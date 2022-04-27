TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. ("CKK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Delist

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

Amalgamation

The delisting of the Company's common shares results from the completion of an amalgamation agreement ("Agreement") dated February 25, 2022 between Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex"), Vertex Energy Services Ltd. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vertex, and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will complete a three-cornered amalgamation ("Amalgamation") whereby the Company will amalgamate with the Subco under the Business Corporation Act (Alberta) and each shareholder of the Company will be entitled to receive 0.081818 Vertex share for every one (1) share of the Company held which will result in the issuance of approximately 18,913,253 shares on aggregate.

The Amalgamation was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on April 22, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 25, 2022, April 22, 2022 and April 25, 2022, and Management Information circular dated March 22, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 8, 2022, the Company's common shares will be sub-divided on a one (1) old for four (4) new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a sub-divided basis at the opening, May 5, 2022. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' company.

Post - Split





Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which



169,862,828 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow:

Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MKT (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 24380K 30 3 (Unchanged)

The share split will be conducted by "push-out" and no letter of transmittal will be used. The record date for the share subdivision will be May 2, 2022.

In accordance with the applicable rules of the TSX Venture Exchange, the common shares of the company will trade on a due bill basis from April 29, 2022, through May 4, 2021, being the effective date for the share split, inclusively. The share will be payable on May 4, 2022. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporate action, such as a share split. In this instance, the entitlement is to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the share split. Any trades that are executed on the TSX Venture Exchange during this period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional shares issuable as a result of the share subdivision. Ex distribution trading in the common shares on a split-adjusted basis will commence on May 5, 2022, as of which date purchases of the common shares will no longer have the attaching entitlement to the additional shares. The due bill redemption date will be May 6, 2022.

________________________________________

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: July 29, 2022

Record Date: July 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 14, 2022

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, April 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, April 26, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARCWEST EXPLORATION INC. ("AWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated July 19, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Sanatana Resources Inc. ("Sanatana"), whereby Sanatana can acquire an interest in the Company's Oweegee Dome porphyry copper-gold project (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, in order to acquire a 60% interest in the Property, Sanatana shall (i) pay $500,000 in cash; (ii) issue 2,000,000 Sanatana shares and (iii) incur $6.6 million in exploration expenditures, in each case on or before December 31, 2024. Sanatana may acquire an additional 20% interest in the Property by (i) paying up to an additional $450,000 in cash and (ii) completing a feasibility study on the Property.

If Sanatana acquires a 60% or 80% interest in the Property, the Company and Sanatana will form a joint venture to hold and operate the Property. The joint venture will provide that if a party's interest is diluted to less than 10%, then such party will relinquish its participating interest and receive a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty in lieu thereof, of which 1.0% may be purchased by the other party at any time for $5.0 million.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of $13,200 in cash and 82,500 common shares to Nathan Skubovius in connection with this transaction. The finder's fee will be paid in stages which correspond to Sanatana satisfying its cash and share payment obligations.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 21, 2021, April 21, 2022 and April 26, 2022.

________________________________________

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:07 p.m. PST, April 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 26, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement dated April 19, 2022 (the "Agreement") between GFG Resources Inc. (the "Company"), 2625286 Ontario Inc. and Michael Tremblay (the "Sellers") whereby the Company will be acquiring a 100% interest in the Coulson Property located in the Province of Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property upon issuing an aggregate of 700,000 shares at deemed price of $0.13 per share to the Sellers and paying an aggregate of $50,000 to the Sellers. The Sellers will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2022.

________________________________________

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 5,150,333 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Warrants: 5,150,333 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,150,333 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 7, 2022.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 avril 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 5 150 333 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 5 150 333 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 150 333 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,08 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 15 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 avril 2022.

________________________________________

GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 16, 2022:

Non-Flow-Through ("NFT")

Number of Shares: 6,460,686 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Flow-Through ("FT")





Number of Shares: 9,616,095 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Charity Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 1,408,451 shares



Purchase Price: $0.71 per share



Warrants: 8,742,616 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,742,616 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 89 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Units







Brett Richards

Y 40,000 NFT Units Galen McNamara

Y 25,000 FT Units Marlis Yassin

Y 60,000 NFT Units Peter Flindell

Y 20,000 NFT Units







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 100,000 FT Units [2 placees]













Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 450,000 NFT Units [4 placees]















Agent's Fee:







Canaccord Genuity Corp. 32,000 compensation warrants with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.50 to April 6, 2024.



6,400 compensation warrants with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.60 to April 6, 2024.









Eventus Capital Corp. $242,361.005 cash

131,603 compensation warrants with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.50 to April 6, 2024.

238,378 compensation warrant with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.60 to April 6, 2024.

35,493 compensation warrants with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.71 to April 6, 2024.



Gravitas Securities Inc. $242,361.005 cash

131,603 compensation warrants with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.50 to April 6, 2024.

238,378 compensation warrant with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.60 to April 6, 2024.

35,493 compensation warrants with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.71 to April 6, 2024.



Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. $92,328.00 cash

50,135 compensation warrants with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.50 to April 6, 2024.

90,811 compensation warrant with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.60 to April 6, 2024.

13,521 compensation warrants with each compensation warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.71 to April 6, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated April 6, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: 2,750 convertible debenture units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of $1,000

("Principal Amount") secured convertible debentures and 5,714 common

share purchase warrants ("Warrants").







