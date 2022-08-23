U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·9 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")
[Formerly Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("BIG")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 15, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: Hercules Silver Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the common shares of Hercules Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Bald Eagle Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Capitalization:

unlimited  shares with no par value of which


149,183,729 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

36,612,003  shares

 

Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

BIG                       (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

42710L106            (NEW)

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP.  ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Correction, Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 18, 2022, please note that the Ex-dividend date has been amended from September 29, 2022 to September 28, 2022

Dividend per common share:  $0.03
Payable Date:  October 15, 2022
Record Date:  September 30, 2022
Ex-dividend Date:  September 28, 2022 (Amended)

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Correction, Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 19, 2022, please note that the Ex-dividend date has been amended from September 2, 2022 to September 1, 2022

The bulletin should have read:

Dividend per Share:  $0.005
Payable Date:   September 23, 2022
Record Date: September 5, 2022
Ex-Dividend Date:  September 1, 2022

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

22/08/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTRON CONNECT INC. ("AST")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Sale and Loan Assignment agreement dated August 17, 2022 between, Sachiel Water Inc. ("Sachiel"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Zenhua Cui (the "Vendor") whereby a loan provided by the Vendor to Whistler Water Inc. ("Whistler") was assigned to the Company in consideration of $330,000 and 1,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share.  In addition, as part of this acquisition, Sachiel will acquire a15% interest in Whistler for nominal consideration of $1.00.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced: July 18, 2022.

Number of Shares:

12,750,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.04 per common share

Warrants:

12,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,750,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:

13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



 

Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Graeme O'Neill

Y

5,000,000

Rick Low

Y

275,000

 

Finder's Fee:

Cash commission of $700 and 17,500 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable.


Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at
$0.10 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 16, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 17, 2022:

Number of Shares:

1,800,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share

Warrants:

900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 900,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a two year period

Number of Placees:

4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



 

Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Christopher Berlet

Y

100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 21, 2022:

Number of Shares:

3,904,140 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.70 per flow-through share

Warrants:

1,952,070 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,952,070 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.90 for a two year period

Number of Placees:

30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

James Maxwell

Y

15,000

Marco Roque

Y

35,714

Shirley Anthony

Y

50,000

Stephen Letwin

Y

285,714

Stephen Robertson

Y

28,571

Vernon Shein

Y

142,857

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

150,000

  [1 placee] 



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 28, 2022 and August 4, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GRAVITAS II CAPITAL CORP. ("GII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 4:48  a.m. PST, August 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, August 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, August 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS (HOLDING) LIMITED ("MCG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

Effective at  6:18 a.m. PST, August 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP.  ("NNX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to existing cash loans to add a conversion feature to the outstanding debt. The loans will now be convertible as follows:

Convertible Debenture

$ 1,654,995

Conversion Price:

Convertible into 33,099,900 common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding.

Maturity date:

One year from issuance

Interest rate:

10 %

Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

SinoTech

Y

$ 1,654,995

$0.05

33,099,900

(Hong Kong) Corporation Ltd.





Please refer to the Company's news release dated July 22, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company") has completed an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated January 21, 2022 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 19, 2021, as amended by Amendment No. 1 dated January 19, 2022, that was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

Agent:

 

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc.
and Roth Capital Partners, LLC

Offering:

 

An aggregate of 482,181 common shares during the months of April 2022, May
2022 and June 2022

Offering Price:

Between US$5.25 and US$6.63 per common share

Agent's Fee:

3% of the gross proceeds in cash

The Company announced the closing of the above-mentioned offering by news release dated August 11, 2022, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$2,966,530.01.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU ») 
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 août 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (la «société») a complété un placement «au cours du marché» effectué en vertu d'un supplément de prospectus daté du 21 janvier 2022 du prospectus simplifié préalable de base daté du 19 mai 2021, et modifié dans la Modification N. 1 datée du 19 janvier 2022, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX.

Agent:

 

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc.
and Roth Capital Partners, LLC

Placement :

 

Un total de 482 181 actions ordinaires souscrites durant les mois de avril
2022, mai 2022 et juin 2022

Prix de l'offre:

Entre 5,25 $ US et 6,63 $ US par action ordinaire

Commission à l'agent :

3 % du produit brut en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement mentionné ci-dessus dans le communiqué de presse daté du 11 août 2022. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de ce placement fut 2 966 530,01 $ US.

__________________________________

Peruvian Metals Corp. ("PER") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  August 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:

2,334,000

Current Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 31, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 15, 2022    

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.10 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 6, 2020. Of the 5,000,000 warrants originally issued, 2,666,000 have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.

________________________________________

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/22/c7877.html

