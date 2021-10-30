TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Non-Brokered Private Placement, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's prospectus dated October 14, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Act.

Underwriters: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the "Lead Underwriter"), on behalf of Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters")

Offering: The offering (the "Offering") consisted of the issuance of 3,335,000 units (the "Units") at the price of $1.80 per Unit (the "Offering Price") and which is exclusive of the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles its holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.20 per common share at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 60 months following the closing of the Offering. The Company also had the right to conduct a private placement financing (the "Private Placement"), which resulted in the issuance of an additional 1,256,037 Units and gross proceeds for the Company of approximately $2.26 million.

Offering Price: $1.80 per Unit

Underwriters' Fee: The Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission (the "Underwriters' Fee") equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including proceeds realized from the sale of any Additional Units (as defined below) sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below). The Company has also agreed to issue broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") entitling the Underwriters to acquire a number of Units equal to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, including any Additional Units sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the Underwriters to purchase one Unit at the Offering Price at any time on or before the expiry date of the Warrants issued as part of the Units. In consideration of the Underwriters permitting the Company to undertake the Private Placement concurrently with the Offering, the Company agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 2% of the gross proceeds raised in the Private Placement. The Company has also agreed to pay a finder's fee of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised in the Private Placement to certain eligible finders who introduce subscribers to the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase additional Units (the "Additional Units"), at the Offering Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Units sold under the Offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the Offering.

The Exchange has been notified that closing of both the Offering and the Private Placement occurred on October 21, 2021. Gross proceeds from the closing of both the Offering and the Private Placement totaled $9,164,316.6 (being 5,091,287 Units, comprised of: (i) 3,335,000 Units issued in the Offering; (ii) 500,250 Additional Units issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option; and (iii) 1,256,037 Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement). For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 21, 2021.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Private Placement, as announced on news releases dated October 4, 2021, October 5, 2021 and October 21, 2021:

Number of Securities: 1,256,037 common shares

Purchase Price: $1.80 per common share

Warrants: 1,256,037 common share purchase warrants to acquire 1,256,037 common shares of the Company

Warrants Exercise Price: $2.20 per Warrant until October 21, 2026

Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Carolyn Ann Muir Y 4,000 Bambazonke Holdings Inc. (Keith Barron) Y 222,222 Camille Spencer Y 8,000

Finder's Fee: The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to $61,821.74.

The closing of the Private Placement occurred on October 21, 2021. The Company confirmed that the gross proceeds of the closing of the Private Placement were $2,260,866.6 (1,256,037 Units). For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 21, 2021.

New Listing-Warrants

The Warrants issued in the Offering (including pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option) and the Private Placement will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Commence Date: The Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of the market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Bermuda

Capitalization: 5,091,287 Warrants will be issued and outstanding, of which 1,256,037 issued pursuant to the Private Placement will remain subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

Warrants Exercise Price: Each Warrant entitles its holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.20 per common share at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is October 21, 2026.

Transfer Agent and Escrow Agent: TSX Trust Company - Toronto

Trading Symbol: ARU.WT.B

CUSIP Number: G06974235

The Warrants will be governed by the terms of a warrant indenture dated October 21, 2021, between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as warrant agent.

The Company has confirmed that closing of both the Offering and the Private Placement occurred on October 21, 2021. For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 21, 2021.

BEACN WIZARDRY & MAGIC INC. ("BECN")

[formerly Germinate Capital Ltd. ("GCAP.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Private Placement Non-Brokered; Name Change; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. filing statement dated October 25, 2021 that outlines the Qualifying Transaction between Germinate Capital Ltd. ("Germinate") and Beacon Hill Innovations Ltd. ("Beacon Hill") and includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to the provisions of the share exchange agreement dated September 14, 2021 (the "Share Exchange Agreement"), Germinate has acquired all of the issued and outstanding Beacon Hill shares from its shareholders by issuing 32,151,003 Germinate shares based on a one for one exchange ratio (excludes the shares issued for the convertible loan described below).