Conversion Price: The Principal Amount shall be converted into common shares of the Company

("Shares") at the election of the holder, at a price of $0.175 per Share, at any

time until the Maturity Date.





Maturity Date: 5 years from the date of closing.







Interest Rate: 8% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears in cash or Shares, at the option of

the Company.







Warrants: The Warrants shall be exercised at the holder's election, at the exercise price of

$0.20 per Share and for a period of 5 years from the date of closing.







Interest Conversion Provision: Any accrued and unpaid interest may be paid in either cash or Shares (at the

option of the Company), with the number of Shares being determined by using

the 10-day VWAP of the Shares on the Exchange on the date that is 5 days prior

to the end of the relevant quarter (subject to Exchange approval).







Number of Placees: 15 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:

























Insider= Y /

Name



ProGroup= P Number of Units Investor Company, in Trust for Peter Lacey





(Peter Lacey)

Y 2,300 Thomas A. Smeenk

Y 100















Finders' Fees: $12,800 cash commission and 73,139 Finder's Warrants paid to Haywood

Securities Inc.

$10,640 cash commission and 60,796 Finder's Warrants paid to Retire First Ltd.

/ Todd Thiessen.

Each Finder's Warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per Share and will expire on

April 22, 2023, being 1 year from the date of issuance.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 25, 2022.

__________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 21, 2022, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall indirectly acquire 1,784,364 shares of Real Time Medical Inc. ("RTM"). This will increase the Company's ownership of RTM by 10.44%, to an aggregate of 35.99% interest in RTM.

As consideration, the Company shall pay an aggregate of $579,918 and issue 2,557,590 common shares to the Vendor

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 26, 2022.

________________________________________

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $80,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue ‎‎333,333 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$20,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 29, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, April 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated July 19, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Sanatana Resources Inc. (the "Company") and ArcWest Exploration Ltd. ("ArcWest"), whereby the Company may acquire an interest in ArcWest's Oweegee Dome porphyry copper-gold project (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, in order to acquire a 60% interest in the Property, the Company shall (i) pay $500,000 in cash; (ii) issue 2,000,000 common shares of the Company, and (iii) incur $6.6 million in exploration expenditures, in each case on or before December 31, 2024. The Company may acquire an additional 20% interest in the Property by (i) paying up to an additional $450,000 in cash and (ii) completing a feasibility study on the Property.

If the Company acquires a 60% or 80% interest in the Property, the Company and ArcWest will form a joint venture to hold and operate the Property. The joint venture will provide that if a party's interest is diluted to less than 10%, then such party will relinquish its participating interest and receive a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty in lieu thereof, of which 1.0% may be purchased by the other party at any time for $5.0 million.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of $25,000 in cash and 250,000 common shares to Nathan Skubovius in connection with this transaction. If the Company acquires the 80% interest in the Property, then the Company will issue a further 225,000 common shares. The finder's fee will be paid in stages which correspond to the Company satisfying its cash and share payment obligations.

________________________________________

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 38,095,238 shares



Purchase Price: AUS$0.21 per share (CDN$0.195)



Number of Placees: 256 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares AD Capital Investment Trust (Andrew Dinning)

Y 385,242 Turquoise 987 Pty Ltd. (Paul Scmiede)

Y 575,000 Rebecca Anne Evangelista

Y 47,500 Flying Spiders Management Pty Ltd.

Y 100,000 (Lawrence Jackson)





Bigjac Investments Pty Ltd. (Lawrence Jackson)

Y 220,000 Valient Equity Mangement Pty Ltd.

Y 200,000 (Adrian Byass)





Isabella Zaninovich

Y 50,000 LJE Investment Management Pty

Y 235,000 (Leonard Eldridge)













Agent's Fee: Euroz Hartleys Limited $454,336 cash and 2,500,000 broker warrants. Each

broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at AUS$0.273 until April

22, 2025.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

ST CHARLES RESOURCES INC. ("SCRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated April 22, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business April 25, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on April 26, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $2,000,000 (20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022.

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated March 17, 2022 and an Amended Agreement dated April 22, 2022, between Ares Strategic Mining (the Vendor) and Usha Resources Ltd. (the Company) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 140 mineral claims located in Jackpot Lake, Clark County, Nevada. Consideration is $75,000 cash, $500,000 in shares within 5 days of this bulletin and $450,000 in shares (a maximum of 1,875,000 shares) within 12 months of the agreement.

The Vendor retains a 1% Gross Overriding Royalty. (GORR), with the Company having the right to repurchase one half (0.5%) for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated February 17, 2022 and March 7, 2022:

Number of Securities: 15,717,434 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 7,858,717 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,858,717 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private

Placement



Number of Placees: 40 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:









Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Daniel Ménard Y 166,700 Rory Olson Y 200,000 Aggregate ProGroup (8 subscribers) P 5,598,334

Finder's Fee: Five finders received a cash commission totaling $185,858.96 and 1,239,060

broker warrants to purchase 1,239,060 common shares at a price of $0.15

per common share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private

Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 29, 2022.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 avril 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 17 février 2022 et 7 mars 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 15 717 434 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 7 858 717 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 858 717 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 40 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Daniel Ménard Y 166 700 Rory Olson Y 200 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (8 souscripteurs) P 5 598 334

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant

185 858,96 $ et 1 239 060 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 1 239 060

actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,15 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de

36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 mars 2022.

________________________________________

