TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 3, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. ("LXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on May 20, 2022, the Company has completed a plan of arrangement ("Arrangement") under Section 193 of the Business Corporation Act (Alberta). Pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement ("Agreement") dated March 28, 2022, between the Company, Vermilion Energy Inc. (the "Purchaser") and Coelacanth Energy Inc. (formerly 2418573 Alberta Ltd.) ("ExploreCo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company.

Each former holder of common shares of the Company will receive $1.73 in cash for every one common share of the Company held along with one common share of ExploreCo and 0.1917 of one ExploreCo common share purchase warrant (each whole ExploreCo common share purchase warrant, an "ExploreCo Warrant").

Each former holder of common share purchase warrants of the Company which entitled the holder to acquire common shares of the Company on issuance which would constitute "flow-through shares" as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada) will receive $0.76 in cash for every one warrant of the Company held along with one common share of ExploreCo and 0.1917 of one ExploreCo Warrant. Each ExploreCo Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the ExploreCo at an exercise price of $0.27 for a thirty (30) day period from the date of closing of the Arrangement.

The Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta granted a final order in connection with the Arrangement on May 20, 2022.

Delist

Effective at the close of business on Friday, June 3, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company as a result of the Arrangement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 28, 2022, May 24, 2022 and May 31, 2022.

QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD. ("QEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.'s ("QuestEx" or the "Company") news releases dated March 30, 2022, May 6, 2022, May 26, 2022 and June 1, 2022, the Company has completed a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Skeena Resources Limited ("Skeena") (TSX: SKE). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Skeena acquired all of the Company's common shares not already held by Skeena in exchange for common shares of Skeena based on an exchange ratio equal to 0.0367 of a Skeena share plus C$0.65 cash for each share of QuestEx outstanding (other than QuestEx shares already held by Skeena or an affiliate of Newmont Corporation (the "Newmont Affiliate")), representing a total of 1,058,597 common shares of Skeena and C$18,749,215.55 in cash. The Newmont Affiliate received a promissory note from Skeena representing the consideration otherwise payable to the Newmont Affiliate in respect of its QuestEx shares.

The Arrangement was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on May 25, 2022. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on May 30, 2022. The closing of the arrangement occurred on June 1, 2022.

As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Thursday June 2, 2022. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 1, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted while the Company remains listed on the Exchange.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 22, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2022

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: June 30, 2022

Record Date: June 23, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 22, 2022

22/06/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,671,418 shares to settle outstanding debt for $383,570.91.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

CANEX METALS INC. ("CANX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 19,230,927 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 9,615,458 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,615,458 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period following the closing date of the offering, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 34 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Blair Schultz Y 2,300,000 Michael Gentile Y 6,905,369 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[13 placees] P 3,807,230

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 22, 2022, between the Company and Golden Share Resources Corporation (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Lake Fortune West property (the "NSR").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 50,000 common shares and make a cash payment of $25,000 in order to acquire the NSR.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 26, 2022.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 juin 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 22 mai 2022, entre la société et Golden Share Resources Corporation (le « vendeur »), dans le cadre de l'acquisition d'une redevance nette de fonderie de 1 % relativement à la propriété Lake Fortune West (le « NSR »).

Conformément à la convention, la société émettra 50 000 actions ordinaires et effectuera un paiement en espèces de 25 000 $ afin d'acquérir la NSR.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 26 mai 2022.

GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:55 a.m. PST, June 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. ("LXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:31 p.m. PST, May 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,260 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$14.77 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$48,161.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a tenement sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 2, 2022, between Labrador Iron Pty Ltd. (the "Purchaser") and M3 Metals Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to purchase the Block 103 Iron Ore Project from the Company.

As consideration, the Purchaser shall pay the Company AUS $500,000 on closing, and on or prior to the 12-month anniversary of closing, the payment in cash of AUS$1,000,000. In the event that the Purchaser does not pay the AUS$1,000,000 on or prior to the 12-month anniversary of closing, the Purchaser must issue to the Company, for no consideration, that number of common shares of the Purchaser that is equal to 70% of the fully diluted and outstanding share capital of the Purchaser. The Purchaser must also incur at least AUS$25,000 in eligible exploration expenses on the Block 103 property to keep the property in good standing to December 31, 2022.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 4, 2022.

QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD. ("QEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase and Sale ("Agreement") dated May 17, 2022 between the Company and Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the right, title and interest in and to the Takomkane property located in British Columbia ("Property"). As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will deliver to Teck an issuance of 125,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Share. Teck will retain a 1% net smelter returns royalty on the Property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2022.

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.10 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$15,000 in connection with services provided by Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated May 26, 2022 in connection with that transaction.

