement agreement between the Company, Maverick and Maverick Acquisition Canada ULC dated September 8, 2022 as amended on November 30, December 6 and December 8, 2022.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Company shareholders and disinterested Company shareholders at a special meeting of the Company held on December 8, 2022.

The Company received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated December 14, 2022, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement. The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in the Company's information circular dated October 21, 2022, as well as the news releases of the Company dated November 30, December 6 and December 8, 2022.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 8, 2022, November 23, 2022, November 30, 2022, December 6, 2022, December 8, 2022, December 14, 2022 and December 21, 2022.

Delist:

In accordance with the above, the common shares of Evergreen Gaming Corporation will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, December 23, 2022 the common shares of Evergreen Gaming Corporation will be delisted.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per Subordinate Voting Share: $0.02

Payable Date: January 14, 2023

Record Date: December 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

Generation Gold Corp. ("GEN")

[formerly Jessy Ventures Corp. ("SARG.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction - Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated November 9, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The QT is based on an arm's length mineral property option agreement with Origen Resources Inc. ("Origen") pursuant to which the Company has been granted the exclusive right and option to acquire an undivided 60% interest in the Arlington Property, consisting of five (5) mineral claims within the Arrow Boundary District of south-central British Columbia (the "Property"). In order to maintain the option in good standing and to exercise the option, the Company must satisfy the following remaining requirements over a three year period: making aggregate cash payments of $175,000 to Origen; issuing an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares to the Origen; and making an aggregate of $750,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property; and granting Origen a 1.5% NSR on the Property (with the right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR from Origen for $1,000,000, leaving Origen with a 0.5% NSR). At closing, the Company issued 1,100,000 common shares and paid $20,000 in cash to Origen.

The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 9, 2022, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated September 17, 2021, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "SARG.P" to "GEN".

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement, as follows:

Number of Shares: 3,800,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share

Warrants: 3,800,000 warrants to purchase 3,800,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.125 per common share for 36 months post-closing, including acceleration clause

Number of Placees: 24

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of

Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement (1 Placee) Y 345,000







The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press releases dated December 21, 2022.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution by the Board of Directors dated March 15, 2022, the Company has changed from "Jessy Ventures Corp." to "Generation Gold Corp.".

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the common shares of "Generation Gold Corp." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Jessy Ventures Corp." will be delisted.

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 11,624,332 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 3,500,000 common shares, of which 875,000 shares are released at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver)

Trading Symbol: GEN (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 37149N103 (NEW)

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Anthony Zelen, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Company Address: Suite 228 – 1122 Mainland Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6B 5L1

Company Phone Number: (778) 388-5258

Company Fax Number: N/A

E-mail Address: Anthonyzelen88@gmail.com

Web site: N/A

____________________________________

VICTORY OPPORTUNITIES 1 CORP. ("VOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 20, 2022, effective at the open of market December 28, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC. ("TRL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Transfer and New Addition to NEX

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at the opening on December 28, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on NEX.

The Company will delist from trading on Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close on December 23, 2022. The Company no longer meets Toronto Stock Exchange minimum listing requirements and also does not meet the requirements of a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.

As of December 28, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market. The Company is classified as a 'technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

88,627,603 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TRL.H

CUSIP Number: 89621T108

Company Contact: Scott Morris, Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Company Address: Suite 400 – 155 108 Avenue NE Bellevue, Washington 98004

Company Phone Number: 425-458-5900

Company Fax Number: 425-458-5999

Company Email Address: scott.morris@trilogy-international.com

_______________________________________

22/12/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), as announced on October 24, 2022 and November 1, 2022:

Number of Securities: 2,978,337 common shares

Purchase Price: $1.86 per common share

Warrants: 1,489,166 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,489,166 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $2.04 for 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 555,556



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $349,320 N/A 237,200 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $2.04 for 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 2, 2022 and November 28, 2022.

________________________________________

AURUM LAKE MINING CORPORATION ("ARL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CELESTIAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("CES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated December 20, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business December 21, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on December 22, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, December 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,380,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.025 per share

Warrants: 8,380,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,380,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $13,600 N/A 544,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,625,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through share

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $27,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 22 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 5 625 000 actions accréditives

Prix : 0,08 $ par action accréditif

Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



En espéces ($) # d'actions # de bon de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 27 000 $ N/A N/A

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2022.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,283,369 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Warrants: 7,641,685 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,641,685 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period

Number of Shares: 1,190,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Warrants: 1,190,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,190,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 13, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD. ("MRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,076,667 shares

Purchase Price: $0.60 per share

Number of Placees: 49 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,042,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 11 1,772,167



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $121,040.01 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,968,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 14, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 14, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,000,000 shares with 7,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 18, 2021.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to O3 Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") acquisition of 1,500,000 units of NewOrigin Gold Corp. ("NewOrigin") for aggregate consideration of $75,000. Each unit consists of one common share of NewOrigin and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per NewOrigin common share over a 24-month period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 21, 2022.

_______________________________________

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 18, 2022 and October 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,750,000 flow-through common shares

14,425,000 non-flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per flow-through common share

$0.10 per non-flow-through common share

Warrants: 28,175,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,175,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of five years

Number of Placees: 49 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 5,400,000 non-flow through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 1,250,000 flow-through shares and

300,000 non-flow through shares



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $109,375 N/A 708,750 finder's warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at the exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Please note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RAINY MOUNTAIN ROYALTY CORP. ("RMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.035 per share

Warrants: 14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five year period

Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 7,400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:54 a.m. PST, December 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VICTORY OPPORTUNITIES 1 CORP. ("VOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c7484.html