Germinate has also issued to a lender 833,333 common shares and 416,667 warrants pursuant to the partial conversion of a convertible loan made by certain lenders to Beacon Hill on September 14, 2021. The common shares converted at $0.30 per share. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.60 for 2 years.

For additional information, please refer to Germinate's news releases dated September 17, 2021, October 25, 2021 and October 29, 2021.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2021 and September 10, 2021. The private placement raised $1,500,000 through the issuance of 5,000,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.30 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one unit consisting of one common share and one half of a warrant on meeting escrow conditions and closing of the Qualifying Transaction:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Robert Doyle Y 67,000

Mark Brown Y 42,665

James Elliott Y 77,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 250,000

[2 placees]

Finder's Fee:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $23,242.52 cash and 77,475 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is

exercisable at $0.30 for one common share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated August 25, 2021 and September 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 20, 2021, the Company has changed its name from 'Germinate Capital Ltd.' to 'BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.' effective October 28, 2021.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the common shares of BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Germinate Capital Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

42,784,337 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 8,001,000 shares subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow

5,750,000 shares subject to Tier 2 Value escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: BECN (new)

CUSIP Number: 07355C109 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of Germinate will resume as common shares of BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.

Company Contact: Mark Brown

Company Address: #301-3450 Uptown Blvd., Victoria, British Columbia,

V8Z 0B9

Company Phone Number: 604-687-3520

Company Fax Number: N/A

Company Email Address: mtbrown@pacificopportunity.com

IMAGING DYNAMICS COMPANY LTD. ("IDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation; Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Consolidation

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on September 13, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'technology' company

Post – Consolidation Unlimited shares with no par value of which

Capitalization: 10,334,550 shares with no par value of which

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow No shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: IDL (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 451920508 (new)

Reinstatement of Trading

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company and commence trading on a consolidated basis.

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: December 30, 2021; January 28, 2022 & February 25, 2022

Record Date: December 15, 2021; January 14, 2022 & February 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 14, 2021; January 13, 2022 & February 14, 2022

21/10/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Lease with Option to Purchase Agreement dated July 12, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Allegiant Gold Ltd. (the "Company"), Patrick R. Hilger, as Trustee of the Patrick R. Hilger Family Trust (the "Vendor") and, the subsidiary of the Company, Allegiant Gold (US) Ltd. ("Allegiant US"). The Vendor owns eighty-four (84) unpatented mining claims identified as the SSM and AZ claims situated in Esmeralda County, Nevada (the "Property"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendor will grant Allegiant US the right to explore for minerals on the Property and the option to acquire the Property (the "Purchase Option"). The term of this Agreement may continue for ten (10) years, subject to Allegiant US' right and option to extend this Agreement for two (2) additional ten (10) year periods each, and further subject to Allegiant US' right and option to purchase the Property. On exercise of the Purchase Option, the Vendor will retain 3% net smelter royalty on production from the Property, of which the Company can purchase 1.0% of the NSR for U.S. $1,000,000 (the "Royalty").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay the Vendor U.S. $60,000 (CAD $74,643.60), payable through the issuance of 163,733 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD $0.46 per Share and incur at least U.S. $350,000 in qualified expenditures ("Work Commitment") before the Fifth Anniversary for the right to use the Property for the purposes of exploration for Minerals and any activity required for the removal of mineralized rock for mine feasibility studies.

The Company will be required to make annual lease payments commencing on the third anniversary (the "Lease Payment") as described below. The lease payments will discontinue upon exercise of the Purchase Option. Any issuance of shares relating to the Lease Payment is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable. The Company will also not be obligated to satisfy the work commitment upon exercising the Purchase Option before the Fifth Anniversary.

