TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·16 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EMERGENT METALS CORP. ("EMR")
[formerly Emgold Mining Corporation ("EMR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated February 24, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening March 17, 2022, the common shares of Emergent Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Emgold Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration And Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


13,618,221

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

NIL





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

EMR

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

29103R105

(new)

________________________________________

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. ("JET") ("JET.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the common shares and Class B non-voting shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

REVOLVE RENEWABLE POWER CORP. ("REVV")
[formerly Philippine Metals Inc. ("PHI")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and
Consolidation, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Philippine Metals Inc. (now ReVolve Renewable Power Corp., the "Company") Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated February 14, 2022 (the "Filing Statement").

The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

Philippine Metals Inc. and ReVolve Renewable Power Limited, a private Irish incorporated entity, entered into
a definitive agreement on February 7, 2022 (the "Definitive Agreement"). Pursuant to the Definitive
Agreement, Philippine Metals Inc. entered into a share exchange agreement whereby Philippine Metals Inc.
acquired all of the shares of ReVolve Renewable Power Limited in exchange for 35,099,975 (post-
consolidation) shares of the Company, excluding the ReVolve Renewable Power Limited shares issued in
connection with the ReVolve Renewable Power Limited private placement, as outlined below.

For additional information with respect to the RTO please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated February 14, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated June 24, 2021, July 6, 2021, August 17, 2021, September 7, 2021, February 8, 2022, February 17, 2022 and March 8, 2022.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

Pursuant to the RTO, each of Philippine Metals Inc. and ReVolve Renewable Power Limited completed financings, as follows:

Philippine Metals Inc.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 25, 2021 and November 29, 2021. The private placement raised $2,590,396.50 through the issuance of 5,180,793 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one unit ("Unit"), with each Unit comprising of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company, on closing of the RTO with ReVolve Renewable Power Ltd. Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per common share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Number of Shares:

5,180,793 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.50 per share



Warrants:

5,180,793 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,180,793 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.75 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees:

39 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Insider=Y /


Name


ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

(2 placees)

P

160,000



Finder's Fee:

Ascenta Finance Corp. - $110,123.76 cash and 220,248 compensation options


Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $17,990.00 cash and 35,980 compensation options


Adamant Communications - $12,180.00 cash and 24,360 compensation options




Each compensation option is exercisable into a Unit at a price of $0.50 per Unit
for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 10, 2021 and December 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the first tranche and the final tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ReVolve Renewable Power Limited:

On August 31, 2021 ReVolve Renewable Power Limited, a private Irish entity, completed a non-brokered private placement of 9,594,594 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.47 per Unit (C$4,509,459).

Each Unit comprises one share and one warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable at price of C$0.75 for eighteen (18) months.

Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to a director's resolution on February 18, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the opening Thursday, March 17, 2022, the common shares of ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Philippine Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation|

Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


54,905,565

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

32,614,280

common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow


843,750

common shares are subject to Tier 1 Value Escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

REVV


(new)

CUSIP Number:

76157B 10 6


(new)









Company Contact:


Steve Dalton

Company Address:


Bushfield House, 57 Bushfield Square



Philipsburgh Avenue Fairview



Dublin 3

Company Phone Number:


(403) 629-0262

Company Email Address:


admin@revolve-renewablepower.com

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Thursday, March 17, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.03333
Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333
Payable Date: April 19, 2022
Record Date: March 31, 2022
Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.03268
Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.03268
Payable Date: April 19, 2022
Record Date: March 31, 2022
Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2022

________________________________________

22/03/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. ("ALCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.45 a.m. PST, March 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2021 and January 21, 2022:

Number of Shares:

3,951,541 common shares



Purchase Price:

$1.40 per common share



Warrants:

987,882 share purchase warrants to purchase 987,882 common shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$1.45



Warrant Term to Expiry:

6 months



Number of Placees:

48 Placees



Finder's Fee:

An aggregate of $170,407.14 payable to Integral Wealth Securities Limited,
First Republic Capital Corporation, Hampton Securities Limited

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated February 7, 2022 and March 9, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, March 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:34 a.m. PST, March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
at the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Change of Business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NIOCAN INC. ("NIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,823,470 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $3,573,521:

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor


Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:


Name

Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Nio-Metals Holdings LLC

NP

23,823,470

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated March 1, 2022.

NIOCAN INC. (« NIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 15 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 23 823 470 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,15 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 3 573 521 $ :

Nombre de créanciers:

1 créancier


Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:


Nom

Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance =
NP / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions




Nio-Metals Holdings LLC

NP

23 823 470




Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 mars 2022.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 18, 2022, between the Company and 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. and Prospect Or Corp. (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in the Williams Proximite property (the "Property"), composed of 341 claims, located in northern New Brunswick contiguous to the Williams Brook North property.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make payments totalling $180,000 and issue up to 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendors over a 3 years period, in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 1, 2022.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 18 février 2022, entre la société et 9248-7792 Québec Inc. et Prospect Or Corp. (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété Williams Proximite (la « propriété »), composée de 341 claims, localisée au nord du Nouveau Brunswick, contigüe à la propriété Williams Brook North.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer des paiements en espèces totalisant 180 000 $ et émettre jusqu'à 1 000 000 actions ordinaires aux vendeurs sur une période de 3 ans, afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un premier droit de refus sur le 1% de redevance NSR restant détenu par le vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 mars 2022.

_____________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:09 a.m. PST, March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:14 a.m. PST, March 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2022:

Number of Shares:

9,235,000 Flow-through common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share

Warrants:

4,617,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,617,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a three year period



Number of Shares:

15,988,335 Non Flow-through common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.09 per share

Warrants:

15,988,335 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,988,335 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a three year period




Number of Placees:

43 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:








Insider=Y /


Name


ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Jordan Trimble


Y

450,000

Andrew Ramcharan


Y

400,000

James Pettit


Y

100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement


P

735,000

[4 placeeS]






Finder's Fee:

GloRes Securities Inc. $17,499.30 cash and 182,770 warrants payable.


PI Financial Corp. $8,400 cash and 91,000 warrants payable.


Leede Jones Gable Inc. $3,150 cash and 35,000 warrants payable.


Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. $14,000 cash and 140,000 warrants payable.


Odlum Brown Limited $5,145 cash payable and 51,450 warrants payable.


Qwest Investment Fund Management Inc. $21,000 cash and 210,000 warrants payable.


Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. $1,050 cash and 10,500 warrants payable.


Accilent Capital Management Inc. $4,200 cash and 42,0000 warrants payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, March 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 702,927 shares to settle outstanding debt for $70,292.65.

Number of Creditors:

2 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

John J.Gardiner & Associates, LLC

Y

$41,698.65

$0.10

416,987

Thomas Gardiner

Y

$28,594.00

$0.10

285,940

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,483,574 common shares at $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt of $509,015.

Number of Creditors:

26









Insider / Pro Group Participation:










Creditor

Insider=Y/





Progroup=P

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares






David M Aronowitz

Y

$3,588

$0.06

59,791

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 30, 2021.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c4320.html