Due Date Cash Amount Share Amount Third anniversary US$10,000 US$30,000 in Allegiant Parent Share Fourth anniversary US$15,000 US$35,000 in Allegiant Parent Shares Fifth anniversary US$15,000 US$50,000 in Allegiant Parent Shares Sixth anniversary and each subsequent anniversary thereafter that this Agreement is in effect. US$25,000 US$50,000 in Allegiant Parent Shares

Upon exercising the Purchase Option, the Issuer will pay the Vendor U.S. $750,000 to acquire all of Vendor's right, title, and interest in and to the Property, subject to the Royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2021

AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("AUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,806,072 shares

Purchase Price: $0.70 per share

Warrants: 13,806,072 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,806,072 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 56 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 312,000

[2 placees]

Finder's Fee: Blue Lake Advisors SA - $69,720.00 and 99,600 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.90 per share for a three-year period.

Roche Securities Limited - $16,800.00 and 24,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.90 per share for a three-year period.

Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,600.00 and 18,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.90 per share for a three-year period.

PI Financial Corp. - $7,896.00 and 11,280 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.90 per share for a three-year period.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $213,759.00 and 305,370 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.90 per share for a three-year period.

Sightline Wealth Management - $4,200.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.90 per share for a three-year period.

Four Points Capital Partners LLC - $6,540.00 and 9,343 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.90 per share for a three-year period.

Corecam Pte. Ltd. - $54,600.00 and 78,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.90 per share for a three-year period.

Tamesis Partners LLP - $132,000.00 and 185,571 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.90 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BALD EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated September 30, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary - Frontera Gold Nevada Inc. (the "Subco"), Osgood Mountains Gold, LLC and an arms length party to the Company, Huizenga Exploration Group, LLC (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire the Company's 50% interest in a joint venture, which holds ownership of the Hot Springs property, a property located in the Nevada comprising of certain unpatented mineral claims and leases.

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for its interest, the Purchaser will pay USD$1,270,000 in cash to the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 04, 2021 and October 28, 2021.

BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2021:

Convertible Debentures: 2,192 convertible debenture units ("Units"), each comprised of a $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each a "Debenture") and 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Company

Conversion Price: The Debentures may be converted into common shares of the Company at $0.35 at any time prior to the maturity date

Maturity Date: Three years from the date of closing

Warrants: Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

Interest Rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units

B&M Miller Equity Holdings Inc.

(Brad Miller) Y 200

Zacorp Ventures Inc.

(Constantine Zachos) Y 50

Robert Kaul Y 5

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[6 placees] P 1,060

Finders' Fees: $160,110 Cash and 453,171 Compensation Warrants paid to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

4,286 Compensation Warrants paid to Hampton Securities Limited

Each Finder's Warrants are exercisable at $0.35 for one Common Share and will expire on October 1, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on October 1, 2021.

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:04 a.m. PST, October 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 320,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.265 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement with an arm's length third party dated March 15, 2021.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated April 7, 2021 and October 22, 2021.

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin originally dated October 6, 2021, a correction to the Purchase Price and a clarification to the Warrants are being announced:

Purchase Price: $0.064 per Unit and/or $0.060 per Share

Warrants: 3,197,917 Whole Purchase Warrants to purchase 3,197,917 common shares

All other terms of the original bulletin have not changed.

__________________________________

RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, October 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, October 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2021 and October 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 22,069,999 shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Warrants: 22,069,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,069,999 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period, subject to acceleration if over a period of 10 consecutive trading days after the expiry of the hold period the daily volume weighted average trading price exceeds $0.50, the Company may give notice that the warrants will expire on the 30th day following such notice.

Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000

[2 placees]

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives 180,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 per share for three years, subject to acceleration.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives 114,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 per share for three years, subject to acceleration.

McMillan Strategies receives $660

1149568 B.C. Ltd. receives $3,300

Blue Lake Advisors receives $29,700

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 25, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

TREVISO CAPITAL CORP. ("TRV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, October 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, October 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

